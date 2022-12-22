Kevin Durant: They take us for granted, me and Kyrie, we gotta jump through a hula-hoop of fire to impress

These past few weeks, they’ve been creeping and now they’re on the come-up, making themselves relevant in the Eastern Conference. But Kevin Durant notices the lack of attention his team has received. “I get that other people don’t look at our roster as a championship roster, but when we get wins the way we get wins, you gotta pay attention to that,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “When Kai [Kyrie Irving] and Ben Simmon] didn’t play, we beat teams by [nearly] 40 points. Any other team, it’s, ‘Hold on, what they doing over there?’ “They take us for granted, me and Kai especially. We gotta jump through a Hula-Hoop of fire to be impressed.”
KD is averaging 30.1 PTS on 67.2% true shooting percentage.
That would be the highest true shooting percentage by a player to average 30 PTS in a season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/kM5HZnQYHq – 10:47 AM
Kevin Durant to @YahooSports on the Nets working through early-season struggles: “We don’t get that grace. But we got to play through everything. With other teams, they get some of that grace.” sports.yahoo.com/nets-run-up-th… – 9:12 AM
Kevin Durant to @YahooSports on the Nets: “We don’t get that grace. But we got to play through everything. With other teams, they get some of that grace.” sports.yahoo.com/nets-run-up-th… – 9:09 AM
Kevin Durant has been playing the best basketball of his career. I haven’t seen him in a Zone like this since he the won MVP with OKC!!!! Real Talk. – 12:33 AM
👀 PJ Tucker broke out the “Christmas” Nike KD V tonight! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/sFlSf4xSSR – 12:31 AM
The Nets have won seven straight and finally had a blowout to rest Kevin Durant against the Warriors. Now Milwaukee and Cleveland, two of the three teams ahead of them come to town. On taking care of business and the next part of the schedule: theathletic.com/4026983/2022/1… – 12:06 AM
A smiling Kevin Durant, on the Nets not playing on Christmas:
“I probably am responsible for us not playing on Christmas, with what went on this summer. But hey, it is what it is. We play on the 26th, that’s close enough.” – 10:55 PM
KD says Knicks-Nets would have been “a perfect” Christmas Day matchup with how both teams are playing.
“Hopefully we can get that moving forward.” – 10:37 PM
Kevin Durant says Nets-Knicks would have been a good Christmas game and hopefully can happen in the future. Smiles and says his situation in the summer probably had something to do with the Nets not being scheduled to play this season. – 10:35 PM
Steve Kerr said pregame he was going to try and get Kevin Durant to commit to Team USA this morning. KD said it’s too early, but “I definitely got to think about it.” – 10:31 PM
“Knicks-Nets would have been a great Christmas Day game.”-Kevin Durant – 10:30 PM
Kevin Durant on Jacque Vaughn’s quick timeouts after defensive miscues:
“I love when he does that. It just keeps us on point… I love the sense of urgency. As a player I appreciate that.”
KD says it has been helpful to review the mistakes on the tablet in the huddle. – 10:29 PM
Kevin Durant on Jacque Vaughn’s quick timeouts after defensive miscues.
“I love when he does that. It just keeps us on point… I love the sense of urgency. As a player I appreciate that.”
KD says it has been helpful to review the mistakes on the tablet in the huddle. – 10:28 PM
Draymond Green to Patrick Baldwin Jr. during a timeout: “F**K it, you got KD.” – 10:07 PM
Jacque Vaughn pulled the starters at the end of the third quarter. Rare night of extended rest for KD and Royce among others. – 9:23 PM
The Nets are up 35 points with less than 16 minutes left in regulation. Vaughn playing with fire leaving KD in at this point. – 9:09 PM
Giants star and former Oregon standout Kayvon Thibodeaux is in the house. I bet he likes KD’s shoes. – 9:04 PM
Kevin Durant has now played in the 2nd and 3rd-biggest first halves in NBA history. Warriors scored 92 against Chicago in the 2018-19 season. – 8:58 PM
Kevin Durant is still 30-1 to win MVP and let me tell you, THAT is absurd. – 8:43 PM
Seven players have defended 100 isolations this season, per @SecondSpectrum. Two Nets rank up top in points allowed per iso:
1. Kevin Durant: 0.85
2. Nic Claxton: 0.87
3. Clint Capela: 0.9
4. Grant Williams: 0.91
5. Kevon Looney: 0.95
6. Evan Mobley: 0.96
7. Deni Avdija: 1.08 pic.twitter.com/vQwt6xS2gk – 8:39 PM
Seven players have defended 100 isolations this season. Two Nets rank up top in points allowed per iso:
1. Kevin Durant: 0.85
2. Nix Claxton: 0.87
3. Clint Capela: 0.9
4. Grant Williams: 0.91
5. Kevon Looney: 0.95
6. Evan Mobley: 0.96
7. Deni Avdija: 1.08 pic.twitter.com/wI2EiRMNOr – 8:38 PM
Nets lead the Warriors 91-51 at halftime. They’re up 40. At halftime.
