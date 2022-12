Wizards offered Suns Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder, Phoenix rebuffed the trade offer

When it comes to Jae Crowder, three Eastern Conference teams — Milwaukee and Miami and those same Hawks — have been widely regarded as the veteran swingman’s most ardent suitors since it was announced in September that the 32-year-old would be away from the Suns until a trade partner could be found. Yet league sources say that the Wizards recently pursued Crowder with a deal structure (believed to feature Rui Hachimura) that the Suns rebuffed. Phoenix is said to be holding out for a certifiable starter in a Crowder deal Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com