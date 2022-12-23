CJ McCollum: You're starting to see Zion Williamson unleashed and he's going to get better

CJ McCollum: Obviously, you see the highlight plays on offense. But the defense, he’s going to take it personal. He’s guarding. He had a shot block in the corner that was eerily reminiscent of the block he had when he was at Duke. You’re starting to see Zion Williamson unleashed. I’m not going to say it’s his best form because he’s 22, he’s going to get better. But this is him maximizing his potential, his skillset and utilizing everything.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
StatMuse @statmuse
Most iso PPG on 50+ FG% this season:
5.8 — Kyrie
5.8 — Dame
4.8 — Siakam
4.4 — DeRozan
4.3 — Zion pic.twitter.com/fe71BKn0Sd – 11:41 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
CJ McCollum diary: ‘You’re starting to see Zion unleashed.’ The #Pelicans guard talks about the rise of Zion, Damian Lillard’s scoring record, playing Santa for @BGCA_Clubs kids, playing the JV game on Christmas Day and more in his third @andscape diary. bit.ly/3GfwhP6 – 10:43 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Friday’s 5 things to know via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans beat Spurs for third time in one-month span; game photos; CJ McCollum TV interview; Willie/Willy at podium; New Orleans third in West, half-game from top spot; back-to-back at OKC tonight): https://t.co/IEM6ltosPr pic.twitter.com/85BB3Z2LL1 – 10:07 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i ranked the christmas day games (and got a tiny bit mad about zion not being involved) 🎄🏀🎄 theringer.com/nba/2022/12/23… – 9:32 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch CJ McCollum drop 40 on Spurs, help Pelicans snap four-game losing streak nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/23/wat… – 8:23 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CJ McCollum is back!
Full show coming soon at:
https://t.co/D3rFGvVdMB pic.twitter.com/KL7npWYHK5 – 11:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
CJ McCollum was FEELIN’ it tonight in the Pelicans’ win over the Spurs 🪣
💠 40 PTS
💠 9 AST
💠 8 REB pic.twitter.com/LfAD9ucesD – 11:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum continues his hot stretch, piling up 40 points and drilling seven three-pointers, as #Pelicans post 126-117 home win over Spurs. Jonas Valanciunas double-double, with Zion, Ingram, Nance sidelined for New Orleans. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/LCXoye8WDB pic.twitter.com/ZyKitAquxP – 10:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
McCollum was spectacular, helping the Pelicans snap a 4-game losing streak with the 126-117 victory over the Spurs. His finishing line:
40 points
8 rebounds
9 assists
7 threes
1 steal
2 blocks
+23 +/- https://t.co/OFcL7gDfcW pic.twitter.com/8QUsoUcVFQ – 10:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
McCollum’s 40 points offsets Sochan’s season-best night as Spurs fall 126-117 in New Orleans after digging first period hole.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 10:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans players with at least 40 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in a single game:
Anthony Davis
DeMarcus Cousins
Tyreke Evans
CJ McCollum – 10:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 126, Spurs 117
McCollum 40 pts, 8 rebs, 9 assts
Valanciunas 16 pts, 10 rebs
Murphy 15 pts
Pels get a huge night from CJ to snap their 4-game losing streak despite BI and Zion being out of the lineup. – 10:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 126, Spurs 117
CJ McCollum scores 40, including 19 in the fourth quarter. Made 7 of New Orleans’ 13 3s.
Pels end a 4-game losing streak. They’re 19-12. Last game before Christmas is tomorrow in OKC. – 10:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
CJ McCollum tonight:
40 PTS
8 REB
9 AST
No Zion. No BI. Season high. pic.twitter.com/nD3aW2TMZM – 10:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum is officially done for the night. He finishes with 40 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks and a steal.
One of his best games in a Pels uniform on a night his team needed it. – 10:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum’s last 4 games:
31.5 points
5.5 rebounds
5.3 assists
49.5 FG%
20-of-39 from 3 (51.3%) – 10:21 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Live look at @CJ McCollum. Season Diary #3 tomorrow in @andscape pic.twitter.com/QB8L1FuhF1 – 10:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
That’s CJ McCollum’s first 40-point game in a Pels uniform. He’s got 19 and counting in the fourth quarter. – 10:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum pulls up for the 3 ball in transition to give him 40 points tonight.
It’s his 9th career 40-point game, his first as a member of the Pelicans – 10:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum is up to 35 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists with 6 minutes left.
