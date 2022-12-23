Bucks vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $8,176,641 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $9,406,038 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

