Hornets, Miles Bridges gathering traction on a new deal

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Man the Miles Bridges news just gross all the way around
1) That Charlotte wants him back
2) That ESPN agreed to a Friday 5 PM ET news dump to minimize PR blowback
3) That ESPN wrote or agreed to write the phrase “his role in an offseason domestic violence case” – 5:01 PM
Man the Miles Bridges news just gross all the way around
1) That Charlotte wants him back
2) That ESPN agreed to a Friday 5 PM ET news dump to minimize PR blowback
3) That ESPN wrote or agreed to write the phrase “his role in an offseason domestic violence case” – 5:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Charlotte Hornets and restricted free agent forward Miles Bridges are gathering traction in talks on a new deal and optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future: es.pn/3I88Acy – 4:40 PM
ESPN Sources: The Charlotte Hornets and restricted free agent forward Miles Bridges are gathering traction in talks on a new deal and optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future: es.pn/3I88Acy – 4:40 PM
More on this storyline
The sooner Bridges and the Hornets can reach a deal, the sooner he can seemingly start serving an NBA suspension expected to be handed down for his role in an offseason domestic violence case. Bridges pled no contest to a felony charge in November and received a sentenced of three years of probation and no jail time. Bridges’ case remains under investigation by the league, and it’s unclear how long of a suspension he is facing, sources said. -via ESPN / December 23, 2022
Bridges and his representatives with Klutch Sports have been in consistent contact with the Hornets organization, and the sides are working together on Bridges’ plans to work with local domestic violence groups and community organizations to start reacclimating himself to the Charlotte community. -via ESPN / December 23, 2022
The Rally: “I’m told there are several teams, including the Lakers and Pistons that are monitoring the situation.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on restricted free agent Miles Bridges. -via Twitter / November 18, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.