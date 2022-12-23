Grizzlies vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 23, 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $6,441,639 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $8,882,600 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc'd On Prime: G-League Showcase Scuttlebutt, Suns Sold, Executive Decisions. Join me and @Danny Leroux, and listen to the Top-10 Prospects in the NBA with @John Hollinger as well.

