Tyrese Haliburton added to injury report

“He had a lot to say about me and I was like really questioning like, first, who is this?” Haliburton said. “And why is he talking about me like this. I don’t know if I ever come out and said like, ‘I wanna be and All-Star this year. Please vote for me.’ I don’t think, I didn’t — I don’t think I’ve done that. I don’t know, I think he just was excited about a Knicks win and that got him going. But he’s just doing whatever he can to get attention and that’s just the media these days.” -via New York Post / December 22, 2022