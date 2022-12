Nicolas Batum: 'Two years ago..I was more about retirement'

It’s why he has also never forgotten how it felt to be on the verge of prematurely losing his place in the league, in the fall of 2020, wondering whether he had been finally replaced by the next wave of long-armed, multi-positional wings. Once one of the Hornets’ centerpieces under coach Steve Clifford, Batum had been consigned to the bench as Charlotte underwent a youth movement under new coach James Borrego, and after a career-worst season, he was waived to make room for the signing of Gordon Hayward. “Two years ago, I didn’t think I would be in that spot today still playing major minutes, have a role for a contending team, no,” Batum said. “I was more about retirement.” Source: Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times