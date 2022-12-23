Blazers 54, Nuggets 52: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (17-15) play against the Denver Nuggets (11-11) at Ball Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 54, Denver Nuggets 52 (Q2 03:11)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

MPJ’s had some good defensive rotations here, but too often he’s caught defending with his hands when his arms should be straight up.

Denver’s defense was good initially, but they let go of the rope when the Blazers starters came back in. – MPJ’s had some good defensive rotations here, but too often he’s caught defending with his hands when his arms should be straight up.Denver’s defense was good initially, but they let go of the rope when the Blazers starters came back in. – 9:58 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nurkic could tie the game up with a free throw here.

Denver let Portland hang around despite their bad shooting from deep and being at the end of a road trip and now it’s going to be a close game at halftime. – Nurkic could tie the game up with a free throw here.Denver let Portland hang around despite their bad shooting from deep and being at the end of a road trip and now it’s going to be a close game at halftime. – 9:57 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Portland’s starters might play 40 minutes apiece tonight – Portland’s starters might play 40 minutes apiece tonight – 9:57 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Dame went up for a huge dunk, missed it, relocated for a corner three, drained it. – Dame went up for a huge dunk, missed it, relocated for a corner three, drained it. – 9:56 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Portland is 1-10 from 3. This feels like a team that is on the end of ta roadtrip. – Portland is 1-10 from 3. This feels like a team that is on the end of ta roadtrip. – 9:55 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

A Christmas present for Celtics fans heading into the showdown here on Sunday…

NBA – BEST RECORD

1. BOSTON 23-10

2. Milwaukee 22-10

3. Cleveland 22-12

4. Brooklyn 21-12

5. Denver 19-11

Memphis 19-11 – A Christmas present for Celtics fans heading into the showdown here on Sunday…NBA – BEST RECORD1. BOSTON 23-102. Milwaukee 22-103. Cleveland 22-124. Brooklyn 21-125. Denver 19-11Memphis 19-11 – 9:54 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic falls after a missed shot, gets up grabbing left ankle.

Think Malone thought Portland defender was in Joker’s space. – Nikola Jokic falls after a missed shot, gets up grabbing left ankle.Think Malone thought Portland defender was in Joker’s space. – 9:51 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nikola Jokic went down grabbing his left ankle/leg and stayed there for a bit before popping up. He is walking under his own power and arguing with an official now. – Nikola Jokic went down grabbing his left ankle/leg and stayed there for a bit before popping up. He is walking under his own power and arguing with an official now. – 9:50 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Nikola Jokic appears to have hurt his ankle. – Nikola Jokic appears to have hurt his ankle. – 9:50 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Another unethical foul shot drawn by Dame. – Another unethical foul shot drawn by Dame. – 9:49 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers playing like a team at the end of a long road trip. – Blazers playing like a team at the end of a long road trip. – 9:43 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nuggets outscoring the Blazers 11-2 in the first two and a half minutes of the second quarter to take a 43-30 lead. And Dame returns earlier than usual before this one gets completely out of hand. – Nuggets outscoring the Blazers 11-2 in the first two and a half minutes of the second quarter to take a 43-30 lead. And Dame returns earlier than usual before this one gets completely out of hand. – 9:43 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The Nuggets bench unit as constricted — Murray-Bones-Brown-Green-Nnaji — has three creators in it and a lot of shooting/vertical spacing.

I like it. – The Nuggets bench unit as constricted — Murray-Bones-Brown-Green-Nnaji — has three creators in it and a lot of shooting/vertical spacing.I like it. – 9:43 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jamal Murray is diming up EVERYONE.

That is six assists for Murray after a SC top-10 highlight pass to get Bruce Brown a transition layup. He looks so comfortable in the flow of the offense tonight for Denver. – Jamal Murray is diming up EVERYONE.That is six assists for Murray after a SC top-10 highlight pass to get Bruce Brown a transition layup. He looks so comfortable in the flow of the offense tonight for Denver. – 9:41 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

GREAT minutes from the revamped Nuggets bench. Opened the game up.

43-30 Nuggets. – GREAT minutes from the revamped Nuggets bench. Opened the game up.43-30 Nuggets. – 9:41 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

There is that improved athletic ability of Zeke Nnaji that was teased so much this offseason. Great to see him get up there for that oop. – There is that improved athletic ability of Zeke Nnaji that was teased so much this offseason. Great to see him get up there for that oop. – 9:39 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

No Christian Braun to start the second quarter. He might be a healthy scratch tonight with Denver healthy. – No Christian Braun to start the second quarter. He might be a healthy scratch tonight with Denver healthy. – 9:36 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Denver was able to hold Portland to 1-8 from 3 in the first quarter but that is about all that went well on that end of the floor. Nuggets have been getting cooked playing at the level of the screen. – Denver was able to hold Portland to 1-8 from 3 in the first quarter but that is about all that went well on that end of the floor. Nuggets have been getting cooked playing at the level of the screen. – 9:35 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

With Porter back, and Murray staggering with the second unit, tonight’s bench looks like it’s Bones, Bruce, Jeff, Zeke and Murray. No CB so far, which is a symptom when this team is healthy.

