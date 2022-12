Teams believe Christian Wood could be made available for trade

You don’t see McDaniels get dunked on much. Christian Wood just put him under the basket.And Knight has 3 fouls in 2 minutes. – 8:31 PM

Anthony Edwards just dominated Christian Wood on that last defensive possession. But the shit talk after the possession might have been an even more impressive performance. – 10:02 PM

Notes from Jason Kidd pregame:— Christian Wood will still start despite Dwight Powell return from injury.— Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. will get toughest defensive matchups with DFS out.— After NBA fined him $25k, “I don’t plan on walking out on the court tonight.” – 6:44 PM

Jason Kidd on Christian Wood’s consecutive starts at center: “The more minutes he can get with that group, it puts us in a good situation.” – 11:10 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.