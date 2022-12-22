League executives believe Trae Young could request a trade

Rival executives in attendance at the NBA’s annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn’t make inroads come postseason time. Young, 24, is as competitive as they come and has a strong desire to win big in this league. He’s under contract through the 2026-27 season but has an early termination option after the 2025-26 season.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I ranked all 30 NBA teams by how badly they need to blow it up.
– The six nonflammable teams
– It’s not time to trade Trae. It might be time to trade a core Raptor
– I don’t know what the Lakers are doing and neither do they
– A three-way race for No. 1
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-b… – 1:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Trae Young could request trade if Hawks struggle in postseason nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/22/rep… – 1:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
On taking AJ Griffin out in the 4Q, Nate McMillan noted today that 1) AJ had played 12 straight minutes, 2) he took him out for Trae. (I think Hunter was the actual sub, but Trae came back in right around the same time.) – 1:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
File this under trades that will never ever happen:
Jimmy Butler to the Lakers
Trae Young to the Heat
Two Lakers picks and three Heat picks to the Hawks
Trae and Bam are perfect for each other.
(No I don’t think the Hawks should trade Trae but hey that’s today’s news cycle). – 12:49 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
In the last 10 minutes I’ve gotten two texts, a twitter DM and a WhatsApp message about that Trae Young report from B/R. Lest you think Spurs fans aren’t watching those future draft picks closely, Atlanta…
You too, Chicago! Don’t think for a second you’ve been forgotten lol – 12:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae Young this season:
— 27.6 PPG
— 9.8 APG
— 41/31/90%
There have been six 27/9 seasons in the last 50 years. Trae has 3 of them. pic.twitter.com/OP0R8n7GMk – 12:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
At the very least, that report on Trae got the first two words and the last sentence correct. – 12:12 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: @Bobby Marks broached the idea of Trae Young trades — including the broad strokes of theoretical destinations — on the Lowe Post last week (as part of a larger trade season preview):
Spotify: spoti.fi/3uWQiTW
Apple: apple.co/3jbh4p5 – 12:07 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
B/R Sources: Rival executives are of belief Hawks guard Trae Young could be next star player to request trade if team doesn’t make inroads come playoff time. More news and nuggets for @BleacherReport: bleacherreport.com/articles/10059… – 12:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on his near foul-out on a Trae Young 3-pointer inside the final 3 1/2 minutes:
“I knew I hit the ground first before anything. I knew for a fact. I would have been pissed if they would have called it any other way.” pic.twitter.com/NMx6DUih6P – 11:11 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
As @Jonesy2x4 just noted, Trae was moving to space well for catch-and-shoot threes in the first quarter.
And Dejounte was doing stuff as his setup man.
The bench defense then came in and withered, but that’s a big positive to watch moving forward. – 11:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
As of Dec. 15, Trae Young was shooting 28.5 percent from three. He is 12 for 26 since (46.2 percent).
“It’s in rhythm. The first couple of shots went in. I’ve been working – just trying to get my rhythm. I’ve been doing the same routine; I keep going.” – 10:56 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls came up with back-to-back stops on Dejounte Murray and Trae Young in isolation. And Zach LaVine drilled a pair of midrange jumpers to put Bulls ahead 106-104.
37.4 secs left – 9:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae and Dejounte get to the rim on successive plays with 2:00 left. A far cry from Monday. – 9:47 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeRozan fouls out of this game with 3:18 remaining — on a Trae Young 3-point attempt.
Billy Donovan will challenge the call. – 9:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan’s sixth foul comes on a Trae Young 3-pointer with 3:18 left. Ouch!
Billy Donovan challenging what clearly is a pivotal call. – 9:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan didn’t even watch Vooch teeter on a meltdown there. He immediately walked down the sideline to summon Andre Drummond to get him after Vooch didn’t like a no-call at one end and gave an intentional foul on Trae Young at the other. – 9:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Vucevic got blocked on one end, fouled Trae hard on the other, got pulled away from a ref by Ayo, and Donovan subbed him out for Drummond. – 9:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Trae Young was the only player in a Hawks jersey who could hit a shot from behind the 3-point arc through the first three quarters. This game could careen out of control for the Bulls if the rest of the Atlanta guards continue to heat up from long range. – 9:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have 12 total assists through 3Q.
