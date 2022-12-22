Spurs 63, Pelicans 81: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (10-20) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-12) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 22, 2022

San Antonio Spurs 63, New Orleans Pelicans 81 (Q3 06:07)

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Also the Spurs are losing by a lot. – Friends, the Sochan revolution and evolution is happening. His 18 points are not just a career high in the NBA, but that tops his career high 17 points at Baylor.Also the Spurs are losing by a lot. – 9:27 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer



Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Some Halfcourt and Transition efficiency #s – how on Earth are the Spurs and CHA only scoring 1.03 in the halfcourt? 8:46 PM Some Halfcourt and Transition efficiency #s – how on Earth are the Spurs and CHA only scoring 1.03 in the halfcourt? pic.twitter.com/I9CIU32FIK

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Dan Favale @danfavale

jose alvarado remains ridiculous—leads the fast break and then blows up san antonio’s possession at the other end, like, .00003 seconds later 8:37 PM jose alvarado remains ridiculous—leads the fast break and then blows up san antonio’s possession at the other end, like, .00003 seconds later pic.twitter.com/3HeBwR2HKk

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Christian Clark @cclark_13

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs have lost to the New Orleans Pelicans twice this season. They will hope to avoid losing a third time tonight. Here’s a preview: 7:28 PM The San Antonio Spurs have lost to the New Orleans Pelicans twice this season. They will hope to avoid losing a third time tonight. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-pelicans…

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

We gonna be in store for a big Jax game with Zion out? 6:09 PM We gonna be in store for a big Jax game with Zion out? pic.twitter.com/iiHvEouCLG

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Jim Lefko @jimlefko

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Khobi Price @khobi_price

NEW: Red-hot Orlando Magic could have Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris back for Friday vs. Spurs 3:02 PM NEW: Red-hot Orlando Magic could have Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris back for Friday vs. Spurs orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

