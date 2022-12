CJ McCollum: You're starting to see Zion Williamson unleashed and he's going to get better

CJ McCollum: Obviously, you see the highlight plays on offense. But the defense, he’s going to take it personal. He’s guarding. He had a shot block in the corner that was eerily reminiscent of the block he had when he was at Duke. You’re starting to see Zion Williamson unleashed. I’m not going to say it’s his best form because he’s 22, he’s going to get better. But this is him maximizing his potential, his skillset and utilizing everything.Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape