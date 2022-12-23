Grizzlies 61, Suns 42: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-11) play against the Phoenix Suns (13-13) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 61, Phoenix Suns 42 (Q3 10:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton scores 4 quick, but Jaren Jackson Jr. answers with lob dunk.
#Suns down 20 after Morant splits FTs. . – 11:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shoutout to all our fans from 1 to 92.
@FedEx | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/27BzkVLxER – 11:29 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are now 20-11 and take the sole possession of the 1st seed in the West…for now.
Memphis is currently demolishing the Suns so they will likely end up in a tie by the time the night is over. – 11:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have won three in a row and six of their last seven. Now 20-11 and in first place in the West, they’ll welcome the Suns on Christmas night. – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 59-38 at half.
#Grizzlies have led by as many as 28 points. Have 14 offensive rebounds that’s led to 14 second-chance points. – 11:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 59 Suns 38
Dillon Brooks leads Memphis with 14 points. Steven Adams has 11 rebounds. Grizzlies holding the Suns to 38.1% shooting. A dominant all-around half of baksetball in Desmond Bane’s return. – 11:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MEM 59, PHX 38
Shamet: 8 Pts, 2-5 3P
Washington: 7 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-8 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 2 Reb, 3-6 FG
Brooks: 14 Pts, 6-8 FG
Grizzlies have more points in the paint (40) than the Suns have points – 11:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks strapped on those overalls, laced up the boots and came to work tonight. – 11:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie and Ayton were just talking coming out of the timeout.
Okogie found Ayton for two, but #Grizzlies score next six.
#Suns down 59-31 late in half. – 11:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
when people flood our mentions with bad energy…… pic.twitter.com/ZhjKXYmhyq – 11:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have played 12 different players tonight. Monty’s just searching for any sign of life with a shorthanded rotation, and not really getting much – 11:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Bismack Biyombo would like to invite you to his block party.
He already has 4️⃣ in the first half. pic.twitter.com/bYe6KMLV3F – 11:09 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Me: Ooh, did Steven Adams step on Ja? That would hurt.
My Son: Yeah, because Steven Adams weighs like a thousand pounds, right? – 11:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
make the game easy 🎿
@Ja Morant x @Steven Adams
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/Kr41Vf5tkn – 11:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Looks like Steven Adams landed on Morant’s ankle there? Didn’t get a good look at it. – 11:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Devin Booker, so Dillion Brooks looking to give Chris Paul hell.
#Grizzlies force 24-second violation. #Suns down 23, Bridges picks up third foul. – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns force 24-second violation as Adams got stuck with the ball, but as a collective, they’re somewhere else tonight. #Grizzlies up 21. – 11:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG BODY TRIPSKIII 🦄
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/OczBvSwxz3 – 11:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Grizzlies have 32 points in the paint. The Suns have 29 points total. – 11:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jock Landale checks in and our main event is underway. Aussie vs. Kiwi – 11:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. had a much smaller Damian Lee on him. He went directly under the basket, sealed his man and the Grizzlies (Steven Adams) instantly threw the ball to him. Easy two points.
How does that music sound to your ears? – 11:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I know the Suns have guys out, but way too many games have been giving 2017-18 vibes lately. This team should be a lot more competitive than it is, even without Devin Booker – 10:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton set to check in. 1-of-3 FGs. 2 points in 8 minutes. #Suns down 18. – 10:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane came back letting it ride. That mane doesn’t wear the No. 22 for no reason. 😂 – 10:54 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
4️⃣K! Congrats @Mikal Bridges on notching over 4,000 points in your career! 👏
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/jj93NwFojT – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges got a bucket out of that, but he had a chance to finish off the dribble in transition, jumped and kicked it out to Lee.
#Suns down 41-24 early in 2nd. – 10:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 19 as Biyombo scores.
Both teams have made just two 3s on double-digit attempts, but #Grizzlies have taken 12 more shots and made seven more. – 10:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Bismack Biyombo sends this one into the crowd. 👋 pic.twitter.com/CBlaNeF7nU – 10:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh wow. Hell of a block by Bismack Biyombo on Desmond Bane. Dude has been terrific about sending shots back at the rim all season – 10:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams is set to check in at the start of the second quarter. Looks like David Roddy is the odd man out so far, but I won’t be surprised if we see him later. – 10:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
came out the gate hot 🔥
26 paint points in the first 12.
we lead 39-20.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/QXXKmlDLll – 10:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
GET EM OUT THE STREET @Desmond Bane
WELCOME BACK DEUCE DEUCE.
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/dGMSkgbgLJ – 10:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1: Grizzlies 39 Suns 20
Desmond Bane looks hasn’t skipped a beat. Looks fluid and decisive. Dillon Brooks has 10 points. The starters scored 32 points. About as good of a first quarter as you could have imagined. – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams hates giving up 40-point quarters.
