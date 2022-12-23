Bucks 44, Nets 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-9) play against the Brooklyn Nets (12-12) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 44, Brooklyn Nets 56 (Q2 03:42)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Turnover from Giannis Antetokounmpo leads to a transition dunk for Nic Claxton and a 48-38 lead for the Nets with 7:22 left in the second quarter.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nic Claxton just bumped Giannis on his way back to the bench — Giannis was not happy about it. He walked with Claxton back towards the Brooklyn bench after that time out was called and had a few words.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Milwaukee: The Nets have a 10-point lead over the Bucks, and they’ve built it in minutes where Kevin Durant is on the bench while Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the floor. Eight different Nets players have scored. Nets have 13 AST on 17 FGM. 72.7% 3PT, 54.3% FG. – Timeout, Milwaukee: The Nets have a 10-point lead over the Bucks, and they’ve built it in minutes where Kevin Durant is on the bench while Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the floor. Eight different Nets players have scored. Nets have 13 AST on 17 FGM. 72.7% 3PT, 54.3% FG. – 8:20 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie needs to be more assertive with this group. – Kyrie needs to be more assertive with this group. – 8:18 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

T.J. Warren with eight points in five minutes. Starting to look a little better each game. As T.J. Warren with eight points in five minutes. Starting to look a little better each game. As @MoDakhil_NBA pointed out, using him in the in pick-and-roll with KD is smart for Vaughn. Easy looks for a reliable scorer. – 8:16 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

T.J. Warren is finding his stroke from three. 4/5 in his last two games.

Cannot state how much of a massive development that is for the Nets. – T.J. Warren is finding his stroke from three. 4/5 in his last two games.Cannot state how much of a massive development that is for the Nets. – 8:16 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

It is very clearly Giannis Antetokounmpo o’clock. He’s attacking the rim every time he touches the ball. Nets can’t keep him out the paint. – It is very clearly Giannis Antetokounmpo o’clock. He’s attacking the rim every time he touches the ball. Nets can’t keep him out the paint. – 8:16 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

TJ Warren looking very good and comfortable for Brooklyn of the bench tonight, already with 8 points and a couple of assists. He’s got a chance to be a huge difference maker if he can stay healthy after a couple years sidelined with injuries. – TJ Warren looking very good and comfortable for Brooklyn of the bench tonight, already with 8 points and a couple of assists. He’s got a chance to be a huge difference maker if he can stay healthy after a couple years sidelined with injuries. – 8:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Giannis drives through Clax and dunks on him – Giannis drives through Clax and dunks on him – 8:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Four-point play on Seth Curry is overturned into an offensive foul on Curry. Bucks have used their only challenge but it wipes 4 potential points off the board for Brooklyn. – Four-point play on Seth Curry is overturned into an offensive foul on Curry. Bucks have used their only challenge but it wipes 4 potential points off the board for Brooklyn. – 8:14 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Most assists in a first quarter this season for Brooklyn:

15 – Wednesday vs. Golden State

13 – Tonight vs. MIlwaukee

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

This is an EARLY challenge for Mike Budenholzer. Took a timeout with the Nets up, 40-32, with 10:31 left in the second quarter.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Mike Budenholzer with an early, non-Giannis involved challenge in Brooklyn. – Mike Budenholzer with an early, non-Giannis involved challenge in Brooklyn. – 8:12 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

I’m starting to feel like Giannis gets a pretty good whistle. – I’m starting to feel like Giannis gets a pretty good whistle. – 8:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

I did not agree with that foul call on Ben Simmons. Giannis just fell down. Simmons didn’t cause that. – I did not agree with that foul call on Ben Simmons. Giannis just fell down. Simmons didn’t cause that. – 8:11 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons is making a noticeable impact on both ends. – Ben Simmons is making a noticeable impact on both ends. – 8:09 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Strong start for Brooklyn, which leads 36-29. Nets are shooting 58 percent from the field and a blistering 6-for-7 from 3.

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Jrue Holiday was sitting on a camera man when that jump shot went down. Someone gotta tell this man that his signature shot didn’t need to be as difficult as humanly possible. Makes it with regularity. – Jrue Holiday was sitting on a camera man when that jump shot went down. Someone gotta tell this man that his signature shot didn’t need to be as difficult as humanly possible. Makes it with regularity. – 8:07 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Nets lead, 36-29.

Brook Lopez leads the Bucks with 9 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo is not far behind with 8pts/2reb/ast.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets are 6/6 from three. Bucks are 2/8.

That was the difference in the 1st.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Bucks subbed Giannis Antetokounmpo out at the 4:34 mark—which feels like forever ago — and brought him back in the game with just over a minute left.

