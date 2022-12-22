Wizards offered Suns Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder, Phoenix rebuffed the trade offer

When it comes to Jae Crowder, three Eastern Conference teams — Milwaukee and Miami and those same Hawks — have been widely regarded as the veteran swingman’s most ardent suitors since it was announced in September that the 32-year-old would be away from the Suns until a trade partner could be found. Yet league sources say that the Wizards recently pursued Crowder with a deal structure (believed to feature Rui Hachimura) that the Suns rebuffed. Phoenix is said to be holding out for a certifiable starter in a Crowder deal.
Rui Hachimura will return for the Wizards tonight after missing 16 of the team’s first 32 games. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 2:02 PM
Rui Hachimura is off the injured list and is available to play tonight against Utah. Hachimura missed the last 16 games (ankle). Team went 3-13 without him. – 1:39 PM
Rui Hachimura will return tomorrow after a 16-game absence due to a bone bruise in his right ankle, the Wizards announced. – 7:34 PM
Rui Hachimura will be available tomorrow in Utah for the first time since spraining his ankle on Nov. 18, the Wizards announced. Hachimura had an MRI that revealed a bone bruise after his injury and has continued to ramp up on this road trip. – 7:29 PM
“It’s pretty obvious we haven’t done anything, along with other teams, but if you get someone in place, that probably makes it a little bit easier to make decisions.”
Monty Williams on how permanent ownership helps a team make deals.
Same starters for Suns: Paul, Lee, Bridges, Craig, Ayton
Monty Williams didn’t want go too deep into the new ownership, saying it has to be approved by #NBA Board of Governors, but said having someone in place helps as far as making a trade.
#Suns haven’t moved Jae Crowder, but been trying to do so.
The Wizards have added Kristaps Porziņģis to their injury report for tonight’s game in Phoenix, listing him as questionable because of a non-Covid illness. Rui Hachimura (right ankle bone bruise) and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) remain out. – 4:32 PM
Devin Booker, Jock Landale, Cam Payne, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Duane Washington Jr. remain out for the Suns tonight against the Wizards. No Josh Okogie on the injury report. – 3:35 PM
Rockets lost to the Spurs 124-105. Looked like Zach Collins and Jae’Sean Tate might’ve had words after the game. Nice to see someone with the Rockets have some fight tonight, too bad he wasn’t wearing a uniform – 10:22 PM
Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness and bone bruise) and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) remain out for Wizards at Suns.
When it comes to players who have unequivocally been made available as a new calendar year approaches, Atlanta’s John Collins and Phoenix’s Jae Crowder still top the list in terms of prominence. League sources say Atlanta, while it is also managing recently revealed tension between star guard Trae Young and Coach Nate McMillan, has indeed widened the scope on its Collins trade discussions in recent weeks in hopes of finding him a new home. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 22, 2022
Atlanta has continued its pursuit of Jae Crowder, and a new three-team concept with Utah and Phoenix circled around league executives this week. The Hawks certainly view the Jazz as a potential landing spot for John Collins. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
Forward KJ Martin has also hoped to be moved to a team that can give him a more significant role. His minutes have climbed in Houston this season, but multiple sources believe he still wants out. Since both players have team-favorable contracts (Gordon has one more season, but it’s at a non-guaranteed $20.9 million; Martin has a team option at $1.9 million) and are viable on-court contributors, the Rockets won’t make a deal they don’t like. The Suns have tried to acquire both, using whatever return they can get for Crowder as compensation. To date, that hasn’t been enough for Houston. Martin has fans throughout the league, given his age (21), but it remains to be seen if teams will be generous enough to get the Rockets to act. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
Washington: Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) has been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game against Utah. Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / December 21, 2022
Chase Hughes: Kristaps Porzingis is under the weather (not COVID) and is questionable for tonight’s Wizards-Suns game. Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright also remain out. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / December 20, 2022
Ava Wallace: Delon Wright (hamstring) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) are again ending shootaround with 3v3 against Wiz coaches. -via Twitter @avarwallace / December 20, 2022
