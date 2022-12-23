Draymond Green: 'Right now, I think we are very fragile'

Forward Draymond Green had a blunt assessment about what is holding the Golden State Warriors back following the team’s 1-5 road trip. “Right now, I think we are very fragile,” Green said Friday after practice. “You start going through these things and then you start believing them. Once you start believing them, it becomes who you are. The only way to break them is by being mentally tough.”
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green calling the Warriors “fragile” and their mental struggles: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:51 PM
ESPN story on Draymond Green calling the Warriors “fragile” and their mental struggles: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins participated in Warriors practice today, per Draymond Green, who added with a smile that he didn’t know if he was supposed to share that info – 3:48 PM
Andrew Wiggins participated in Warriors practice today, per Draymond Green, who added with a smile that he didn’t know if he was supposed to share that info – 3:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says that in addition to the on-court struggles the Warriros have been having, there have been struggles mentally and with their spirit. That’s what he says is a bit more frustrating.
“We’re little fragile right now.” – 3:39 PM
Draymond Green says that in addition to the on-court struggles the Warriros have been having, there have been struggles mentally and with their spirit. That’s what he says is a bit more frustrating.
“We’re little fragile right now.” – 3:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green says the Warriors’ road struggles is a “mental” issue. – 3:37 PM
Draymond Green says the Warriors’ road struggles is a “mental” issue. – 3:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green to Patrick Baldwin Jr. during a timeout: “F**K it, you got KD.” – 10:07 PM
Draymond Green to Patrick Baldwin Jr. during a timeout: “F**K it, you got KD.” – 10:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“Draymond punched you” chants while Jordan Poole is at the foul line. He made both of them. Unfazed in the face of adversity. – 8:57 PM
“Draymond punched you” chants while Jordan Poole is at the foul line. He made both of them. Unfazed in the face of adversity. – 8:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn with a quick timeout after the Nets botch a defensive coverage and allow Draymond Green to get into the lane and dump the ball off to Kevon Looney for an easy dunk.
BKN 8, GSW 4
Q1, 10:10 – 7:44 PM
Jacque Vaughn with a quick timeout after the Nets botch a defensive coverage and allow Draymond Green to get into the lane and dump the ball off to Kevon Looney for an easy dunk.
BKN 8, GSW 4
Q1, 10:10 – 7:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA – 6:16 PM
Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA – 6:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:16 PM
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Brooklyn
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Warriors starters vs. Brooklyn
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jonathan Kuminga Kevon looney Draymond Green Jordan Poole and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA – 6:15 PM
Jonathan Kuminga Kevon looney Draymond Green Jordan Poole and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA – 6:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Nets
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Warriors starters tonight at Nets
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriros:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Tonight’s starters for the Warriros:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Starters tonight in Brooklyn:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Starters tonight in Brooklyn:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Brooklyn
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuninga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Warriors starters vs. Brooklyn
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuninga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
More on this storyline
The Warriors closed the six-game road trip with back-to-back 30-point-plus losses to the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets to drop their away record to just 3-16 this season. “I think this is a team that has struggled from the spirit perspective since [the road trip began],” Green said. “It’s a bit more frustrating. … You can make what you want of it being on the road versus being at home, but it’s mental. It’s a team struggling mentally. And that makes it hard to overcome anything else.” -via ESPN / December 23, 2022
CJ Holmes: Draymond Green says the Warriors’ road struggles are a “mental” issue. “Right now I think we’re very fragile,” he said. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / December 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.