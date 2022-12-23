Ja Morant stands on 'I'm fine in the West' comments, isn't worried about the Suns

Drew Hill: Ja Morant was asked about his “I’m fine in the west” comments at shootaround. Ja: “And I’m standing on that. I stamp it,” he said. Reporter: What about the Suns? Ja: “They are in the Western Conference, right? I said I was fine in the Western Conference.”
Source: Twitter @DrewHill_DM
Source: Twitter @DrewHill_DM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A couple weeks ago in the locker room, Ja Morant said that he knew some things we didn’t about Desmond Bane’s recovery timeline. When I asked him if this early return is what he was alluding to, he said “yea, mhm.”
He followed that up by asking the NBA to not drug test Bane. – 3:03 PM
A couple weeks ago in the locker room, Ja Morant said that he knew some things we didn’t about Desmond Bane’s recovery timeline. When I asked him if this early return is what he was alluding to, he said “yea, mhm.”
He followed that up by asking the NBA to not drug test Bane. – 3:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant was asked about his “I’m fine in the west” comments at shootaround.
Ja: “And I’m standing on that. I stamp it,” he said.
Reporter: What about the Suns?
Ja: “They are in the Western Conference, right? I said I was fine in the Western Conference.” – 2:29 PM
Ja Morant was asked about his “I’m fine in the west” comments at shootaround.
Ja: “And I’m standing on that. I stamp it,” he said.
Reporter: What about the Suns?
Ja: “They are in the Western Conference, right? I said I was fine in the Western Conference.” – 2:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
ICYMI: ‘I’m fine in the West’: Confident Ja Morant, Memphis #Grizzlies face Phoenix #Suns twice in next 3 games (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:44 PM
ICYMI: ‘I’m fine in the West’: Confident Ja Morant, Memphis #Grizzlies face Phoenix #Suns twice in next 3 games (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:44 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Two wild drive stats from Wednesday:
*Pascal Siakam scored 24 points on 18 drives.
*Ja Morant scored 20 points on 35 drives.
(SGA leads the league at 24.4 drives and 16.3 points off drives per game) – 9:56 AM
Two wild drive stats from Wednesday:
*Pascal Siakam scored 24 points on 18 drives.
*Ja Morant scored 20 points on 35 drives.
(SGA leads the league at 24.4 drives and 16.3 points off drives per game) – 9:56 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Obviously, it’s the team that kicked us out of the playoffs, so you know, we always want to get our lick back. … They’re the defending champs. So, regardless of their record, they’re still one of the top teams in this league.”
@Ja Morant on facing the Warriors Christmas day. pic.twitter.com/ACZsCaGCQo – 4:59 PM
“Obviously, it’s the team that kicked us out of the playoffs, so you know, we always want to get our lick back. … They’re the defending champs. So, regardless of their record, they’re still one of the top teams in this league.”
@Ja Morant on facing the Warriors Christmas day. pic.twitter.com/ACZsCaGCQo – 4:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘I’m fine in the West’: Confident Ja Morant, Memphis #Grizzlies face Phoenix #Suns twice in next 3 games (w/#ESPN Morant video interview). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:13 PM
‘I’m fine in the West’: Confident Ja Morant, Memphis #Grizzlies face Phoenix #Suns twice in next 3 games (w/#ESPN Morant video interview). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:13 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Which players have generated the most views on the NBA’s socials this season?
1. Steph Curry (485M)
2. Ja Morant (351M)
3. LeBron James (268M)
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (215M)
5. Luka Doncic (210M)
6. Jayson Tatum (153M)
7. Jordan Poole (148.7M)
Full list:basketballnews.com/stories/curry-… – 2:43 PM
Which players have generated the most views on the NBA’s socials this season?
1. Steph Curry (485M)
2. Ja Morant (351M)
3. LeBron James (268M)
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (215M)
5. Luka Doncic (210M)
6. Jayson Tatum (153M)
7. Jordan Poole (148.7M)
Full list:basketballnews.com/stories/curry-… – 2:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant stokes flames of Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, says title runs through Celtics: ‘I’m fine in the West’
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 5:54 PM
Ja Morant stokes flames of Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, says title runs through Celtics: ‘I’m fine in the West’
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 5:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
According to NBA’s matchup data, Ja Morant shot 2-of-7 and had 2 assists to 1 turnover when being guarded by Christian Braun last night.
Some possessions Nuggets fans can get legitimately excited for. – 1:03 PM
According to NBA’s matchup data, Ja Morant shot 2-of-7 and had 2 assists to 1 turnover when being guarded by Christian Braun last night.
Some possessions Nuggets fans can get legitimately excited for. – 1:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant this season:
27.0 PPG
6.4 RPG
7.8 APG
On pace to be the first Grizzlies player to average those numbers or better in a season. pic.twitter.com/fGdDNqElHz – 11:41 AM
Ja Morant this season:
27.0 PPG
6.4 RPG
7.8 APG
On pace to be the first Grizzlies player to average those numbers or better in a season. pic.twitter.com/fGdDNqElHz – 11:41 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Simons, Fox, Grant, Lillard pic.twitter.com/kUVzhEzZlV – 10:35 AM
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Simons, Fox, Grant, Lillard pic.twitter.com/kUVzhEzZlV – 10:35 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW for @MileHighSports:
Christian Braun got his first start in the NBA. His first defensive assignment: Ja Morant.
The Nuggets held the Grizzlies to just 91 points in a win, and Braun was as cool as the other side of the pillow.
RECAP ⬇️
milehighsports.com/denver-nuggets… – 2:10 AM
NEW for @MileHighSports:
Christian Braun got his first start in the NBA. His first defensive assignment: Ja Morant.
The Nuggets held the Grizzlies to just 91 points in a win, and Braun was as cool as the other side of the pillow.
RECAP ⬇️
milehighsports.com/denver-nuggets… – 2:10 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Grizzlies want this one.
Ja Morant played the entire 3rd quarter and out there to start the 4th. This game matters. