Team USA coach Steve Kerr hopes Kevin Durant will join him in 2024 Olympics

Kerr hopes to have Durant on his side again on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team. Durant is the leading scorer in U.S. men’s history and Kerr said USA Basketball leadership hopes he will play in Paris, where he could become the first man to win four basketball gold medals. “That would be nice,” said Kerr, who joked he would “most likely pull him aside tonight” to make a recruiting pitch. “I mean, he’s been so dominant with Team USA and like I said, he’s a guy who just, he loves to play. So we’re hoping he decides to keep going.” Durant said it was too early to make his decision.
Source: USA Today Sports
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Kevin Durant has been playing the best basketball of his career. I haven’t seen him in a Zone like this since he the won MVP with OKC!!!! Real Talk. – 12:33 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 PJ Tucker broke out the “Christmas” Nike KD V tonight! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/sFlSf4xSSR – 12:31 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
After suffering two consecutive 30-plus-point losses, Steve Kerr says the Warriors have hit rock bottom.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Nets have won seven straight and finally had a blowout to rest Kevin Durant against the Warriors. Now Milwaukee and Cleveland, two of the three teams ahead of them come to town. On taking care of business and the next part of the schedule: theathletic.com/4026983/2022/1… – 12:06 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
P.S. the second showing off my Dubs Talk interview with Steve Kerr just started on NBC Sports Bay Area a few minutes ago – 11:38 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
A smiling Kevin Durant, on the Nets not playing on Christmas:
“I probably am responsible for us not playing on Christmas, with what went on this summer. But hey, it is what it is. We play on the 26th, that’s close enough.” – 10:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD says Knicks-Nets would have been “a perfect” Christmas Day matchup with how both teams are playing.
“Hopefully we can get that moving forward.” – 10:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant says Nets-Knicks would have been a good Christmas game and hopefully can happen in the future. Smiles and says his situation in the summer probably had something to do with the Nets not being scheduled to play this season. – 10:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Kerr said pregame he was going to try and get Kevin Durant to commit to Team USA this morning. KD said it’s too early, but “I definitely got to think about it.” – 10:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
“Knicks-Nets would have been a great Christmas Day game.”-Kevin Durant – 10:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant on Jacque Vaughn’s quick timeouts after defensive miscues:
“I love when he does that. It just keeps us on point… I love the sense of urgency. As a player I appreciate that.”
KD says it has been helpful to review the mistakes on the tablet in the huddle. – 10:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant on Jacque Vaughn’s quick timeouts after defensive miscues.
“I love when he does that. It just keeps us on point… I love the sense of urgency. As a player I appreciate that.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole (4/17 FG, 7 turnovers tonight): “Really proud of his development. But the development continues. Part of that development is being guarded by the best guy. When Steph is out, Ben Simmons will be guarding Jordan. The defensive gameplan will be on (him)” pic.twitter.com/Xg7SDPFSCd – 10:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “Bad road trip. We are 15-18. We’re a below .500 team. Gotta figure out a way to reverse that.” pic.twitter.com/FdgK0TZH7O – 10:09 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green to Patrick Baldwin Jr. during a timeout: “F**K it, you got KD.” – 10:07 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
The Warriors got SMOKED last night by the Knicks and now the Nets beating the brakes off them… at what point is Steve Kerr going to have his team ready to compete! It’s a lot different when you don’t have Steph to bail you out huh?! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… – 9:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn pulled the starters at the end of the third quarter. Rare night of extended rest for KD and Royce among others. – 9:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets are up 35 points with less than 16 minutes left in regulation. Vaughn playing with fire leaving KD in at this point. – 9:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Giants star and former Oregon standout Kayvon Thibodeaux is in the house. I bet he likes KD’s shoes. – 9:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant has now played in the 2nd and 3rd-biggest first halves in NBA history. Warriors scored 92 against Chicago in the 2018-19 season. – 8:58 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant is still 30-1 to win MVP and let me tell you, THAT is absurd. – 8:43 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Seven players have defended 100 isolations this season, per @SecondSpectrum. Two Nets rank up top in points allowed per iso:
1. Kevin Durant: 0.85
2. Nic Claxton: 0.87
3. Clint Capela: 0.9
4. Grant Williams: 0.91
5. Kevon Looney: 0.95
6. Evan Mobley: 0.96
7. Deni Avdija: 1.08 pic.twitter.com/vQwt6xS2gk – 8:39 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Seven players have defended 100 isolations this season. Two Nets rank up top in points allowed per iso:
1. Kevin Durant: 0.85
2. Nix Claxton: 0.87
3. Clint Capela: 0.9
4. Grant Williams: 0.91
5. Kevon Looney: 0.95
6. Evan Mobley: 0.96
7. Deni Avdija: 1.08 pic.twitter.com/wI2EiRMNOr – 8:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Nets lead the Warriors 91-51 at halftime. They’re up 40. At halftime.
Brooklyn shot 71.4% from the field, knocked down 13 3-pointers and forced 13 turnovers. It has three players in double figures, led by Durant who has 21 points.
James Wiseman has 17 points for Golden State. – 8:37 PM
Nets lead the Warriors 91-51 at halftime. They’re up 40. At halftime.