Not sure any #NBA coach likes it, but #Suns yield 39 in trailing by 19 to #Grizzlies after one. – 10:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MEM 39, PHX 20
Paul: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG
Shamet: 5 Pts
Washington: 4 Pts, 2 Ast
Brooks: 10 Pts, 4-5 FG – 10:44 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Landry Shamet picking up where he left off from behind the arc pic.twitter.com/9vF8JDShxe – 10:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is the big advantage to having Desmond Bane back. The Grizzlies will stagger Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks with the second unit, and then Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis will have multiple guys effective in the pick & roll at all times. – 10:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
rarely gonna see someone drive through Okogie but Bane is one of the few. Two extremely strong and athletic humans. – 10:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WHO RUN IT?
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/OFohAVvqEY – 10:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks and Torrey Craig traded some words after that timeout before their teammates came in and split it up. Ja Morant also got involved toward the end. A lot of chirping so far in this one… 🍿 – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig and Dillon Brooks having words and had to be separated. Suns are gonna need a little more of that fight if they don’t want to get blown out tonight – 10:38 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
I know Dillon Brooks ain’t mad about someone swiping him in the air now lmao – 10:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
who had the under on 1.5 quarters until Dillon Brooks forces some sort of kerfuffle. Booker didn’t even need to be out there for him to bring it on. – 10:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
You could sort of see this coming. Suns have specifically struggled with consistent energy and force the last few weeks. That’s the Grizzlies’ DNA. – 10:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
In their first shift together this season the Grizzlies’ typical starting five played 8 minutes and outscored the Suns 25-8.
Won on the glass 14-4. Shot 52%. Had zero turnovers. – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dillon Brooks pounds the back stanchion of the basket as he scores and is fouled.
Hits FT. #Suns down 30-10 with 3:24 left in the 1st. #Grizzlies – 10:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Meant to mention this earlier…
The Grizzlies are 6-9 on the road this season, but they are 4-2 in road games when Desmond Bane is in the lineup.
Not a coincidence. – 10:34 PM
Meant to mention this earlier…
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant have been in Ayton’s ear this entire first quarter. – 10:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are just getting bullied to start this one. Grizzlies, who are first in the NBA in points in the paint, have 18 already. Up 25-8 – 10:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Grizzlies have 12 points in the paint in the game’s first six minutes. They lead the league in that category and you can see why. – 10:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić has tonight posted the NBA’s ninth 50-point game this season in a win at Houston.
Joel Embiid 59
Devin Booker 58
Anthony Davis 55
Embiid 53
Pascal Siakam 52
Booker 51
Darius Garland 51
Stephen Curry 50
Dončić 50
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 15-4. Shooting 2-of-7 FGs. Paul has both FGs on 2-of-3.
Phoenix doesn’t have any assists. Ja Morant has three by himself. – 10:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Chris Paul showing the handles and the shot pic.twitter.com/XRYzpx1XO1 – 10:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies 15-4 lead. Timeout Suns.
The Grizzlies’ starting lineup looks great so far. Easy shots, sharing the ball, everyone is getting involved and sound defensively. – 10:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Timeout Suns. The Grizzlies showed up to this one locked in. Up 15-4. – 10:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams is working Deandre Ayton. Sheesh. Ayton is a pretty strong dude, but you can’t tell right now. – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Steven Adams is giving Deandre Ayton some problems on the offensive glass early. Tough to keep that guy off the boards – 10:26 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
I’d just forfeit if I were the Suns pic.twitter.com/veGkizjJFo – 10:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Although it would have been a story book ending for Tre Mann’s week, I would have preferred to live and die by the Shai. Mann got past his defender with ease but that was elite rim protection on the help side to force a miss. Overtime. – 10:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Grizzlies off to an 8-0 start. Suns are 0-for-3 and have 2 turnovers – 10:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO
* @GloTheofficial voice* pic.twitter.com/CQC4gfLLZ5 – 10:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
It’s still jarring to see the national attraction the Grizzlies have become.
A ton of No. 12 jerseys in here. Kids in the lower bowl chanting “Ja Mo-Rant! Ja Mo-Rant! Ja Mo-Rant!” Numbers seem to grow by the season. – 10:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Luka up to 42 points with 7 1/2 minutes left. His season high is 44, career high is 51. Most for a Rockets opponent this season is Ja Morant’s 49. Doncic still the only Mavs player in double figures. – 10:09 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta outscored Detroit 70-42 (+28) in tonight’s second half. It’s the Hawks’ largest positive point differential in a second half this season and the largest since 5/5/21 (+30, vs. Phoenix). – 10:07 PM
Atlanta outscored Detroit 70-42 (+28) in tonight’s second half. It’s the Hawks’ largest positive point differential in a second half this season and the largest since 5/5/21 (+30, vs. Phoenix). – 10:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A Christmas present for Celtics fans heading into the showdown here on Sunday…
NBA – BEST RECORD
1. BOSTON 23-10
2. Milwaukee 22-10
3. Cleveland 22-12
4. Brooklyn 21-12
5. Denver 19-11
Memphis 19-11 – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet getting start for Devin Booker after career 31-point night in Wednesday’s loss to #Wizards.
2nd start this season. #Suns – 9:53 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
It’s official. Desmond Bane is back and starting tonight alongside Ja, Dillon, Jaren and Steven against Suns.
