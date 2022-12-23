Clippers 74, 76ers 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-14) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 74, Philadelphia 76ers 61 (Q3 07:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden is hurting some possessions by passing up open CnS triples. Dribbling, picking it up and passing off a hot potato for someone to fire a much harder look – 8:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Clippers first-half box pic.twitter.com/DabsrMLh6D – 8:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This game is likely decided by single digits, but Clippers will be in good shape as long as they don’t get too wild with the ball. Let those possessions turn into George and Leonard field goal attempts instead of no-shot turnovers and see what happens. – 8:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Interested to see how Doc Rivers adjusts to Clippers second unit. Kennard/Powell lineups outscored 76ers by 17 points in first half.
Also, Clippers 3-point shooting is made more impressive by fact that 76ers are 2nd-best in NBA in 3s allowed per game (10.7), best in 3% allowed. – 8:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 63-51 in Philadelphia. Largest lead was 20.
Another double-digit number of 3s made for Clippers in a half: that’s 3 straight. 10/19 3s for Clippers, led by Paul George’s 3/7. George and Leonard have a combined 30.
Joel Embiid has 23 points on 10/15 FGs. – 8:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers trail 63-51 at the half. George has 17 points, while Leonard has 13z Embiid leads all scorers with 23 points. Harden with 13, Harris 7 – 8:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers up 63-51 at halftime in Philly. Even with Philly gaining ground in the half’s final minutes, I think — considering opponent and location — that’s about the sharpest the Clippers have looked in a half this season. – 8:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers were out of this game for most of the first half but have it to 12 points at the break. If they can find something that works (not putting Montrezl Harrell in) in that second rotation, they might be able to make this one interesting. – 8:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden has played a pretty terrible half, but that full court over-the-shoulder throw was pretty incredible.
Clips lead 63-51 at the half, with the visitors shooting 61% from the field. Embiid has 23 for the Sixers, but his teammates are shooting just 36% from the field. – 8:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden has played a pretty terrible half, but that full court over-the-shoulder throw was pretty incredible.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers trail the Clippers 63-51 at half.
Don’t even think they played *that* poorly? Clips were insanely good. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Clippers 63, Sixers 51. Sixers trailed by as many as 20 after letting the Clippers shoot 61 percent from the floor and 10-of-19 from 3. Embiid has 23 points and 4 rebounds. Harden with 13 and 10 assists but is 5-of-14 from the floor. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Timeout Clippers after the Sixers got a 20-point deficit down to 14 late in the second. Still, bad half on both ends. Clippers are shooting 62.2 percent from the floor, and Embiid has 23 of his team’s 44 points. – 7:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A little bit of slippage in these last couple minutes as the Clippers’ lead is cut from 20 to 14.
Clippers’ three leading scorers, Norm + PG + Kawhi, are a combined 15-23. – 7:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Monster Embiid half (23 and counting with 2:15 to go) and this game still isn’t very close. Clippers have been awesome – 7:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers went 4:09 between field goals, and Clippers went on 12-2 run that jacked lead to 20.
76ers are on 6-0 run after some turnovers and a George missed 3 to force a Clippers timeout.
Clippers lead 58-44 with 2:15 left in first half. – 7:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Clippers are up 58-38 with 3:29 left in the half. #ThisCouldGetUglyFlow – 7:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Clippers are shooting 64.7% from the floor and I honestly can’t say I remember very many of their 12 misses. They’re getting wherever they want off the dribble, and on the rare instances the Sixers do have a good contest, Kawhi’s making tough shots over defenders. Clips up 55-36. – 7:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Interesting choice by Philadelphia arena ops playing Gang Starr “FULL CLIP” against the Clips… – 7:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell was 1 of only 3 Clippers rotation players who did not make any of the season-best 23 3s made Wednesday night.
He already has made 2 3s tonight, one after a Kennard drive-kick and the latest from Leonard.
Clippers up 49-36 despite Joel Embiid cooking with gas. – 7:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Clippers have been absolutely overwhelming so far. Surgical on both ends of the floor, a huge step up in competition from the rest of the homestand.
