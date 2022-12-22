Spurs 63, Pelicans 81: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (10-20) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-12) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 22, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 63, New Orleans Pelicans 81 (Q3 06:07)
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Friends, the Sochan revolution and evolution is happening. His 18 points are not just a career high in the NBA, but that tops his career high 17 points at Baylor.
Also the Spurs are losing by a lot. – 9:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV gettin’ in his bag 👁
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/AEDydKVtKL – 9:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Unique photo (and off-hand layup technique by Jose Alvarado) from first half pic.twitter.com/aM72xM4dou – 9:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
During pre-game, Pop talked about the Spurs’ upping their “give a damn” factor in the second half against Houston.
Down 65-46 at the break, will it happen again tonight? – 9:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 64-46 at the break after shooting 33.3 percent from the floor and committing 12 turnovers.
Sochan has a season-best 15 points after sinking 6 of 9 one-handed freebies. – 9:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
13/6/6 in the first half for CJ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IgYepIse0m – 9:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 65, Spurs 46
McCollum 13 pts, 6 rebs, 6 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 8 rebs
Jones 10 pts, 2 stls
Pels held the Spurs to 33.3 percent from the field, 4-14 on 3s. Also scored 14 points off 12 Spurs turnovers. The defense has been really good early on. – 9:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 65, Spurs 46
– CJ: 13p, 6r, 6a
– JV: 10p, 8r
– Herb: 10p, 2r, 2s
– Trey: 9p, 2r, 2s
Pels: 47.9 FG%, 8/18 3P, 11/12 FT
Spurs: 33.3 FG%, 4/14 3P, 12/15 FT – 9:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Entering the half up 19
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/NbJOgz9CLs – 9:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
NOT. ON. HERB.
bid on Herb’s game jersey >> https://t.co/2PuDDITYPm pic.twitter.com/MKBxIRjsb7 – 9:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Despite a foul-shooting form that should be shielded from young children, Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan has already tied his career high with 14 pts in 1H. NOP 54-41 late 2Q – 8:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jeremy Sochan has already tied his season high with 14 points. He’s 5-of-7 from the line so far using his one-handed technique. – 8:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
H3RB.
Bid on the jersey Herb hit this 3 in >> https://t.co/2PuDDITYPm pic.twitter.com/wGsVsWgb5X – 8:54 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans double-digit wins vs. Spurs over the first 19 seasons of franchise history: 9
Pelicans double-digit wins vs. Spurs since March of this year: 3 – 8:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
does @BallySportsNO get an assist for this, @OfficialNBARefs? pic.twitter.com/aBaJ70g0wi – 8:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose with the reverse 🔄
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/wkV2CEEKjb – 8:46 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Some Halfcourt and Transition efficiency #s – how on Earth are the Spurs and CHA only scoring 1.03 in the halfcourt? pic.twitter.com/I9CIU32FIK – 8:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The always entertaining Pelicans Drumline: pic.twitter.com/3qTEr1G3CH – 8:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 37-17 entering 2Q. It was their lowest scoring 1Q of the season. The previous low was 18 (Nov. 4 vs. LAC).
Spurs misfired on 20 of 27 shots. – 8:38 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jose alvarado remains ridiculous—leads the fast break and then blows up san antonio’s possession at the other end, like, .00003 seconds later pic.twitter.com/3HeBwR2HKk – 8:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 37, Spurs 17
McCollum 9 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts
Murphy 7 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts, 5 rebs
Pels went 6-10 on 3s, had 12 assists on their 13 field goals. – 8:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Good start. Let’s keep this going!
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/LqcB22Fmwt – 8:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado has been in the game for 2 minutes and he’s already forced 3 Spurs turnovers – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose didn’t have to go full GTA for this one 😂
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/6JVb1rbRE6 – 8:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Looks like we might have a new NBA rivalry this season 👀 @Marc J. Spears
(via @CJ McCollum) pic.twitter.com/5BML9oAPgL – 8:29 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
No Zion, but Pels’ bigs are still giving Spurs problems. Collins and Poeltl both with two fouls. – 8:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey with a good catch, even better slam 💥 pic.twitter.com/Y054jteMja – 8:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trigga. +1
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/ElMTunpNVY – 8:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
With Larry Nance Jr. out for second straight game, it’s Willy Hernangomez at backup center. Will be interesting to see how Zion’s minutes are divided up beyond Naji Marshall moving into that starting spot – 8:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Congratulations on winning your @MarkmanBreakers prize box, Jason!
A perfect way to start the #Pelicans holiday party! pic.twitter.com/NGnCKQkPii – 8:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Rough start for the local cagers: Poeltl is on the bench with two quick fouls and C.J. McCollum is red hot from deep.
