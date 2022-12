League executives believe Trae Young could request a trade

A good deal more than 16-15 was expected after the acquisition of All-Star Dejounte Murray, and while injuries and John Collins trade rumors haven’t helped the group find its collective stride, unrest within is said to be a significant problem. Multiple sources are indicating to Heavy Sports that the relationship between Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan has deteriorated further since a dispute/misunderstanding/spat led to the star guard choosing to not attend a December 2nd game against Denver. “It’s a very toxic situation right now,” said one league executive. “It’s been going on for about a month now, and it looks like it’s getting worse.” -via Heavy.com / December 21, 2022