Wizards 27, Jazz 30: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (12-20) play against the Utah Jazz (16-16) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday December 22, 2022

Washington Wizards 27, Utah Jazz 30 (End Q1)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 30, Wizards 27. Three of Collin Sexton’s four buckets came on goaltends, as he racked up 11p. Markkanen added 9 for the Jazz. Kuzma has 10 for Washington. – End 1Q: Jazz 30, Wizards 27. Three of Collin Sexton’s four buckets came on goaltends, as he racked up 11p. Markkanen added 9 for the Jazz. Kuzma has 10 for Washington. – 9:39 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

End of the first quarter: the Jazz lead the Wizards 30-27….9 for Markkanen….9 for Sexton….Kuzma leads everyone with 10 – End of the first quarter: the Jazz lead the Wizards 30-27….9 for Markkanen….9 for Sexton….Kuzma leads everyone with 10 – 9:38 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Collin Sexton making the most of his limited court time — 11p in 6 minutes – Collin Sexton making the most of his limited court time — 11p in 6 minutes – 9:33 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Wizards with 3 goaltends in 9 minutes… NBA teams average 0.25 goaltends per game – Wizards with 3 goaltends in 9 minutes… NBA teams average 0.25 goaltends per game – 9:31 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Colin Sexton with a very nice jolt off the bench. He has nine in the first quarter – Colin Sexton with a very nice jolt off the bench. He has nine in the first quarter – 9:30 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Collin Sexton has somehow scored three times via goal tends. So that’s interesting. – Collin Sexton has somehow scored three times via goal tends. So that’s interesting. – 9:29 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Wizards been called for three goaltends in the first 9 minutes. – Wizards been called for three goaltends in the first 9 minutes. – 9:29 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Kyle Kuzma is dominating this first quarter. Meanwhile, the wizards are on a 9-0 run and the Jazz haven’t scored since Markkanen picked up his second foul – Kyle Kuzma is dominating this first quarter. Meanwhile, the wizards are on a 9-0 run and the Jazz haven’t scored since Markkanen picked up his second foul – 9:25 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Markkanen just picked up his 2nd foul at the 6:58 mark 1Q. He’s replaced by … Rudy Gay. – Markkanen just picked up his 2nd foul at the 6:58 mark 1Q. He’s replaced by … Rudy Gay. – 9:23 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen picks up a second foul. Tough call but it was probably the right call. So he has to come out early – Lauri Markkanen picks up a second foul. Tough call but it was probably the right call. So he has to come out early – 9:23 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Markkanen picks up his 2nd foul on a cheap whistle, Will Hardy mad, Jazz have been whistled for 5 fouls and Wizards 0, and Rudy Gay checks in for Markkanen. – Markkanen picks up his 2nd foul on a cheap whistle, Will Hardy mad, Jazz have been whistled for 5 fouls and Wizards 0, and Rudy Gay checks in for Markkanen. – 9:23 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have gotten into the bonus with 6:58 remaining in the first quarter. That’s the earliest I can remember the Wizards accomplishing that in a first quarter this season. – The Wizards have gotten into the bonus with 6:58 remaining in the first quarter. That’s the earliest I can remember the Wizards accomplishing that in a first quarter this season. – 9:23 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Sexton in for Vando, as the Jazz go small – Sexton in for Vando, as the Jazz go small – 9:19 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards tonight are emphasizing speeding up the floor off defensive rebounds or even off Jazz made baskets. The Wizards try to do this most of the time, but it’s important tonight to try to attack the basket before the Jazz’s shot-blocking rookie, Walker Kessler, gets back. – The Wizards tonight are emphasizing speeding up the floor off defensive rebounds or even off Jazz made baskets. The Wizards try to do this most of the time, but it’s important tonight to try to attack the basket before the Jazz’s shot-blocking rookie, Walker Kessler, gets back. – 9:17 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Collin Sexton off the bench already, set to check in. Jazz trail 8-5 at the 8:56 mark 1Q. – Collin Sexton off the bench already, set to check in. Jazz trail 8-5 at the 8:56 mark 1Q. – 9:16 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Wow, Collin Sexton coming in *early*, even despite the minutes restriction. He was going to check in at the 1 minute mark of the 1Q. – Wow, Collin Sexton coming in *early*, even despite the minutes restriction. He was going to check in at the 1 minute mark of the 1Q. – 9:16 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Pregame intros, Jazz announced six starters, including the inactive Kelly Olynyk. 9:10 PM Pregame intros, Jazz announced six starters, including the inactive Kelly Olynyk. pic.twitter.com/hEurgFo0Ui

