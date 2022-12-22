Michael Porter says he's playing

Following Thursday’s Nuggets practice, Porter was asked about his status for tomorrow’s Northwest Division matchup. He promptly answered that he will be playing. That came around 10 minutes after Michael Malone addressed the media and said Porter’s status will be determined after Friday morning’s shootaround but that he was trending in the right direction.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone and the Nuggets’ front office have been meeting about Denver’s defense.
A key takeaway from those chats? The Nuggets defend best when there’s more length on the floor.
How Michael Porter Jr., who plans to return Friday, factors into that:
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray are both questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Portland. Jeff Green’s probable with low back pain.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. (left heel strain) and Jamal Murray (left knee injury management) are both officially questionable for Friday vs. Blazers. Porter said today that he’s playing. We’ll see about Murray. – 4:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Porter Jr. is officially upgraded to questionable a day prior to playing Portland in Denver. – 4:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. today on his heel strain: “For me, if it’s not related to my back, I’m not too worried about it…this is something that’s unrelated to my back.” – 4:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I wasn’t at practice today, but based on reports, I get the sense that Denver will have a (relatively) healthy roster for the first time since before Thanksgiving.
Katy Winge @katywinge
I’m on the radio and not at Nuggets practice but it sounds like Michael Porter Jr is playing tomorrow night against Portland. – 3:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ, on his foot injury: “This was something unrelated to my back.”
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
And Michael Porter Jr. just said yes, he’s playing tomorrow against Portland #Nuggets – 3:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone: MPJ is our starting small forward.
Said when he does return, he’ll likely be on a minute’s restriction.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Michael Porter Jr. will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Portland. Jamal Murray more questionable. Both will be reevaluated after shootaround, Michael Malone says. – 3:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said the Nuggets did not do anything live today at practice, but Michael Porter Jr. & Jamal Murray were full participants.
Denver: Jamal Murray (left knee injury management) and Michael Porter (left heel strain) have been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Portland. Jeff Green (low back pain) has been downgraded to probable. -via HoopsHype / December 22, 2022
TJ McBride: Michael Porter Jr. said he is playing tomorrow and feels he has no restrictions. -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / December 22, 2022
Chris Dempsey: #Nuggets F Michael Porter Jr. is “trending in the right direction,” said Michael Malone. MPJ went through practice today, but nothing was live. Just drill work. Plan is to see how he is at shoot around tomorrow and make a decision on playing. Officially still doubtful right now. -via Twitter @chrisadempsey / December 22, 2022