32-27 With Porter back, and Murray staggering with the second unit, tonight’s bench looks like it’s Bones, Bruce, Jeff, Zeke and Murray. No CB so far, which is a symptom when this team is healthy.32-27 #Nuggets after one. – 9:34 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets lead Portland 32-27 after one quarter of play.

Jokic had 10 points and 4 assists.

Murray has 4 points and 4 assists.

Nuggets have four players with 5+ points. – Nuggets lead Portland 32-27 after one quarter of play.Jokic had 10 points and 4 assists.Murray has 4 points and 4 assists.Nuggets have four players with 5+ points. – 9:34 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers should be down way more than 5 at the end of the first quarter. Letting Denver walk into the paint and shooting 1/8 from three. – Blazers should be down way more than 5 at the end of the first quarter. Letting Denver walk into the paint and shooting 1/8 from three. – 9:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Unc had to follow up that Joker dunk with one of his own 🫣 9:32 PM Unc had to follow up that Joker dunk with one of his own 🫣 pic.twitter.com/laY18zIcuM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Zeke Nnaji getting the nod tonight over DeAndre Jordan. – Zeke Nnaji getting the nod tonight over DeAndre Jordan. – 9:31 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The Nuggets have taken just 3 triples in the first quarter and yet have 27 points with 2 minutes left. They are just walking into the paint. – The Nuggets have taken just 3 triples in the first quarter and yet have 27 points with 2 minutes left. They are just walking into the paint. – 9:28 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jeff Green dunk of the night comes with 2:25 left in the first quarter. – Jeff Green dunk of the night comes with 2:25 left in the first quarter. – 9:27 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers with entirely too many of those turnovers on this trip – Blazers with entirely too many of those turnovers on this trip – 9:27 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Nuggets might eclipse the 98 points in the paint at this rate. Getting whatever they want. – Nuggets might eclipse the 98 points in the paint at this rate. Getting whatever they want. – 9:26 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets staggering Murray in with the bench unit tonight. He will be in at the next break. – Nuggets staggering Murray in with the bench unit tonight. He will be in at the next break. – 9:26 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

What a defensive rotation by Shaedon Sharpe. – What a defensive rotation by Shaedon Sharpe. – 9:25 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

With Justise Winslow out, Trendon Watford is coming in when he normally would. Shaedon Sharpe also coming in. – With Justise Winslow out, Trendon Watford is coming in when he normally would. Shaedon Sharpe also coming in. – 9:22 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Dame with an unethical drawn shooting foul. – Dame with an unethical drawn shooting foul. – 9:22 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic is drawing two defenders at half court in case you were curious how worried Portland is about letting him do what he wants. – Jokic is drawing two defenders at half court in case you were curious how worried Portland is about letting him do what he wants. – 9:21 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

You can feel how much attention Joker’s absorbing from Portland when he picks them apart with looks to Porter (on the baseline) and Jamal. He’s already got 3 assists in 5 minutes. – You can feel how much attention Joker’s absorbing from Portland when he picks them apart with looks to Porter (on the baseline) and Jamal. He’s already got 3 assists in 5 minutes. – 9:20 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Aaron Gordon hulked through Nurkic at the rim for a bucket. His strength has never been as applicable on the court as it has been this season. He is always felt on both ends. – Aaron Gordon hulked through Nurkic at the rim for a bucket. His strength has never been as applicable on the court as it has been this season. He is always felt on both ends. – 9:17 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Great cut by MPJ from the corner to set himself up for a dime from Jokic and a layup. His size is such a difference maker. – Great cut by MPJ from the corner to set himself up for a dime from Jokic and a layup. His size is such a difference maker. – 9:15 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets going with Murray on Lillard and KCP on Simons for their defensive matchups early on. – Nuggets going with Murray on Lillard and KCP on Simons for their defensive matchups early on. – 9:13 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Michael Porter Jr. draws a foul on Damian Lillard before opening the scoring with a wide-open 3. Welcome back. – Michael Porter Jr. draws a foul on Damian Lillard before opening the scoring with a wide-open 3. Welcome back. – 9:12 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Michael Porter Jr. hits a triple to get things started in Denver. – Michael Porter Jr. hits a triple to get things started in Denver. – 9:12 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Great ball movement by the Nuggets to get things started, but it was one pass too many. Gordon wanted to get Porter a look but should have taken it himself. – Great ball movement by the Nuggets to get things started, but it was one pass too many. Gordon wanted to get Porter a look but should have taken it himself. – 9:12 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Nuggets PA had the most enthusiastic altitude warning PSA I’ve ever heard. – Nuggets PA had the most enthusiastic altitude warning PSA I’ve ever heard. – 9:06 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Chauncy Billups gets a loud round of cheers when introduced in Denver. – Chauncy Billups gets a loud round of cheers when introduced in Denver. – 9:06 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Tonight, I’m most interested in how Denver’s defense looks when healthy.

