Draymond Green: 'Right now, I think we are very fragile'

Draymond Green: 'Right now, I think we are very fragile'

Main Rumors

Draymond Green: 'Right now, I think we are very fragile'

December 23, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green calling the Warriors “fragile” and their mental struggles: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…5:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins participated in Warriors practice today, per Draymond Green, who added with a smile that he didn’t know if he was supposed to share that info – 3:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says that in addition to the on-court struggles the Warriros have been having, there have been struggles mentally and with their spirit. That’s what he says is a bit more frustrating.
“We’re little fragile right now.” – 3:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green says the Warriors’ road struggles is a “mental” issue. – 3:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green to Patrick Baldwin Jr. during a timeout: “F**K it, you got KD.” – 10:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“Draymond punched you” chants while Jordan Poole is at the foul line. He made both of them. Unfazed in the face of adversity. – 8:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn with a quick timeout after the Nets botch a defensive coverage and allow Draymond Green to get into the lane and dump the ball off to Kevon Looney for an easy dunk.
BKN 8, GSW 4
Q1, 10:10 – 7:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA6:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Brooklyn
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jonathan Kuminga Kevon looney Draymond Green Jordan Poole and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA6:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Nets
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriros:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Starters tonight in Brooklyn:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Brooklyn
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuninga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Whatever happened to The Draymond Green show? – 1:36 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond lowkey got a layup package lol – 8:58 PM

More on this storyline

The Warriors closed the six-game road trip with back-to-back 30-point-plus losses to the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets to drop their away record to just 3-16 this season. “I think this is a team that has struggled from the spirit perspective since [the road trip began],” Green said. “It’s a bit more frustrating. … You can make what you want of it being on the road versus being at home, but it’s mental. It’s a team struggling mentally. And that makes it hard to overcome anything else.” -via ESPN / December 23, 2022

Main Rumors

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home