Powered by McCollum’s 9 points on 3 of 3 from distance, Pels lead 12-2. – 8:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
3-point fiends, this might be the game for you. Without BI and Zion, the Pelicans have attempted nearly half of their field goal attempts from deep, with all four makes coming from behind the arc.
New Orleans 12, San Antonio 2 – 8:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
3J to start it off
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/HC5tgGYPJm – 8:14 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Starters
Spurs: Jones, Vassell, Langford, Sochan, Poeltl.
Pels: McCollum, H. Jones, Murphy, Marshall, Valanciunas. – 8:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Starting lineups:
Naji starts in place of Zion. pic.twitter.com/G08ET33rSd – 7:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ahead of tonight’s Pelicans-Spurs matchup, contemplating Zion Williamson’s return from health and safety protocols.
Get well soon, Z! https://t.co/FV9AndtOGo pic.twitter.com/kXTILs46Um – 7:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji slots into the lineup tonight
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/RFquFS7ZRo – 7:34 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs have lost to the New Orleans Pelicans twice this season. They will hope to avoid losing a third time tonight. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-pelicans… – 7:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
shots 🆙
⏰ 7:00 pm
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/8tBJxrYZAD – 7:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry Nance Jr. (Right Achilles Soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio – 7:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
somebody’s fabulous!
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/57AoMw0CFo – 6:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s @Larry Nance Jr jersey auction is supporting Success at Thurgood Marshall and it’s a SIGNED Herb Jones jersey!
BID HERE >> https://t.co/2PuDDICnXO pic.twitter.com/B1n7R514Ix – 6:44 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Enjoy the Holiday Season with a friend ☃️☃️
Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 Plaza Level tickets ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpkZgX pic.twitter.com/AgU8clpyDQ – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder injury report
Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUT
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Tre Mann (GL) OUT
Jaylin Williams (GL, Concussion) OUT
New Orleans will not have to update until tomorrow on a B2B but tonight they list
Brandon ingram and Zion OUT – 6:26 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Zion Williamson out after entering health & safety protocols underscores prevalence of COVID. “He wasn’t feeling well,” Willie Green said. – 6:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“He’s impacted me and I haven’t even played for him… He’s one of the pillars of the NBA.”
-HC Willie Green on @San Antonio Spurs HC Gregg Popovich’s HOF nomination 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kI6UybdZSY – 6:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Certified baller 💯
Cast your @NBAAllStar votes TODAY! 🗳 https://t.co/88LB8KkWGV pic.twitter.com/GevuUqpKCe – 6:15 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
We gonna be in store for a big Jax game with Zion out? pic.twitter.com/iiHvEouCLG – 6:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Clock is ticking! You have until tip off to play #CourtsideChallenge for your chance to win!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/3F2W5jkDof – 6:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pulling up!
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/6nedNskQDc – 5:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs players thrilled for Pop & Parker:
‘He was just a fearless competitor and a big-time winner,” Tre Jones said of Tony.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:13 PM
Israel Gutierrez @IzGutierrez
My man @Marc J. Spears joined me and @CJ McCollum for some pre-Christmas NBA talk.
es.pn/3FRFn3b – 4:12 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
This family just moved to San Antonio from Lubbock and enjoyed the H-E-B Feast of Sharing today at the Convention Center along with 10,000 others. A hot meal highlighted by brisket, sausage and pie offset the chilly temperatures outside. More at 6 on @news4SA pic.twitter.com/TS58GFtohI – 4:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A preview of tonight’s game vs the Spurs with @ErinESummers!
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/IBONH0Eh1c – 3:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We’re ready for the Holiday Party tonight! #PelicansGameday
@CoxComm pic.twitter.com/0jXfZ29xuS – 3:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Updated Spurs injury report vs. Pelicans:
Keldon Johnson (hamstring) downgraded from doubtful to out.
Bassey (G League) upgraded from out to available.
Langford (elbow) upgraded from probable to available.
Poeltl (knee) upgraded from probable to available. – 3:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Red-hot Orlando Magic could have Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris back for Friday vs. Spurs orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 3:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
They all had a dream of playing in the NBA. Now, they get to live it 🙌
In the first episode of #BuildingDreams pres. by @SelfCreditApp, Jeremy, Malaki, and Blake share what their NBA journey has meant to them since being drafted by the Spurs pic.twitter.com/ZJm9CnM2mq – 2:44 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
They all had a dream of playing in the NBA. Now, they get to live it 🙌
In the first episode of #BuildingDreams pres. by @SelfCreditApp, Jeremy, Malaki, and Blake share what their NBA journey has meant to them since being drafted by the Spurs 🏀 pic.twitter.com/ZDeNbtt3pG – 2:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report vs. Spurs: Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris are both listed as questionable and could return tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DIP5ABHiXn – 2:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your way outside section 104 before tipoff tonight!
#Pelicans | @MarkmanBreakers pic.twitter.com/ALlXtV7VS5 – 2:09 PM
