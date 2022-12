Tyrese Haliburton on Wally Szczerbiak: I couldn't tell you what he did as a basketball player

James spoke on the Kings’ trade that sent guard Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana in exchange for Sabonis, who is becoming one of the best centers in the NBA. “It’s very, very rare when a trade works well for both franchises,” James said. “I think De’Aaron and Domas, they complement each other very well. I think Sabonis’ ability to play at the elbow like his father used to do, his ability to pass, his ability to rebound and score makes him very dynamic. “And De’Aaron’s speed, first of all, it gets him a lot of space, because you don’t want to step up because he will fly right by you. But his ability to make mid-range shots, and also he’s added a little post up to his game, where he can shoot over guys smaller than him, elevate. It makes him dynamic, too. And they just have guys around them that complement them. -via Sacramento Bee / December 22, 2022