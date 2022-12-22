People within Lakers' organization 'very intrigued' by Cam Reddish, Knicks want protected first-rounder for him

There are people within the organization very intrigued by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish — a 6-foot-8, 23-year-old wing — who would give the Lakers size on the perimeter, a massive need. He’s also a former lottery pick, the kind of reclamation project the Lakers have had some success with this year with a player like Lonnie Walker IV. League sources say the Knicks are seeking a protected first-round pick for Reddish (they sent one to Atlanta in the deal to acquire him — and the Hawks subsequently used it in their trade for Dejounte Murray). Reddish isn’t currently in the Knicks rotation so the asking price is expected to eventually dip.
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
As The Athletic’s Fred Katz recently expanded upon, New York has been discussing trade scenarios around several players, including Derrick Rose, Quickley, Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, an aspect that does not phase Rose. “The team is keeping communications open with me: When they told me I don’t think that they want to move me like that, they know that I have a lot left, and they love my connection and relationship that I have with all of the players on the team,” Rose said. “I’m not in the locker room trying to f— up the vibe of the team by having a messed up attitude like that. I’ve had so many lives in the NBA that now I’m in the position where I can sit back, teach the young guys, and if Thibs needs me, I can catch a rhythm and play the way I want to.” -via The Athletic / December 20, 2022
The Knicks, along with the Lakers and Rockets, have been described by league personnel as one of the more active teams in early trade conversations. New York has made plenty of its roster available for discussion, particularly Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley, sources said. The Knicks are working with Reddish’s representatives to find him a new home, and there have indeed been conversations about rerouting him and Fournier to Los Angeles, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
Reddish hasn’t fit coach Tom Thibodeau’s style. New York may want a first in return, but that may be optimistic. The Lakers tried to trade for Reddish from the Hawks and Knicks last season and could be the most likely destination. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
