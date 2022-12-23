Clippers vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Clippers vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Clippers vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 23, 2022- by

By |

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $10,121,077 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $8,469,876 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home