John Collins available in trade talks

Fields has the green light from ownership to do what’s necessary to acquire upgrades, but the hard part is executing. John Collins has been made available in trade talks, but it is unclear if the organization can return a package that would make the team better.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
John Collins @jcollins20_
The 2023 Collection. Chapter 01. @adidas Basketball #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/8pG9MwmjMV – 1:18 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Poor John Collins at the bottom of the dogpile after Ayo Dosunmu hits a buzzer beater for the Bulls😂 pic.twitter.com/UCyqQu5GFz – 10:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
You hate to see John Collins jeopardizing folks’ elbows with his kidney like that. pic.twitter.com/UfvHAycfZf – 8:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
You hate to see John Collins jeopardizing folks’ elbows with his kidney like that. pic.twitter.com/fHHEOQD3Uz – 8:45 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins, off a Trae pass from the bench: pic.twitter.com/iuY6EIW7JP – 6:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins, on Travis Schlenk and Landry Fields pic.twitter.com/KkytHl2LvS – 12:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Apropos of nothing, one longstanding quirk from shootarounds is that John Collins wears a wristwatch. pic.twitter.com/QzOSLrCKEX – 11:14 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago:
Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out.
Related: John Collins indicated earlier today that his minutes restriction was likely to continue but also increase. – 5:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins was on a minutes restriction. – 10:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Franz Wagner and John Collins got tangled up jostling for a potential FT rebound.
Wagner limped to the bench with an apparent leg injury. Collins came out holding him arm gingerly. – 9:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins looked to be quite winded for that halftime interview. – 8:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I hope we get to see some John Collins, roll man, with him starting at center. – 7:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks starters vs. the Magic
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins – 7:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said both Dejounte Murray and John Collins will warm up and are game time decisions. – 5:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan says John Collins and Dejounte Murray will warm up and see if they can go. – 5:48 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is expected to return to the lineup vs. the Orlando Magic tonight, sources tell ESPN. Collins has missed eight consecutive games with a sprained left ankle. – 1:21 PM
More on this storyline
Several teams have been mentioned as potential John Collins suitors this season — Utah, Brooklyn, Washington and Indiana prime among them — but the apparent desire of both team and player to move on from each other is proceeding slowly. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 22, 2022
When it comes to players who have unequivocally been made available as a new calendar year approaches, Atlanta’s John Collins and Phoenix’s Jae Crowder still top the list in terms of prominence. League sources say Atlanta, while it is also managing recently revealed tension between star guard Trae Young and Coach Nate McMillan, has indeed widened the scope on its Collins trade discussions in recent weeks in hopes of finding him a new home. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 22, 2022
This, on one hand, has pitched more momentum than ever behind the idea that the 25-year-old will finally be moved after being subjected to many months as trade speculation. Collins, though, is in just the second year of a five-year, $125 million contract. And moving a deal with that much money left on it is proving to be no layup. Especially not with Collins, who recently missed eight consecutive games with a sprained left ankle, averaging just 12.0 points per game and shooting a career-low 21.3% percent from 3-point range in a diminished role offensively with the Hawks. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 22, 2022