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bummer for Deni Avdija (back) and his 114-game consecutive played streak that he was very proud of after a serious lower leg injury ended his rookie season before the playoffs in 2021. – Bummer for Deni Avdija (back) and his 114-game consecutive played streak that he was very proud of after a serious lower leg injury ended his rookie season before the playoffs in 2021. – 8:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes is questionable for Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards due to a non-COVID illness. – Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes is questionable for Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards due to a non-COVID illness. – 8:33 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

With Avdija and Porzingis out tonight, here are the Wizards’ starters vs. the Jazz:

Morris, Beal, Kispert, Kuzma, Gafford – With Avdija and Porzingis out tonight, here are the Wizards’ starters vs. the Jazz:Morris, Beal, Kispert, Kuzma, Gafford – 8:29 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Here’s a look inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, where the Wizards will face the Jazz in 50 minutes: 8:24 PM Here’s a look inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, where the Wizards will face the Jazz in 50 minutes: pic.twitter.com/50dgTwAssF

David Locke @DLocke09

Tune in to @nbatv tonight at 6:30 as I will talk Tune in to @nbatv tonight at 6:30 as I will talk @Utah Jazz with Stephaine Ready – We will talk about all-star Lauri and his development, Jazz season overall, keys for win tonight v. Wizards – 8:22 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Deni Avdija’s back acted up when he dunked and landed awkwardly (for his back) during the script portion of the Wizards’ shootaround this morning, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – Deni Avdija’s back acted up when he dunked and landed awkwardly (for his back) during the script portion of the Wizards’ shootaround this morning, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 8:01 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Deni Avdija is OUT tonight with a sore back ending his streak of consecutive games played at 114. Corey Kispert will start in Deni’s place. – Deni Avdija is OUT tonight with a sore back ending his streak of consecutive games played at 114. Corey Kispert will start in Deni’s place. – 7:51 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Although Delon Wright hasn’t played five-on-five during his recovery from a significant right hamstring strain, there’s a real chance he will play tomorrow in Sacramento. Wright suffered the injury on Oct. 25 and hasn’t played since. – Although Delon Wright hasn’t played five-on-five during his recovery from a significant right hamstring strain, there’s a real chance he will play tomorrow in Sacramento. Wright suffered the injury on Oct. 25 and hasn’t played since. – 7:40 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Utah Jazz, with usual starters Deni Avdija and Kristaps Porziņģis out tonight:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Corey Kispert

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Daniel Gafford – The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Utah Jazz, with usual starters Deni Avdija and Kristaps Porziņģis out tonight:PG: Monté MorrisSG: Bradley BealSF: Corey KispertPF: Kyle KuzmaC: Daniel Gafford – 7:37 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Will Hardy says Collin Sexton will be on a minutes restriction tonight. He plans on sending him out for two stints, with the idea of easing him back into action. – Will Hardy says Collin Sexton will be on a minutes restriction tonight. He plans on sending him out for two stints, with the idea of easing him back into action. – 7:22 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Updated injury report:

*AVAILABLE – Collin Sexton (right hamstring strain)

*AVAILABLE – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two-Way)

OUT – Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain) – Updated injury report:*AVAILABLE – Collin Sexton (right hamstring strain)*AVAILABLE – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two-Way)OUT – Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain) – 7:11 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Collin Sexton is available to play tonight – Collin Sexton is available to play tonight – 7:10 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Collin Sexton is AVAILABLE tonight vs. the Wizards – Collin Sexton is AVAILABLE tonight vs. the Wizards – 7:10 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Collin Sexton is officially available and active for tonight’s game – Collin Sexton is officially available and active for tonight’s game – 7:10 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) and Deni Avdija (lower back) are both OUT tonight vs. the Jazz, the Wizards say.

First game Deni has missed since his rookie year. – Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) and Deni Avdija (lower back) are both OUT tonight vs. the Jazz, the Wizards say.First game Deni has missed since his rookie year. – 7:07 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Deni Avdija (lower back soreness) and Kristaps Porziņģis (non-Covid illness) will not play tonight in Utah, the Wizards said. Avdija’s streak of consecutive regular-season games played will end at 114 games. – Deni Avdija (lower back soreness) and Kristaps Porziņģis (non-Covid illness) will not play tonight in Utah, the Wizards said. Avdija’s streak of consecutive regular-season games played will end at 114 games. – 7:05 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards list Deni Avdija (low back soreness) as questionable tonight at Jazz.

Avdija took a lot of pride in being 1 of 5 NBA players to play in all 82 games last season after his rookie year was cut short. He aspires to do the same again in Year 3 so my guess is he guts it out. – Wizards list Deni Avdija (low back soreness) as questionable tonight at Jazz.Avdija took a lot of pride in being 1 of 5 NBA players to play in all 82 games last season after his rookie year was cut short. He aspires to do the same again in Year 3 so my guess is he guts it out. – 4:15 PM