Embiid is 8-12 for 17 points and it feels like the Sixers are fortunate to only be down 13 points. – 7:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Clippers are deeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep. They lead the Sixers, 20-4, in bench points and have a 49-36 advantage with 6:27 before intermission. LA is shooting 61.3%, including 8-14 on threes. – 7:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Clippers doing a very good job (unsurprisingly) of picking on mismatches whenever they have them. Been tough sledding for Niang so far, and Kawhi going right through Shake on that last play created a wide open three for Powell. Nowhere to hide out there. – 7:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Good Zubac start: Blocks on a Harden step-back and on Embiid, to go with four points and six rebounds. – 7:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and Luke threes. pic.twitter.com/KL6uM9RUOC – 7:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This version of Harden is just gonna have to magically master the catch and shoot three mid season somehow, isn’t he? – 7:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Clippers first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/BLR3kXoZkm – 7:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Clippers spend 40m more on their roster than the Sixers (and Maxey is out) and it’s showing. This team is realllly deep. (And Covington hasn’t entered the game yet either) – 7:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Philadelphia shoots its first free throw of the game at the 8:01 mark of the second quarter. – 7:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Clippers might be playing as well as anyone in the league right now – 7:42 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
❄️ Happy Paulidays ❄️
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Also, what Tyronn Lue wanted: NO FREE THROWS for 76ers in first quarter. No team has been able to do that in NBA this season to Philadelphia until tonight. – 7:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Clippers lead 33-24 after one. LA shot 61.9% in the quarter. George had 12 points. Leonard added 8. Embiid led all scorers with 15 points on 7-9 shooting. The Sixers shot 45.8%, including 2-8 on threes. – 7:35 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers trail the Clippers 33-24 at the end of one, as the Clippers have shot 61.9% from the field and 5-9 from deep. Embiid has 15 on 7-9, but his teammates have just 9 points on 4-15 shooting.
PG (12 on 4-8) and Leonard (8 on 4-5) lead the way for LAC. – 7:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 33-24 in Philadelphia.
Joel Embiid has 15 points on 7/9 FGs. Rest of 76ers are 4/15 FGs. Last year, Clippers gave up 40-piece to JoJo and came back from down 24 in Philly. They’ll take this.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Cooler than a polar bear’s toenails.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Clippers 33, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Clippers carved up the Sixers’ defense, shooting 13-of-21 from the floor and 5-of-9 from deep. Embiid had 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, but Clippers had more balance. – 7:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers 33, Sixers 24 after one quarter. Clippers shooting 61.9%, 5-9 from 3.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum has checked in to guard Joel Embiid. Clippers began experimenting with him guarding centers last season, was key to last season’s comeback win here. Watch how far from the basket Batum puts a body on Embiid to keep him out of the paint and try to tire him out. – 7:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac is definitely healthy. Stayed with James Harden on the perimeter and blocked his 3.
That didn’t stop a 76ers 6-0 run to tie the game, but then Luke Kennard hit a corner 3.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Lost in Embiid’s hot start is that Harden quietly already has 6 assists. – 7:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
For the midrange lovers still out there, the Clippers have an early Christmas gift tonight: pic.twitter.com/S6wfMVoI0B – 7:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 19-15 through first 6.5 minutes in Philadelphia.
Kawhi x JoJo duel. Leonard with 8 points on 4/5 FGs, Embiid with 10 points on 5/7 FGs. 2019 postseason all over again 👀
76ers are 2nd-worst rebounding team in NBA (Mavericks). Zubac and 76ers with 3 rebounds each. – 7:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Stars are stars-ing so far. Embiid with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Kawhi is 4-of-5 from the floor and has 8-2-2. Clippers lead 19-15 at the midway point of the first. – 7:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Fun early start to this one.
Melton on PG, Tucker on Kawhi, who looks very much like Kawhi. Embiid 5-7 from the field, attacking Zubac with mid-range jumpers out of pick-and-roll. – 7:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac were not in alignment on what was supposed to happen defensively on the last possession before the timeout, and had a pretty animated discussion before going to the bench. – 7:20 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Clippers-Sixers has thus far been a mid-range-only H-O-R-S-E game between Kawhi Leonard & Joel Embiid. – 7:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
So far, it’s the Embiid vs. Kawhi Show. Embiid with 10 points on 5-7 shooting. Leonard with 8 on 4-5. The Clippers lead 19-15 w/ 5:26 left in the first quarter. – 7:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I am enjoying watching Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard play basketball. – 7:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard has started 4-5 shooting, and the shots have been usually a pretty high degree of difficulty that he’s made. – 7:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
your daily reminder to vote here (https://t.co/kNf5hhEIQx) to send @James Harden and @Joel Embiid to #NBAAllStar 😉 pic.twitter.com/dSJK74LZ7X – 7:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
In today’s hard-hitting @Philadelphia 76ers analysis:
Joel Embiid is wearing a shooting sleeve, which is new (and likely temporary), anyway it’s december lol – 7:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
prior to tip, @Doc Rivers gave @Tyrese Maxey his @nbacares Community Assist award. 🏆
Tyrese was recognized for his dedication to strengthening families and communities and supporting youth development.
watch until the end…😂👋 pic.twitter.com/hVyEfXhjCA – 7:04 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey is close to a return, but he could come off the bench initially #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/23/tyr… via @SixersWire – 7:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall is inactive tonight. That usually means Terance Mann shifts to backup point guard. We’ll see what that means for the rest of the rotation.