This is notable because the Nets almost always rest KD to start the second quarter. Something to watch. – The Bucks subbed Giannis Antetokounmpo out at the 4:34 mark—which feels like forever ago — and brought him back in the game with just over a minute left.This is notable because the Nets almost always rest KD to start the second quarter. Something to watch. – 8:05 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Edmond Sumner turning in some really nice minutes in this 1st quarter. – Edmond Sumner turning in some really nice minutes in this 1st quarter. – 8:03 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kevin Durant is a really, really good post defender. – Kevin Durant is a really, really good post defender. – 7:58 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Bucks: Kevin Durant dribbles into a pull-up 3 that gives the Nets a 23-15 lead at the 3:57 mark in Q1. Durant is 2/2 from three. Royce O’Neale and Giannis lead all scorers with 8 apiece. Only Giannis, Lopez and Allen have scored for Bucks. All Net starters have scored. – Timeout, Bucks: Kevin Durant dribbles into a pull-up 3 that gives the Nets a 23-15 lead at the 3:57 mark in Q1. Durant is 2/2 from three. Royce O’Neale and Giannis lead all scorers with 8 apiece. Only Giannis, Lopez and Allen have scored for Bucks. All Net starters have scored. – 7:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

14-5 run for the Nets and the Bucks want a timeout after Kevin Durant hits a pull-up triple in transition.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

KD hit two threes after an 0/3 start. Nets are 5/5 from deep and doing a nice job defensively.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Seth Curry first off the bench for Ben Simmons. – Seth Curry first off the bench for Ben Simmons. – 7:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving with a crossover on Grayson Allen (Duke on Duke crime) and finds Claxton for a dunk on a no-look lob. That was pretty. – Kyrie Irving with a crossover on Grayson Allen (Duke on Duke crime) and finds Claxton for a dunk on a no-look lob. That was pretty. – 7:53 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Royce O’Neale has hit 9 of his last 10 threes.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Bucks putting Kyrie in tons of actions with Giannis to try to force switches.

Nets have done a nice job navigating it the last two possessions after some early miscues. – Bucks putting Kyrie in tons of actions with Giannis to try to force switches.Nets have done a nice job navigating it the last two possessions after some early miscues. – 7:52 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Just like on Wednesday night, the threes are falling early for the Nets! – Just like on Wednesday night, the threes are falling early for the Nets! – 7:52 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Erik Slater @erikslater_

I’m sure plenty of Nets fans here are having Vietnam war flashbacks watching the Bucks before a sellout Barclays Center crowd. – I’m sure plenty of Nets fans here are having Vietnam war flashbacks watching the Bucks before a sellout Barclays Center crowd. – 7:48 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. This one comes after Giannis whips a wrap-around dime to Brook Lopez for an uncontested dunk.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Phew, that’s a dime from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Whip pass on the roll to Brook Lopez and the Bucks lead, 10-9, here in Brooklyn.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons picks Giannis up at halfcourt but Giannis works his way to the rim for a dunk. – Ben Simmons picks Giannis up at halfcourt but Giannis works his way to the rim for a dunk. – 7:45 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Here’s your random fun fact of the night. The last three Nets to don No. 11 are all in the building tonight. In order, Jacque Vaughn, Brook Lopez and Kyrie Irving. The more you know… – Here’s your random fun fact of the night. The last three Nets to don No. 11 are all in the building tonight. In order, Jacque Vaughn, Brook Lopez and Kyrie Irving. The more you know… – 7:43 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

And here.. we.. go.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jevon Carter/Kyrie Irving

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Very excited to see the Nets and Bucks tip off tonight here in Brooklyn. The Nets have been one of the NBA’s hottest teams over the past few weeks, but this is their first real test in awhile. Will be a good barometer for both sides especially after a rough Bucks stretch of late. – Very excited to see the Nets and Bucks tip off tonight here in Brooklyn. The Nets have been one of the NBA’s hottest teams over the past few weeks, but this is their first real test in awhile. Will be a good barometer for both sides especially after a rough Bucks stretch of late. – 7:41 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jevon Carter starting for the Bucks. Has been great for them this year. Is getting paid $4 million by the Nets to play for the Bucks this year. – Jevon Carter starting for the Bucks. Has been great for them this year. Is getting paid $4 million by the Nets to play for the Bucks this year. – 7:41 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Pregame notes #Bucks

– What changes for JV with Joe Harris (knee) out tonight

– Mike Budenholzer: ‘We have a ton of respect for Ben Simmons’

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Smattering of cheers for Giannis during pregame introductions. – Smattering of cheers for Giannis during pregame introductions. – 7:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Happy Festivus. Nets-Bucks tips shortly. This should be a good one. Nets going for eight in a row. This would be a statement win. Giannis vs. KD. Giddy up. – Greetings from Barclays. Happy Festivus. Nets-Bucks tips shortly. This should be a good one. Nets going for eight in a row. This would be a statement win. Giannis vs. KD. Giddy up. – 7:26 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

MarJon has reached double figures in scoring in 3 of his last 4 games.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

For the 5th time in his career, Giannis scored 40+ points in back-to-back games on Wednesday.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Mike Budenholzer speaking about this iteration of the Nets:

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Mike Budenholzer on whether he feels his players got up more for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks took control in the last 15 minutes of the game & never looked back in their 110-99 win over the Nets on October 26th.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton isn’t making injury progress at the rate the Bucks had hoped. – Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton isn’t making injury progress at the rate the Bucks had hoped. – 6:09 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch acknowledged the Wolves upcoming schedule during his pregame media tonight — at Boston, at Miami, at New Orleans, at Milwaukee.

Finch said these road matchups against top teams are exactly what they need to know where they’re at in the greater landscape of the league – Chris Finch acknowledged the Wolves upcoming schedule during his pregame media tonight — at Boston, at Miami, at New Orleans, at Milwaukee.Finch said these road matchups against top teams are exactly what they need to know where they’re at in the greater landscape of the league – 6:09 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton is OUT tonight. – Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton is OUT tonight. – 6:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight against the Nets, but Khris Middleton is out for his fourth straight game. – Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight against the Nets, but Khris Middleton is out for his fourth straight game. – 6:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris reported some soreness in his left knee today and that “we (the Nets) believe him.” – Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris reported some soreness in his left knee today and that “we (the Nets) believe him.” – 5:57 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will start on Giannis tonight:

“But one guy doesn’t stop him. It’s that simple. He’s too strong, too fast. too physical.”

Said Nets need to be very smart about their help positioning on the back line. – Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will start on Giannis tonight:“But one guy doesn’t stop him. It’s that simple. He’s too strong, too fast. too physical.”Said Nets need to be very smart about their help positioning on the back line. – 5:53 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Ben Simmons will start on Giannis tonight. Not much of a surprise there. – Ben Simmons will start on Giannis tonight. Not much of a surprise there. – 5:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris came in and said he was feeling sore. Hence why he’s out. – Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris came in and said he was feeling sore. Hence why he’s out. – 5:48 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris came in and reported soreness in his knee earlier today.

Kyrie and Yuta Watanabe are full go tonight. – Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris came in and reported soreness in his knee earlier today.Kyrie and Yuta Watanabe are full go tonight. – 5:48 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets came this close to having a clean injury report for a game. 5:39 PM The Nets came this close to having a clean injury report for a game. pic.twitter.com/SoCRV2QHF0

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Former Net DeMarre Carroll is back at Barclays Center and on the floor for pregame warmups. He’s now a coach for the Bucks. 5:38 PM Former Net DeMarre Carroll is back at Barclays Center and on the floor for pregame warmups. He’s now a coach for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/giDGve2zGC

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets rule Joe Harris out tonight with left knee soreness. Curious to see who gets his minutes. – Nets rule Joe Harris out tonight with left knee soreness. Curious to see who gets his minutes. – 5:35 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets say Joe Harris (left knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Milwaukee. – Nets say Joe Harris (left knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Milwaukee. – 5:35 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say Joe Harris is out tonight because of left knee soreness. – Nets say Joe Harris is out tonight because of left knee soreness. – 5:34 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD comes into this game against the Bucks tonight shooting 59.7 % from the field in the month of December.

He is on an incredibly efficient run right now. – KD comes into this game against the Bucks tonight shooting 59.7 % from the field in the month of December.He is on an incredibly efficient run right now. – 5:31 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Ian Begley @IanBegley

“We’re an efficient team. Mid-20s, 30s in assists, that’s just our game now. I expect us to do that.”

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets say Yuta Watanabe is available tonight.

Joe Harris (Left knee soreness) is Questionable. – Nets say Yuta Watanabe is available tonight.Joe Harris (Left knee soreness) is Questionable. – 4:45 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets say Yuta Watanabe is available tonight and Joe Harris is now questionable with left knee soreness. – Nets say Yuta Watanabe is available tonight and Joe Harris is now questionable with left knee soreness. – 4:43 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks have more or less than 6.5 steals tonight?

StatMuse @statmuse

Kevin Durant this season:

30.1 PPG

6.6 RPG

5.3 APG

1.6 BPG

The first player ever to average those number on 50 FG% in a season. 2:16 PM Kevin Durant this season:30.1 PPG6.6 RPG5.3 APG1.6 BPG56.4 FG%The first player ever to average those number on 50 FG% in a season. pic.twitter.com/CDCumhoo7Y

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:

1. Grizzlies

2. Knicks

3. Nets

4. Cavaliers

5. 76ers

The bottom 5 is more predictable:

26. Pacers

27. Wizards

28. Pistons

29. Spurs

30. Hornets – The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:1. Grizzlies2. Knicks3. Nets4. Cavaliers5. 76ersThe bottom 5 is more predictable:26. Pacers27. Wizards28. Pistons29. Spurs30. Hornets – 1:49 PM

