Rival executives believe DeMar DeRozan could demand a trade in the offseason

The Chicago Bulls are dealing with some dysfunction as it pertains to team chemistry and accountability while stationed 11th in the Eastern Conference standings (13-18). If matters don’t improve this season, rivals executives believe it could lead star guard DeMar DeRozan to request to be moved in the offseason, league sources tell Bleacher Report.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
StatMuse @statmuse
Raptors players with a 50/5/5 game:
— DeMar DeRozan
— Pascal Siakam
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/KLQ8n1aFmj – 11:44 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on his near foul-out on a Trae Young 3-pointer inside the final 3 1/2 minutes:
“I knew I hit the ground first before anything. I knew for a fact. I would have been pissed if they would have called it any other way.” pic.twitter.com/NMx6DUih6P – 11:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Tonight at NY, Pascal Siakam became the 5th player in Raptors history with a 50-point game, joining Vince Carter, Terrence Ross, DeMar DeRozan and Fred VanVleet. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/kN6AWHSOsA – 10:14 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Correcting earlier tweet (knew Fred had 54, but I had Jordan’s 55 on my mind):
Raptors scoring record:
Fred VanVleet 54
Pascal Siakam 52
DeMar DeRozan 52
Vince Carter 51
Terrence Ross 51
Charlie Villanueva/Carter 48
Siakam scores the second-most road points by a Raptor too. – 10:10 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Get the red velvet jacket ready for @Pascal Siakam … the newest member of the @Toronto Raptors 50 point club.
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Vince Carter
Terrence Ross
…and now Siakam (52) — who added 9 rebounds & 7 assists too. What a night! pic.twitter.com/v6XSprxkfw – 10:03 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors scoring record:
Fred VanVleet 55
Pascal Siakam 52
DeMar DeRozan 52
Vince Carter 51
Terrence Ross 51
Siakam scores the second-most road points by a Raptor too. – 9:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most points by a Toronto Raptor …
54 — Fred VanVleet, 2/2/21 vs. ORL
52 — DeMar DeRozan, 1/1/18 vs. MIL
52 — Pascal Siakam, tonight vs. NYK – 9:57 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
DeMar DeRozan airballs his shot but Ayo Dosunmu grabbed the rebound and may have made the shot at the buzzer. – 9:53 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls think they’ve won it on an Ayo Dosunmu putback as time expired after a DeMar DeRozan miss from the corner. The play is under review. – 9:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar DeRozan has recorded his 6th game this season with at least 25 pts, 5 rebs and 5 asts, making him 1 of 7 players in the Eastern Conference with as many such games. He has 24 games with 25/5/5 since joining the Bulls, which is 7th all-time in Bulls history, says Bulls PR. – 9:48 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan’s sixth foul comes on a Trae Young 3-pointer with 3:18 left. Ouch!
Billy Donovan challenging what clearly is a pivotal call. – 9:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter who has primarily matched up against DeMar DeRozan just picked up his 1st foul w/ 1:24 left in 3Q. – 9:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
DeMar DeRozan just picked up a tech for something he said the ref.
Trae Young now has 27 of the Hawks 49 points. – 8:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout as DeMar DeRozan hits a midrange jumper to put the Bulls up 46-30 w/ 6:58 left in the half. – 8:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
According to @betonline_ag, the Lakers are favored to be DeMar DeRozan’s next team: pic.twitter.com/WrFXkatvtg – 12:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam becomes the 5th player in Raptors history to score 50+ points, joining Fred VanVleet (54), DeMar DeRozan (52), Vince Carter (51) and Terrence Ross (51). -via Twitter @JLew1050 / December 22, 2022
Paul George: The first NBA players I heard speak about their personal battles with mental health were Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan. It caught me by surprise with DeMar, whom I played basketball with in high school and who’s a good friend of mine. Listening to his struggles made me realize that you should never assume you know what people are going through or what struggles people may be having, and that it’s OK to be open when you need help – that the worst thing to do is to ignore or suppress one’s mental health. Everyone has the stress of day-to-day stuff. For athletes, there is an expectation to perform at a very high level and to entertain in front of millions of fans, and usually while not being 100% healthy. That stress can get to you, and it can break you sometimes in clutch moments. But that’s where you have to get that mental toughness and learn that mental toughness. -via USA Today Sports / December 22, 2022
Darnell Mayberry: DeRozan on his partnership with LaVine: “Every great relationship is a work in progress. And when you appreciate it and it’s something you want to be a part (of), you’re going to go through the good and the bad with it. Not saying the bad is a bad thing. It just comes with it.” -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / December 21, 2022
