Bulls vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Chicago Bulls are spending $11,588,061 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $8,008,748 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: 670 The Score
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!