Clippers went all bench at times Wednesday and kept Paul George and Kawhi Leonard together at all times. – 7:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tonight pregame, Doc Rivers presented @Tyrese Maxey with his first Community Assist Award.
Wait for the @Philadelphia 76ers’ reactions 🥹 pic.twitter.com/t8GqPcj1uM – 7:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. @Philadelphia 76ers
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/PN4fKNhXk7 – 6:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/qdrGAGuklO – 6:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips-Sixers starters:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Joel Embiid
De’Anthony Melton
James Harden – 6:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers are starting the usual: James Harden, DeAnthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid
Clippers are starting the usual: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 6:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said the bench ball handling will be handled by committee with Wall out. On rotations, he said sitting PG and Kawhi at the same time is his way right now of gauging the bench play, but that his ideal scenario is staggering PG and Kawhi. – 6:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
From earlier today @TheAthletic
Going one on one with Marcus Morris Sr. upon his return to Philadelphia tonight. One of the things we touched on was trade season, which is how Morris got to the LA Clippers three winters ago.
https://t.co/VW0exY6y2T pic.twitter.com/O3gc6wZfCa – 5:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Clippers PG John Wall will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 5:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey is “close,” has made “great progress.”
Don’t have great confidence he’d be ready to play Sunday. When he does return, team won’t throw him back in there (seemed to suggest minutes will be reduced initially). – 5:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers is open to the idea of Maxey coming off the bench. Mentions he won’t be thrown all the way back in from the start, given how long he’s been out. Says they’re open to a lot of scenarios pertaining to lineups. – 5:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey: “He’s close.”
Said Maxey had a good recent workout, even if that might not mean a return on Christmas in New York. – 5:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Doc was asked about Kawhi Leonard maintaining a high level of play during a season. What stood out when coaching Kawhi, he said, was his preparation. pic.twitter.com/qm4g4cwK0G – 5:22 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Tyrese Maxey is “close” but doesn’t sound confident he’ll be back by Christmas game #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says he’s not confident Tyrese Maxey will be ready for Christmas, but that he’s close to returning. – 5:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers on Maxey: “He’s close, i can tell you that.”
Says he had a great workout yesterday, still no commitment on timeline – 5:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight is our first Clippers x 76ers clash since March, when Tyronn Lue had to clap back at Daryl Morey – 5:19 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Kawhi Leonard beginning prep for the Clippers tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/pupL7r6HYE – 5:06 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
it’s tripping me out that tonight could be the first time I’ve seen Kawhi play in person since pre-COVID.
That was probably best Sixers win/game of the Horford year, perhaps not coincidentally the night he was moved to the bench. Sixers were somehow 25-2 at home after that win! – 4:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New Hoop Collective Podcast w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon: previewing all five Christmas Day games, from GSW’s struggles to Philly when Maxey returns and more.
Plus, analyzing the fallout from the Suns sale and the chaos surrounding the Hawks: open.spotify.com/episode/0G2YI1… – 3:57 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who will be the MVP of Christmas Day? 🤔 🎄
@Chiney Ogwumike: Giannis
@Adrian Wojnarowski: Jokić
@Ramona Shelburne: Ja
@Kendrick Perkins: Embiid
@ZachLowe_NBA: LeBron pic.twitter.com/xCastn2W42 – 3:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Will AD’s injury make Lakers feel more or less pressure to trade, how close is Kawhi getting to being back to his old form, what’s LeBron hinting at, can Clips get the chemistry needed in 15 consecutive healthy games? Latest on LA hoops with @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/uixvu_GIxbQ – 3:10 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) on @Tyrese Maxey:
“Everybody knows how special Tyrese is on the court, but he’s even more special off the floor. He’s a giver. He’s always trying to uplift people he’s around. You don’t find that in many people. He’s one of those special individuals.” – 2:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey has been injured, but never idle.
“Life is hard. So when you can make somebody smile, make somebody’s day, or make somebody’s whole holiday season, then you do that.”
Thx @Tobias Harris, @De’Anthony Melton, and Tyrese’s mom, Denyse, for sharing. 🙏nba.com/sixers/news/ty… – 2:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/0UKAWYQOwP – 2:04 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
30. Hornets – 1:49 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The top-5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
30. Hornets – 1:48 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“Tyrese is a man of his word.” – @Tobias Harris
As he wins his first Community Assist Award, learn more about how @Tyrese Maxey found his voice, and is using it for good. – 1:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #76ers have beat up on many teams playing below .500, but now they’re set to face one of the league’s best perimeter tandems.
The #Sixers’ homestand has been a success, but a true test awaits against Clippers inquirer.com/sixers/los-ang… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 1:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Will Tyrese Maxey immediately return to the starting lineup? Will Jaden Springer elevate his game from the G-League? Sixers fans ask, and I answer.
#Sixers mailbag: ‘Which contract was worse, P.J. Tucker or Al Horford?’ inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:09 PM