Part of that is that non-Trae Hawks are 2-for-14 from three on some quality looks. – 9:18 PM
Hawks have 12 total assists through 3Q.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Trae Young gets a completely unguarded look from 3-point range and the Hawks have cut this lead down to 69-64.
That’s 32 points for Young. – 9:00 PM
Trae Young gets a completely unguarded look from 3-point range and the Hawks have cut this lead down to 69-64.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bulls leave Trae Young ALL alone at the top of the key. He had soooooo much time.
Hawks down 69-65. – 8:59 PM
Bulls leave Trae Young ALL alone at the top of the key. He had soooooo much time.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls lead Hawks 61-51
Led by as many as 18 in second quarter
Trae Young (26) has more than half of Atlanta’s points — and could be in for more if Alex Caruso does not return from apparent head/neck injury – 8:37 PM
Bulls lead Hawks 61-51
Led by as many as 18 in second quarter
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls take a 61-49 lead into the first half after a strong first half.
DeRozan leads with 10 points, LaVine adds 12 points, Vooch tallies nine.
Caruso’s exit obviously a major concern heading into the second half, especially with Trae Young currently scorching for 29 points. – 8:36 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young finishes the first half with 29 points (7/14 FG, 6/9 3FG, 9/9 FT) – 8:35 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
DeMar DeRozan just picked up a tech for something he said the ref.
Trae Young now has 27 of the Hawks 49 points. – 8:34 PM
DeMar DeRozan just picked up a tech for something he said the ref.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
There are a lot of things you can feel okay about Trae Young doing on the court, but he should never be getting to a rebound over a center or forward – 8:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Not a lot of positives from this game to this point, but Trae’s threes continue to fall as they have for the past week. Now 5 for 8 for the night. – 8:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls lead 30-25 after first quarter.
Solid 12 minutes. Bulls have five players between 5-8 points and the defense has been sharp except for four Trae Young 3-pointers (which were pretty much all deep or contested) – 8:05 PM
Bulls lead 30-25 after first quarter.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Bulls 30, Hawks 25
Nice opening quarter for Trae Young. He has 16 pts off of 4-7 shooting from 3.
Hawks, though haven’t found their defensive groove yet and have allowed the Bulls shoot 55% from the floor and 4-8 from 3. – 8:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Another strong start by the Bulls to kick off the second leg of the back-to-back in Atlanta. Leading 30-25 at the end of the first quarter.
LaVine: 8 points, 3 assists
Vooch: 7 points
Trae Young has scored 16 of the Hawks’ 25 points. – 8:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Trae Young wasn’t going to go 5-18 again.
He’s 4-9 with 16 points already after playing entire 1st quarter. – 8:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have a very offensively-skewed lineup in at the moment – Trae/Bogi/AJ/Hunter/OO – but they’re holding up on defense well. – 8:00 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Good timing w/ the Hawks broadcast going w/ this camera angle for this pretty incredible Trae Young pass. pic.twitter.com/zUc0l9skgc – 7:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins, off a Trae pass from the bench: pic.twitter.com/iuY6EIW7JP – 6:34 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
When it comes to players who have unequivocally been made available as a new calendar year approaches, Atlanta’s John Collins and Phoenix’s Jae Crowder still top the list in terms of prominence. League sources say Atlanta, while it is also managing recently revealed tension between star guard Trae Young and Coach Nate McMillan, has indeed widened the scope on its Collins trade discussions in recent weeks in hopes of finding him a new home. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 22, 2022
This week, Atlanta ownership reassigned president Travis Schlenk—who drafted Young—to an adviser role. How the Hawks shape the roster around Young under general manager Landry Fields, the newly appointed front-office chief, will be monitored closely. A source told B/R that Young and Fields meet routinely and have a great relationship. -via Bleacher Report / December 22, 2022
A good deal more than 16-15 was expected after the acquisition of All-Star Dejounte Murray, and while injuries and John Collins trade rumors haven’t helped the group find its collective stride, unrest within is said to be a significant problem. Multiple sources are indicating to Heavy Sports that the relationship between Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan has deteriorated further since a dispute/misunderstanding/spat led to the star guard choosing to not attend a December 2nd game against Denver. “It’s a very toxic situation right now,” said one league executive. “It’s been going on for about a month now, and it looks like it’s getting worse.” -via Heavy.com / December 21, 2022