Brooklyn shot 71.4% from the field, knocked down 13 3-pointers and forced 13 turnovers. It has three players in double figures, led by Durant who has 21 points.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Warriors 91-51. Kevin Durant is 8-for-9 with 21 points. When you’re up by 40, it’s hard to blow a lead like that. We should be seeing the end of the bench halfway through the third if not earlier. – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
KD playing in the Oregon colorways of his 15s tonight. Bright yellow and green. Quack quack. – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is going up against Kevin Durant in extended minutes. Regardless of the score, the rookie has to learn something from this experience. – 8:28 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Uh oh, turning point in Brooklyn. Durant’s tech came with Nets leading 68-31. It’s been all Warriors since. Lead down to 68-38 and Jacque Vaughn calls time. – 8:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: Jacque Vaughn has seen enough. The Warriors have *cut* the Nets’ lead down to 30. Kevin Durant and Joe Harris are set to check in. #Nets #NetsWorld #NBA – 8:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant just got a technical foul from the bench. Appeared to be celebrating too much on Ben Simmons’ dunk on a long lob pass that made it 68-31. – 8:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Warriors 44-17. KD with 10, Royce with 11. Not the first time the Nets have had a big lead early. Given the injuries to GSW, they should be able to keep a 29-point lead. – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have opened up a 44-17 lead over the Golden State Warriors here at Barclays Center with Kevin Durant headed to the foul line to add two more. – 8:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman just posted up Kevin Durant and took him straight to the rack. This game is pretty much already over, but you have to love the aggressiveness. – 8:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr wants a timeout with Warriors trailing Nets 25-10 and 6:22 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn shooting 90 pct (9 zero) on pace for a 55pt quarter. – 7:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 25-10, timeout Steve Kerr
The Nets started 8-for-8 from the field and 5-for-5 from deep
The Warriors have missed their first three 3s and all their points are in the paint – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Warriors tips shortly. It’s Kevin Durant vs. Jordan Poole. No Klay, Steph, Kyrie or Wiggins. Nets going for seven in a row. Updates to come. – 7:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Warriors: Simmons, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Kerr when asked about watching Kevin Durant and Steph Curry during his time as their coach:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets will start Simmons, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton against the Warriors. – 7:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant is “the same guy” he was when he was playing for the Warriors four seasons ago.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says he might pull Kevin Durant aside tonight in hopes he plays for Team USA – 6:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Kerr on Nets under Jacque Vaughn: “It’s not a surprise to me that he’s doing well and that the team is doing well because it’s really a matter of health.” #NBA – 6:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA – 6:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jonathan Kuminga Kevon looney Draymond Green Jordan Poole and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA – 6:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The TV premier of my interview with Steve Kerr airs today at 3 pm PT on NBC Sports Bay Area and later at 8:30. Tune in and set your DVRs!
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I think the role itself isn’t that different. But the way you have to coach now is much different.”
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
Trae Young
Jalen Brunson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Julius Randle
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
ALTERNATES
Siakam, Porzingis, Butler, Mobley pic.twitter.com/h1s1QNdl1s – 10:30 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Allow me to vent for a moment because I’ve now heard it mentioned twice this morning. The Raptors never could have traded Scottie Barnes and picks for Kevin Durant. Please stop framing the conversation this way. Toronto needed to add AT LEAST $29.8m to make a deal work 😡 – 10:22 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dec. 20 RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 15.7
3. Joel Embiid: 15.5
4. Nikola Jokic: 14.7
5. Kevin Durant: 14.7
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
7. Stephen Curry: 14.6
8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.6
10. Donovan Mitchell: 13.4 pic.twitter.com/2dNds983eI – 10:20 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Spent so much of this year consumed by the ‘Black Out’ project but it was good to get back in my NBA element. I spoke with Kevin Durant after a recent Brooklyn Nets win about hoopin’, life…& how he handled Golden State winning another title without him washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12… – 7:33 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Spent so much of this year consumed by the ‘Black Out’ project but it was good to get back in my NBA element. I spoke with Kevin Durant after a recent Brooklyn Nets win about hoopin’, life…& how he handled Golden State winning another title without him washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12… – 7:31 AM
Nick Friedell: Team USA coach Steve Kerr said before the game that he was going to try and touch base with KD about the possibility of playing in the 2024 Games in Paris. KD said he’s open to representing his country again — but it’s too early to make that decision. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / December 22, 2022
Clutch Points: “It still gives me chills to this day. I play for that validation from my peers… For them to give me that respect—that’s like a championship to me.” Kevin Durant contemplates on what Michael Jordan’s, Kobe’s & other NBA greats’ praise meant to him. pic.twitter.com/cS9N3NsPca -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 22, 2022
Irving had started 14 of the previous 15 games since returning from his eight-game suspension. The lone game he missed was the game the Nets won at Indiana on Dec. 10 despite sitting eight rotation regulars, also including Kevin Durant. “He’ll come in [Thursday] and get assessed again, but hopefully looking forward to him playing on Friday [against Milwaukee],” coach Jacque Vaughn said after the Nets’ 143-113 victory. -via New York Post / December 22, 2022
