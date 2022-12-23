Anthony Davis to be re-evaluated around two-week mark

Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (foot) to be re-evaluated around the two-week mark, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. If healing properly, the hope is he could ramp up his workouts en route to a return.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (foot) to be re-evaluated around the two-week mark, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. If healing properly, the hope is he could ramp up his workouts en route to a return. – 5:31 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Anthony Davis: The Lakers update does little to provide much clarity to the situation. AD will continue to limit his workload & treat any underlying contributing factors so that natural remodeling can catch up & repair the injury site. – 3:35 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Bad news for the Lakers: After consulting with team physicians and outside specialists, Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with a stress injury in his right foot. He will be out indefinitely.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis has a “stress injury” in his right foot and will be out indefinitely, per the Lakers. – 3:13 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis has a stress fracture in his right foot and will be out indefinitely, per the Lakers. – 3:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that Anthony Davis is out indefinitely after both team doctors and outside specialists diagnosed him with a stress injury in his right foot. – 3:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers provided an update on Anthony Davis today at noon, saying he will continue to be out for an indefinite period with a “stress injury” in his right foot.He was present for shootaround this morning, wearing slippers on the court. He will miss his 4th straight game tonight pic.twitter.com/6q2ZLXUjv0 – 3:05 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers announce that Anthony Davis will be out indefinitely because of a stress injury in his right foot.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers star Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot and is out indefinitely, team announces. – 3:04 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers announce Anthony Davis will be out indefinitely with a stress injury to his right foot. – 3:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say Anthony Davis suffered a stress injury to his right foot and will be out indefinitely. – 3:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers announce Anthony Davis is OUT indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot: pic.twitter.com/b3xtoraQ5o – 3:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say Anthony Davis out indefinitely pic.twitter.com/yzZfFBEHqj – 3:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that after extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. – 3:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Update on Anthony Davis:
“After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.” – 3:02 PM
Update on Anthony Davis:
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers announce that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. He will be out indefinitely. – 3:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is on the floor in sweats during the free throw portion of shootaround. pic.twitter.com/I9iT3TMVuF – 1:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis injury reportedly has Lakers thinking smaller trade at deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/23/ant… – 10:25 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans players with at least 40 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in a single game:
Anthony Davis
DeMarcus Cousins
Tyreke Evans
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers appear set to get Russell Westbrook back after a two-game absence Friday against Charlotte. Russ had one of his better games vs the Hornets last year, scoring 35 points when LeBron and AD were both out. pic.twitter.com/kGkxW19WCa – 6:50 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The pain has subsided in past several days in Anthony Davis’ foot and he’s expected to rest it for another 7-to-10 days and have it re-evaluated and see if he can return to play. For now, there’s hope that a procedure can be avoided. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 23, 2022
Shams Charania: Lakers say Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with a stress injury in his right foot. He remains out indefinitely. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 23, 2022
“The problem on LaVine is from the Lakers’ side, there is nothing they could trade to Chicago short of Anthony Davis,” the executive said. “Now, that is a possibility—Davis is a Chicago guy and if he were going to leave the Lakers, the Bulls would be one of the few places he’d be OK with. The Bulls and the Lakers would be swapping stars with injury problems, essentially. LaVine (who is 27) is younger than Davis, so that is an advantage but at full health, Davis (29) is a much, much better player.” -via Heavy.com / December 23, 2022
