General manager on Jae Crowder sitting out for trade: What are you doing? You're not that good, bro

Crowder is on the final year of his deal at $10.2 million and was looking for more of a commitment from Phoenix. It would seem the Suns could use the glue-guy things he provides. They sit at 19-13 after a loss to the wobbly Wizards, but the club insists it’s on board with Crowder sitting out until it can find a trade that works. “He just didn’t show up,” the general manager told Heavy Sports. “He said he’s not playing unless he gets a contract extension that he wants. I think a lot of teams are turned off by that in and of itself. Like, ‘What? You don’t want to play for one of the best teams in the NBA and PROVE that you’re worth it so you can get a contract next year? Like, you’re not that good, bro. What are you doing?’ It’s a weird dynamic. It’s one thing if Kevin Durant’s holding out because he’s not getting paid enough, but Jae Crowder? Seriously?”
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker, Cam Payne, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out for the Suns’ game tomorrow against the Grizzlies.
Jock Landale and Josh Okogie have been upgraded to questionable.
No Chris Paul on the injury report. – 6:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s pretty obvious we haven’t done anything, along with other teams, but if you get someone in place, that probably makes it a little bit easier to make decisions.”
Monty Williams on how permanent ownership helps a team make deals.
#Suns have yet to move Jae Crowder. pic.twitter.com/u7V6ET8Sca – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams didn’t want go too deep into the new ownership, saying it has to be approved by #NBA Board of Governors, but said having someone in place helps as far as making a trade.
#Suns haven’t moved Jae Crowder, but been trying to do so.
“We haven’t done anything.” pic.twitter.com/B6JbMgo6fW – 7:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker, Jock Landale, Cam Payne, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Duane Washington Jr. remain out for the Suns tonight against the Wizards. No Josh Okogie on the injury report. – 3:35 PM
The subject of former Heat forward Jae Crowder’s mutual separation from the Suns came up in a conversation with an NBA general manager, and I mentioned that I like his game and believe the 6-foot-6 forward should be playing an important role on a good team. “I do, too,” the GM replied. “The thing is, he WAS doing that. I like him a lot, but I don’t think he’s helping himself here.” -via Heavy.com / December 23, 2022
The exec repeated that he’s a fan of Jae Crowder’s style and contributions. “I just don’t understand this, and I’m not alone,” he said. “He was playing a great role, and he fit into their team — and they’re a good team. And he was surrounded by some great players that could have made him look better. All you’ve got to do is shoot 40% from 3 and play the role that you’ve always played, and you probably ARE going to get paid. If not by Phoenix, then someone’s going to pay you. He just had to play the year and show that he’s a great leader and has a great attitude.” -via Heavy.com / December 23, 2022
In addition to the other names that have been attached to the Lakers, some others to watch that are expected to be available are Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon, Alec Burks, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl, according to those sources. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
