Blazers vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $8,867,906 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $8,573,356 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude 2

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!