Big time game from him with Zion and BI out tonight. – 10:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum is having exactly the type of game one hoped to see w/out BI & Z — confidently looking for his shot AND knocking it in.
He passed up hitting Jose in the corner on a possession, drilling the 3 with some space. Now he’s hit two more triples, including a 4-point play. – 10:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
That’s 12 straight points from CJ McCollum to start the fourth quarter. En fuego. – 10:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 94-75 after 3Q.
Sochan has 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal.
Pelicans have five double-digit scorers, with McCollum leading the way with 21. – 9:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 94, Spurs 75
McCollum 21 pts, 6 rebs, 8 assts
Valanciunas 16 pts, 10 rebs
Murphy 13 pts (4-7 FG) – 9:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 65, Spurs 46
McCollum 13 pts, 6 rebs, 6 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 8 rebs
Jones 10 pts, 2 stls
Pels held the Spurs to 33.3 percent from the field, 4-14 on 3s. Also scored 14 points off 12 Spurs turnovers. The defense has been really good early on. – 9:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 37, Spurs 17
McCollum 9 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts
Murphy 7 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts, 5 rebs
Pels went 6-10 on 3s, had 12 assists on their 13 field goals. – 8:37 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Looks like we might have a new NBA rivalry this season 👀 @Marc J. Spears
(via @CJ McCollum) pic.twitter.com/5BML9oAPgL – 8:29 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
No Zion, but Pels’ bigs are still giving Spurs problems. Collins and Poeltl both with two fouls. – 8:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
With Larry Nance Jr. out for second straight game, it’s Willy Hernangomez at backup center. Will be interesting to see how Zion’s minutes are divided up beyond Naji Marshall moving into that starting spot – 8:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Rough start for the local cagers: Poeltl is on the bench with two quick fouls and C.J. McCollum is red hot from deep.
Powered by McCollum’s 9 points on 3 of 3 from distance, Pels lead 12-2. – 8:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
3-point fiends, this might be the game for you. Without BI and Zion, the Pelicans have attempted nearly half of their field goal attempts from deep, with all four makes coming from behind the arc.
New Orleans 12, San Antonio 2 – 8:17 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Starters
Spurs: Jones, Vassell, Langford, Sochan, Poeltl.
Pels: McCollum, H. Jones, Murphy, Marshall, Valanciunas. – 8:02 PM
Starters
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Starting lineups:
Naji starts in place of Zion. pic.twitter.com/G08ET33rSd – 7:44 PM
Starting lineups:
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ahead of tonight’s Pelicans-Spurs matchup, contemplating Zion Williamson’s return from health and safety protocols.
Get well soon, Z! https://t.co/FV9AndtOGo pic.twitter.com/kXTILs46Um – 7:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder injury report
Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUT
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Tre Mann (GL) OUT
Jaylin Williams (GL, Concussion) OUT
New Orleans will not have to update until tomorrow on a B2B but tonight they list
Brandon ingram and Zion OUT – 6:26 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
We gonna be in store for a big Jax game with Zion out? pic.twitter.com/iiHvEouCLG – 6:09 PM
Israel Gutierrez @IzGutierrez
My man @Marc J. Spears joined me and @CJ McCollum for some pre-Christmas NBA talk.
es.pn/3FRFn3b – 4:12 PM
CJ McCollum: You guys are starting to see what you thought you would see with Zion Williamson. I hadn’t seen him up close and personal before I came here. I had this idea what I thought it was like, then I played with him. I don’t think we’ll ever see anything like it. The way he plays, the efficiency, strength, the power. The finesse to handle and touch around the basket. He had a stretch of nine games around 30 [points], basically. Something ridiculous like that where you’re starting to see the comfort level. -via Andscape / December 23, 2022
CJ McCollum: The funny part is, he didn’t play for a year, so he was figuring things out. Feeling out the game. Feeling out his new teammates, new staff, offense. Getting comfortable jumping and landing again in traffic. Getting back into basketball conditioning. Now he’s finally getting comfortable and settled in to where he’s in his rhythm. He’s finding his spots, shooting 3s when he wants to. He’s getting to the free throw line. -via Andscape / December 23, 2022
NBA on ESPN: A new season-high for CJ McCollum 👏 He becomes the first Pelicans guard in team history with a 40-point, 5 ast, 5 reb game since Tyreke Evans in 2014. pic.twitter.com/qJSBlOE0Sq -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / December 23, 2022
Tom Orsborn: Zion Williamson out after entering health & safety protocols underscores prevalence of COVID. “He wasn’t feeling well,” Willie Green said. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / December 22, 2022