Are their improvements over the last two games going to drift away or are there aspects to their success they can take forward with them? Will MPJ’s length help? How will Murray look? – Tonight, I’m most interested in how Denver’s defense looks when healthy.Are their improvements over the last two games going to drift away or are there aspects to their success they can take forward with them? Will MPJ’s length help? How will Murray look? – 8:59 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Murray Christmas from @BallArenaDenver! Nuggets vs Blazers on deck (the halls).

This shirt will be the item of the game for the Christmas Day game here (along with the Nikola New Year shirt!) and is now available on the @AltitudeAuth website! FESTIVE ♥️ 8:46 PM Murray Christmas from @BallArenaDenver! Nuggets vs Blazers on deck (the halls).This shirt will be the item of the game for the Christmas Day game here (along with the Nikola New Year shirt!) and is now available on the @AltitudeAuth website! FESTIVE ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AV9GyC8MFX

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are back in the starting lineup alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic tonight vs. Portland. – Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are back in the starting lineup alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic tonight vs. Portland. – 8:30 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The Denver Nuggets have their starting five back together.

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic – The Denver Nuggets have their starting five back together.Jamal MurrayKentavious Caldwell-PopeMichael Porter Jr.Aaron GordonNikola Jokic – 8:30 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Live for a Friday pregame show. Come join.

✅

✅ Top 5 Jokic haters

✅ MPJ and Murray are back

✅ Nuggets top 9

youtu.be/03ieSNANzSo – 8:29 PM Live for a Friday pregame show. Come join. @SwipaCam live in studio✅ Top 5 Jokic haters✅ MPJ and Murray are back✅ Nuggets top 9

Katy Winge @katywinge

From our team, to yours ♥️

Enjoy this story before the Nuggets game on Christmas Eve Eve 8:25 PM From our team, to yours ♥️Enjoy this story before the Nuggets game on Christmas Eve Eve pic.twitter.com/KnAwHwsmVA

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Coach on MPJ being back in the lineup 🎙 8:25 PM Coach on MPJ being back in the lineup 🎙 pic.twitter.com/yDMplwgvqY

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray and MPJ are officially active for tonight, I’m told. – Jamal Murray and MPJ are officially active for tonight, I’m told. – 8:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said Devin Booker has been getting up a lot of shots, not moving as much, but progressing.

When asked if he’ll play on #Christmas at #Nuggets, Williams said, ‘I don’t want to speculate.” #Suns 8:20 PM Monty Williams said Devin Booker has been getting up a lot of shots, not moving as much, but progressing.When asked if he’ll play on #Christmas at #Nuggets, Williams said, ‘I don’t want to speculate.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/CtqMxSvzpV

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski trying to deny Jonas a catch, they fronted Nurkic a little bit Wednesday, going to be interesting to see this matchup and if they call on Muscala. They are doubling down low on the catch. – Aleksej Pokusevski trying to deny Jonas a catch, they fronted Nurkic a little bit Wednesday, going to be interesting to see this matchup and if they call on Muscala. They are doubling down low on the catch. – 8:13 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon getting loose before they go up against the Portland Trailblazers.

Murray was questionable heading into the game but looks like he’s good to go. 8:10 PM Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon getting loose before they go up against the Portland Trailblazers.Murray was questionable heading into the game but looks like he’s good to go. pic.twitter.com/f7ObzdCwWZ

Katy Winge @katywinge

Michael Porter Jr warming up and “all signs point to him playing” according to Coach Malone. Porter has missed 13 games with a heel injury. 7:37 PM Michael Porter Jr warming up and “all signs point to him playing” according to Coach Malone. Porter has missed 13 games with a heel injury. pic.twitter.com/sVGfPtySYa

