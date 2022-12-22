Spurs vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Spurs vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Spurs vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 22, 2022- by

By |

The San Antonio Spurs play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $9,788,651 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $8,206,216 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 22, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home