Draymond Green says Warriors' road struggles are mental, calls team 'very fragile'

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green calling the Warriors “fragile” and their mental struggles: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says that in addition to the on-court struggles the Warriros have been having, there have been struggles mentally and with their spirit. That’s what he says is a bit more frustrating.
“We’re little fragile right now.” – 3:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green says the Warriors’ road struggles are a “mental” issue.
“Right now I think we’re very fragile,” he said. – 3:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green says the Warriors’ road struggles is a “mental” issue. – 3:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green to Patrick Baldwin Jr. during a timeout: “F**K it, you got KD.” – 10:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“Draymond punched you” chants while Jordan Poole is at the foul line. He made both of them. Unfazed in the face of adversity. – 8:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn with a quick timeout after the Nets botch a defensive coverage and allow Draymond Green to get into the lane and dump the ball off to Kevon Looney for an easy dunk.
BKN 8, GSW 4
Q1, 10:10 – 7:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA – 6:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Brooklyn
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jonathan Kuminga Kevon looney Draymond Green Jordan Poole and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA – 6:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Nets
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriros:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Starters tonight in Brooklyn:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Brooklyn
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuninga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond was holding his knee after coming down there. Appears to be fine – 7:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Such a nice NBA moment to see Draymond Green patting Jordan Poole on the back after Poole takes a shot in the face from randle. – 7:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga will be available tonight vs. New York, pending no issues in warmups.
Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney will start.
Unclear if Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green will miss additional games because of their illness. – 6:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors starters tonight:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Moses Moody
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kerr said kuminga should be available. Starting Moody, Poole, Draymond, Klay and Looney. – 6:02 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Golden State’s starters against the Knicks:
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Knicks
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:01 PM
With no timetable for Curry’s return, and with Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green also out indefinitely with illnesses, the Warriors will be looking for their younger players to show signs of growth. That, according to Green, is the perspective the Warriors must maintain to remain level-headed over this stretch. “You have to have that understanding because you don’t want to overreact,” Green told ESPN. “In saying that, the most important thing is always playing right, as long as you’re not making effort-related mistakes you live with the results … we just have to understand where we are.” -via ESPN / December 22, 2022
