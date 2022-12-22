Teams believe Christian Wood could be made available for trade

Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood. Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Christian Wood’s consecutive starts at center: “The more minutes he can get with that group, it puts us in a good situation.” – 11:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Notes from Jason Kidd pregame:
— Christian Wood will still start despite Dwight Powell return from injury.
— Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. will get toughest defensive matchups with DFS out.
— After NBA fined him $25k, “I don’t plan on walking out on the court tonight.” – 6:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 20/10 in starts this season:
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Anthony Davis
— Nikola Jokic
— Christian Wood pic.twitter.com/sbqsE9M2Bg – 10:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards just dominated Christian Wood on that last defensive possession. But the shit talk after the possession might have been an even more impressive performance. – 10:02 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
You don’t see McDaniels get dunked on much. Christian Wood just put him under the basket.
And Knight has 3 fouls in 2 minutes. – 8:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs starters tonight vs. Timberwolves: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Christian Wood.
The first Luka-Wood start together. Hold onto your butts. – 7:42 PM
More on this storyline
Callie Caplan: Christian Wood’s reaction to the latest big Luka Doncic dunk: “We’ve been having a conversation — he thinks he has more bounce than me. I told him not a chance in hell.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 17, 2022
Michael Scotto: When Dallas offered JaVale McGee his contract and his starting spot in free agency, the Mavericks had high hopes for him, but his production hasn’t materialized, and he’s been out of the rotation lately. If Dallas is going to acquire another center, he’d have to be an upgrade defensively and a contrast to Christian Wood, I’ve heard. -via HoopsHype / December 6, 2022
Dallas Mavericks PR: Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Suns. -via Twitter @MavsPR / December 5, 2022
