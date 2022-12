Hornets, Miles Bridges gathering traction on a new deal

ESPN Sources: The Charlotte Hornets and restricted free agent forward Miles Bridges are gathering traction in talks on a new deal and optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future: es.pn/3I88Acy

Man the Miles Bridges news just gross all the way around1) That Charlotte wants him back2) That ESPN agreed to a Friday 5 PM ET news dump to minimize PR blowback3) That ESPN wrote or agreed to write the phrase “his role in an offseason domestic violence case” – 5:01 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.