First time this season @Memphis Grizzlies will have their primary Starting 5 together this season. I’ll be joining these guys on @GrizzOnBally pregame show to discuss. pic.twitter.com/sAoLKoOxoz – 9:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Should this become relevant. Rockets’ largest comebacks to wins this season have been from down 16 vs. Atlanta and in Phoenix. Mavs largest lead tonight was 16. – 9:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) return for #Christmas game uncertain azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THE FIVE vs. @Phoenix Suns
🎿 @Ja Morant
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
#BigMemphis | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/lNvCTl86u0 – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Coming off Landry Shamet’s 31-point game, the Suns are starting him in Devin Booker’s place tonight. Last game it was Damion Lee – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Desmond Bane (toe) starting tonight for #Grizzlies. Hasn’t played since Nov. 11. #Suns – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Grinch Gorilla just came into the Suns media room and snatched backpacks and belongings smh fortunately everything was returned 45 seconds later. Record time 3 sizes’ worth of heart growth pic.twitter.com/jUIWNPd13J – 9:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Alright, so let’s get down to the gritty stuff.
Tyus Jones
John Konchar
Ziaire Williams
David Roddy
Santi Aldama
Brandon Clarke
That’s six players. The Grizzlies want to play a 10-man rotation. Who is the odd man out? – 9:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
22 is back. Today we get to see the full Grizzlies arsenal. Buckle up.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:18 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Back in the building.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/CStfQWsVEF – 9:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane is available tonight vs. the Suns. He’ll be on a minutes restriction. – 9:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Desmond Bane (Big Toe Sprain) is AVAILABLE tonight at @Phoenix Suns. – 9:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne was getting up shots pregame tonight. Hasn’t played since first half of loss at #Rockets. #Suns – 8:53 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Back in the building.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/lzYZGxQxtE – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Desmond Bane (toe) “game-time decision” says #Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. #Suns – 8:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Desmond Bane will be a game-time decision – 8:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Suns coach Monty Williams on the intensity of this game: “There are games where you hear the noise indirectly… But I think if that’s what motivates you probably got a problem.”
He said the Suns respect Memphis and what they have done, which should be motivation enough. – 8:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Monty Williams said the Suns are preparing as if Desmond Bane is playing. – 8:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s groin injury: “He’s been shooting the last couple of days. Not moving as much, but is progressing a bit…he’s chomping at the bit. As you can imagine, Book’s frustrated when he can’t play.”
Wouldn’t speculate as to whether he plays on Christmas – 8:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Devin Booker has been getting up a lot of shots, not moving as much, but progressing.
When asked if he’ll play on #Christmas at #Nuggets, Williams said, ‘I don’t want to speculate.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/CtqMxSvzpV – 8:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jock Landale (concussion protocol) and Josh Okogie (hip) IN #Suns – 8:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale and Josh Okogie are both available tonight, per Suns – 8:10 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New today… only from @HeavyOnSport:
— NBA GM questions whether Jae Crowder is doing the right thing for himself
— Eastern Conference exec thinks Danny Ainge has more moves to make (and says Jordan Clarkson would get Utah what it wants)
bit.ly/3PQrAhN – 8:10 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Mat Ishbia drove Jason Richardson crazy when he ran scout team at Michigan State. He gave Dick Vitale $1 million the first time they spoke. He has a prickly mortgage business rivalry with Dan Gilbert.
Meet the man who will soon run the Suns and Mercury. nytimes.com/2022/12/23/spo… – 7:05 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said Jae’Sean Tate is getting closer to making his return. He said it’s now days instead of weeks. Tate did some 3-on-3 work after yesterday’s practice – 6:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Silas said of Jae’Sean Tate’s return “looks like it will be pretty soon.” Tate has played three games this season. – 6:21 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
on the new (prospective) owner of the suns, mat ishbia (w/ @Tania Ganguli) nytimes.com/2022/12/23/spo… – 6:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“DA was just frustrated and I was just quiet in it because I already knew what I did. I messed up. He was yelling at both of us, telling us ya’ll two cut it out.”
Mikal Bridges on what Monty Williams was doing in #Suns huddle with him and Deandre Ayton. https://t.co/OP2Ak1zQ55 pic.twitter.com/RsfnkPPwIo – 6:04 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Solid day in Phoenix: got to meet @JacCollinsworth and his dad Cris. They’re in town for Cardinals/Bucs. @SNFonNBC – 5:47 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins going through a post-practice workout on Friday. He practiced fully for the first time since he suffered an adductor strain.
He’s missed the Warriors last nine games and hasn’t played since December 3rd against Houston.
He’s questionable for Saturday v. Memphis pic.twitter.com/TtjsnrwAJ7 – 4:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lots of great stuff from shootaround this morning.
Ja doubles down. Bane talks return.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:09 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Ja Morant today absolutely not backing down on what he said to @Malika Andrews about how he’s eyeing the Celtics and he’s all good with the Western Conference pic.twitter.com/Z5zc5J9Pld – 4:01 PM