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says Justise Winslow is out tonight. He’s on crutches and they don’t know how long he’ll be out. – Chauncey Billups says Justise Winslow is out tonight. He’s on crutches and they don’t know how long he’ll be out. – 7:34 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Lots of dogs have the potential to bark in the NBA tonight but Portland is my choice to have the biggest night. Denver has Jamal Murray in the mix and the thirsty Michael Porter, Jr. back, so #RipCity +4.5 is worth a look. From the @WagerTalk Tip-Off Show: 7:29 PM Lots of dogs have the potential to bark in the NBA tonight but Portland is my choice to have the biggest night. Denver has Jamal Murray in the mix and the thirsty Michael Porter, Jr. back, so #RipCity +4.5 is worth a look. From the @WagerTalk Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/bl3j6oufCJ

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Michael Porter Jr. is warming up right now. So long as everything goes as expected, he will play tonight for Denver. 7:26 PM Michael Porter Jr. is warming up right now. So long as everything goes as expected, he will play tonight for Denver. pic.twitter.com/LBaHW7s1Vn

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone said Jamal Murray should be good to go tonight.

Michael Porter Jr is out warming up at his usual time, Malone said all signs point to him playing. Porter said he was going to play after yesterdays practice. – Coach Malone said Jamal Murray should be good to go tonight.Michael Porter Jr is out warming up at his usual time, Malone said all signs point to him playing. Porter said he was going to play after yesterdays practice. – 7:23 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Sounds like Michael Porter Jr.and Jamal Murray will be available tonight if their pregame shooting sessions go to plan. – Sounds like Michael Porter Jr.and Jamal Murray will be available tonight if their pregame shooting sessions go to plan. – 7:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone said Zeke Nnaji is fine after rolling his ankle last game and said he’d get a chance to play once again. – Malone said Zeke Nnaji is fine after rolling his ankle last game and said he’d get a chance to play once again. – 7:23 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone basically confirmed that Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will play tonight, barring any setbacks in warmups. – Michael Malone basically confirmed that Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will play tonight, barring any setbacks in warmups. – 7:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone: If you were picking two All-Stars from our team, you have to include Aaron Gordon in that discussion. – Malone: If you were picking two All-Stars from our team, you have to include Aaron Gordon in that discussion. – 7:22 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

“Right now, if you were to pick two All-Stars from our team, Aaron Gordon is in that discussion.”

-Michael Malone on Gordon’s great season so far. – “Right now, if you were to pick two All-Stars from our team, Aaron Gordon is in that discussion.”-Michael Malone on Gordon’s great season so far. – 7:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone: Jamal is good to go, and all signs are pointing to Michael Porter being available. Said there will be a minute’s restriction with MPJ. – Michael Malone: Jamal is good to go, and all signs are pointing to Michael Porter being available. Said there will be a minute’s restriction with MPJ. – 7:19 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Michael Malone said Jamal Murray is good to go tonight and all signs point to Michael Porter Jr. being activated as well.

Porter will be on a minute restriction. – Michael Malone said Jamal Murray is good to go tonight and all signs point to Michael Porter Jr. being activated as well.Porter will be on a minute restriction. – 7:19 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

While most warmups don’t begin until closer to 4:30 at the earliest, Christian Braun is out on the Ball Arena court at 4pm getting shots up before taking on the Trail Blazers.

Vets on Denver’s roster praise Braun endlessly for his preparation. This is part of that. 6:01 PM While most warmups don’t begin until closer to 4:30 at the earliest, Christian Braun is out on the Ball Arena court at 4pm getting shots up before taking on the Trail Blazers.Vets on Denver’s roster praise Braun endlessly for his preparation. This is part of that. pic.twitter.com/dafLdK0HBv

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Feeling so festive in the Moda Center studio today!! 🎄🥰

Join us tonight for the Blazers final game of this 6-game trip!

Portland at Denver at 6pm ❄️ 5:27 PM Feeling so festive in the Moda Center studio today!! 🎄🥰Join us tonight for the Blazers final game of this 6-game trip!Portland at Denver at 6pm ❄️ pic.twitter.com/SZu3jkYBZ8

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Moda Center looking beautiful ❄️

We’ll see you at 5:30pm tonight on @ROOTSPORTS_NW to get you set for tonight’s Blazers at Nuggets contest! 4:57 PM Moda Center looking beautiful ❄️We’ll see you at 5:30pm tonight on @ROOTSPORTS_NW to get you set for tonight’s Blazers at Nuggets contest! pic.twitter.com/3puFmcyRNq

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Peyton Watson and Jack White are both back with the Nuggets. G League Showcase just wrapped up in Vegas and the Gold don’t have another game until Dec. 28. Watson (right ankle sprain) is questionable for tonight vs. Portland. White will be available. – Peyton Watson and Jack White are both back with the Nuggets. G League Showcase just wrapped up in Vegas and the Gold don’t have another game until Dec. 28. Watson (right ankle sprain) is questionable for tonight vs. Portland. White will be available. – 3:21 PM