Bulls 54, Knicks 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (13-18) play against the New York Knicks (14-14) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Chicago Bulls 54, New York Knicks 51 (Q2 01:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Dragic initiating a lot of good offensive sets right now. pic.twitter.com/Px2WUVfarB – 8:23 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
COUNT IT. That man WORKING!!!!
COUNT IT. That man WORKING!!!!
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Another unreal start for Pascal Siakam. This time the bench is doing it too. Bench had 12 points against the Knicks. Already have 14 in second quarter today. – 8:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
BIG MAN on TARGET 🎯
BIG MAN on TARGET 🎯
RJB with the find 👀
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
If Ayo could improve his rim finishing efficiency by even 25%, he’d become such a lethal player for the Bulls – 8:19 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
IT’S GOOOOD. @RjBarrett6 2-2 from downtown‼️
IT'S GOOOOD. @RjBarrett6 2-2 from downtown‼️
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Big-Boy lineup as ended, as Vooch remains the stagger guy that Billy rides in the second. – 8:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Drummond jumped over Quickley 😱
Drummond jumped over Quickley 😱
@Andre Drummond
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch working the nice high-low to Drum … let’s see how long Billy rolls with the duo. – 8:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Most assists in a first quarter this season for Brooklyn:
15 – Wednesday vs. Golden State
13 – Tonight vs. MIlwaukee
13 – 11/9 vs. New York – 8:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
When DeMar walks you down…
When DeMar walks you down…
@DeMar DeRozan
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
At long last, we are getting a look at the Drummond-Vooch two-big line up – 8:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Solid opening frame.
Zach LaVine: 12 pts (5-8 FG)
Solid opening frame.
Zach LaVine: 12 pts (5-8 FG)
DeMar DeRozan: 7 pts (3-6 FG)
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls lead 29-22 after the first quarter.
Really well-balanced start. LaVine leads with 12 points, but all five starters have scored and the Bulls already have seven assists. – 8:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is heating up…
Zach is heating up…
12 points in the first quarter vs. NYK.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine with 12 already. He’s on it tonight. Maybe a MSG 50 burger? – 8:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine looking confident as it gets from 3-point range to start this one – 7:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach from Central Park!
Zach from Central Park!
@Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo from deep 🎯
Deebo from deep 🎯
@DeMar DeRozan
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
That’s a wrap for the holiday weekend! Chicago bound for Christmas – sending so much positivity, love and light your way this holiday season! Appreciate all of y’all on this bird app, let’s hope it doesn’t go dark in 2023 😜 #HappyHolidays #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/8pQYUCLJzj – 7:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch with a pair of gorgeous back-to-back 3-pointers from the top of the arc. Slow start for both sides on offense tonight, but that deep shooting could help the Bulls open up a bit. – 7:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls vet DeMar DeRozan talked to the Sun-Times on Friday, and made it very clear that in 14 years in the NBA he’s never asked for a trade, and he won’t start now, despite rumors. Good stuff – especially if you like “Training Day.”
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 7:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
From Chicago…
From Chicago…
Ayo Dosunmu gets the start tonight in NYC.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons about to take on the Hawks, with the same starters as usual.
Starting tonight, Detroit plays its first “friendly” stretch of games this season — Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago and Minnesota all between now and Jan. 1. – 7:08 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Friday Night at The Garden 🏡
Friday Night at The Garden 🏡
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo gets the start at PG tonight vs. the Knicks.
Ayo gets the start at PG tonight vs. the Knicks.
@FirstAlert
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night from New York … I love my job @Chicago Bulls
Fred Katz @FredKatz
No real update from Tom Thibodeau on Obi Toppin’s leg injury. Team announced 15 days ago that he’d be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. Thibs said he doesn’t believe the re-eval has happened yet. Toppin still running only in the pool, not on land. Doing form shooting, too, but that’s it – 6:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
My twin brother (not) calling tonight's @Chicago Bulls @New York Knicks game Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me CHUCK Swirsky on the call 6:15 CT pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Empire State of Mind.
Empire State of Mind.
@Zach LaVine x @CobyWhite
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Ok. So I had a connecting flight from Minneapolis to Chicago. The plane left Minneapolis over an hour late. I missed my connection in Chicago and wound up spending over 14 hours at the airport in Chicago. I got to Houston and it took over an hour to find my luggage. But I made. – 6:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso is still experiencing concussion symptoms. Before they can check on what exactly is also wrong with the sprained shoulder they have to allow him to get over those symptoms. Stay tuned. – 6:08 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
If the Bulls don’t turn it around this season, the five-time All-Star could ask out. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/23/rep… – 6:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Dagger 1 is still here in NYC, and Billy Donovan will make injuries official here soon. What we know: Caruso (out), DJ (out), Javonte Green (doubtful) and Goran is probable, and looked like a go at shootaround today. – 5:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey: “He’s close.”
Said Maxey had a good recent workout, even if that might not mean a return on Christmas in New York. – 5:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The room where it happens. Bulls-Knicks tonight.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane had to go see a foot specialist in New York. He has to wear stiffer shoes. But now, he’s inching closer to a potential return vs. the Suns.
“This thing has been kind of crazy.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks get set to square off against the Chicago Bulls for the third time in a week. @EJ_Stewart and I get you ready for the final installment of the Knicks/Bulls Saga…
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 1:50 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
30. Hornets – 1:49 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The top-5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
30. Hornets – 1:48 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
The Bulls haven’t given any indications other than sticking with the plan, but if they don’t you could Ask Sam.
bit.ly/3VAC9qF – 1:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bulls-Knicks on Christmas Eve Eve 🎄
⏰ 6:30 pm CT
📺 @NBCSChicago
📻 @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/0kU779xu6q – 1:43 PM
