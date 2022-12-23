Desmond Bane returns after extended absence

Marc J. Spears: Grizzlies say Desmond Bane (Big Toe Sprain) is AVAILABLE tonight at @Phoenix Suns.
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
It’s official. Desmond Bane is back and starting tonight alongside Ja, Dillon, Jaren and Steven against Suns.
First time this season @Memphis Grizzlies will have their primary Starting 5 together this season. I’ll be joining these guys on @GrizzOnBally pregame show to discuss. pic.twitter.com/sAoLKoOxoz – 9:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Desmond Bane (toe) starting tonight for #Grizzlies. Hasn’t played since Nov. 11. #Suns – 9:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane is available tonight vs. the Suns. He’ll be on a minutes restriction. – 9:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Desmond Bane (Big Toe Sprain) is AVAILABLE tonight at @Phoenix Suns. – 9:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Desmond Bane (toe) “game-time decision” says #Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. #Suns – 8:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Desmond Bane will be a game-time decision – 8:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Monty Williams said the Suns are preparing as if Desmond Bane is playing. – 8:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lots of great stuff from shootaround this morning.
Ja doubles down. Bane talks return.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A couple weeks ago in the locker room, Ja Morant said that he knew some things we didn’t about Desmond Bane’s recovery timeline. When I asked him if this early return is what he was alluding to, he said “yea, mhm.”
He followed that up by asking the NBA to not drug test Bane. – 3:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane had to go see a foot specialist in New York. He has to wear stiffer shoes. But now, he’s inching closer to a potential return vs. the Suns.
“This thing has been kind of crazy.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:58 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Coming soon … our @grindcitymedia Shootaround Sitdown with Desmond Bane, who could make his return to @Memphis Grizzlies lineup tonight vs Suns.
Bane (toe) listed as questionable, but went through full team work in shootaround. Barring setback, Grizz could get back a 25ppg scorer. pic.twitter.com/rDjq0S4Xt7 – 2:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This is Desmond Bane’s game log this season.
#Grizzlies are 9-3 with him as he played his last game Nov. 11.
Is listed questionable tonight with sprained right big toe. vs. #Suns. pic.twitter.com/5vtLR3mqia – 12:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) out, Desmond Bane (toe) questionable for #Grizzlies azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m really excited that Desmond Bane is going to be back soon. I’m not sure how many people noticed just how awesome he was playing before he got hurt. Hopefully Bane can pick up where he left off. If so, the Grizzlies could win the Western Conference this season. – 8:16 AM
Drew Hill: Desmond Bane on Ja Morant’s “fine in the West” comment: “That’s how we all feel. We may not all say it on that platform, or have the opportunity to say it on that platform. But he is a good representation of our team and how we all feel.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / December 23, 2022
Desmond Bane’s toe injury impacted his ability to push off and cut. He also has to wear stiffer shoes to combat the change. “I got full trust in the medical staff,” Bane said. “I’ve been kind of following their guide. This thing has been kind of crazy. It has been all over the place. I just put my trust in them and whenever they say I’m good to go, I’ll be looking forward to it.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / December 23, 2022
Bane said he still hasn’t gotten a verdict on when he will play, but all signs are pointing towards the Grizzlies shooting guard making his return. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / December 23, 2022
