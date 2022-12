Draymond Green says Warriors' road struggles are mental, calls team 'very fragile'

With no timetable for Curry’s return, and with Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green also out indefinitely with illnesses, the Warriors will be looking for their younger players to show signs of growth. That, according to Green, is the perspective the Warriors must maintain to remain level-headed over this stretch. “You have to have that understanding because you don’t want to overreact,” Green told ESPN. “In saying that, the most important thing is always playing right, as long as you’re not making effort-related mistakes you live with the results … we just have to understand where we are.” -via ESPN / December 22, 2022