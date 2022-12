Kevin Durant: They take us for granted, me and Kyrie, we gotta jump through a hula-hoop of fire to impress

The Nets’ recent history of drama and underachieving means the bar is higher, which he understands in a way — but notices the treatment for everyone else. “I don’t see that standard for other teams,” Durant said. “I don’t see the standard for guys who actually didn’t have the circumstances we had: injuries, $50 million in salary that wasn’t playing last year. “We don’t get that grace. But we got to play through everything. With other teams, they get some of that grace, but I understand we haven’t earned it yet. We gotta work for that.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 22, 2022