Brooklyn shot 71.4% from the field, knocked down 13 3-pointers and forced 13 turnovers. It has three players in double figures, led by Durant who has 21 points.
James Wiseman has 17 points for Golden State. – 8:37 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Warriors 91-51. Kevin Durant is 8-for-9 with 21 points. When you’re up by 40, it’s hard to blow a lead like that. We should be seeing the end of the bench halfway through the third if not earlier. – 8:35 PM
KD playing in the Oregon colorways of his 15s tonight. Bright yellow and green. Quack quack. – 8:33 PM
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is going up against Kevin Durant in extended minutes. Regardless of the score, the rookie has to learn something from this experience. – 8:28 PM
Uh oh, turning point in Brooklyn. Durant’s tech came with Nets leading 68-31. It’s been all Warriors since. Lead down to 68-38 and Jacque Vaughn calls time. – 8:24 PM
Timeout, Brooklyn: Jacque Vaughn has seen enough. The Warriors have *cut* the Nets’ lead down to 30. Kevin Durant and Joe Harris are set to check in. #Nets #NetsWorld #NBA – 8:23 PM
Kevin Durant just got a technical foul from the bench. Appeared to be celebrating too much on Ben Simmons’ dunk on a long lob pass that made it 68-31. – 8:20 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Warriors 44-17. KD with 10, Royce with 11. Not the first time the Nets have had a big lead early. Given the injuries to GSW, they should be able to keep a 29-point lead. – 8:06 PM
The Nets have opened up a 44-17 lead over the Golden State Warriors here at Barclays Center with Kevin Durant headed to the foul line to add two more. – 8:03 PM
James Wiseman just posted up Kevin Durant and took him straight to the rack. This game is pretty much already over, but you have to love the aggressiveness. – 8:02 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Warriors tips shortly. It’s Kevin Durant vs. Jordan Poole. No Klay, Steph, Kyrie or Wiggins. Nets going for seven in a row. Updates to come. – 7:33 PM
Nets starters vs. the Warriors: Simmons, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:08 PM
Steve Kerr when asked about watching Kevin Durant and Steph Curry during his time as their coach:
“Sometimes you need to stop and appreciate what you’re seeing, because you’re looking at a couple of the greatest players of all time.” pic.twitter.com/AzlS7yLnlQ – 7:05 PM
Nets will start Simmons, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton against the Warriors. – 7:00 PM
Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant is “the same guy” he was when he was playing for the Warriors four seasons ago.
“He’s just one of the great scorers of all time… He can get any shot he wants, he’s the game guy.” pic.twitter.com/j46zeD2lyg – 6:44 PM
Steve Kerr says he might pull Kevin Durant aside tonight in hopes he plays for Team USA – 6:18 PM
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
Trae Young
Jalen Brunson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Julius Randle
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
ALTERNATES
Siakam, Porzingis, Butler, Mobley pic.twitter.com/h1s1QNdl1s – 10:30 AM
Allow me to vent for a moment because I’ve now heard it mentioned twice this morning. The Raptors never could have traded Scottie Barnes and picks for Kevin Durant. Please stop framing the conversation this way. Toronto needed to add AT LEAST $29.8m to make a deal work 😡 – 10:22 AM
Dec. 20 RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 15.7
3. Joel Embiid: 15.5
4. Nikola Jokic: 14.7
5. Kevin Durant: 14.7
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
7. Stephen Curry: 14.6
8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.6
10. Donovan Mitchell: 13.4 pic.twitter.com/2dNds983eI – 10:20 AM
Durant says the New York culture is generally negative, so he expects it in a way. “Is ‘embellish’ the right word? Y’all do that because it’s New York City,” Durant said. “Just the media in general in New York City feed the fans and the fans like negative s***. They’re used to teams not playing well over the years so they just accept the drama. “So when drama comes around it’s a normal feeling. That’s New York culture over the last 50 years in sports. I feel like [NBA] culture is starting to turn that way now, but it’s always been that way in New York.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 22, 2022
The Nets’ recent history of drama and underachieving means the bar is higher, which he understands in a way — but notices the treatment for everyone else. “I don’t see that standard for other teams,” Durant said. “I don’t see the standard for guys who actually didn’t have the circumstances we had: injuries, $50 million in salary that wasn’t playing last year. “We don’t get that grace. But we got to play through everything. With other teams, they get some of that grace, but I understand we haven’t earned it yet. We gotta work for that.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 22, 2022
Nick Friedell: Team USA coach Steve Kerr said before the game that he was going to try and touch base with KD about the possibility of playing in the 2024 Games in Paris. KD said he’s open to representing his country again — but it’s too early to make that decision. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / December 22, 2022
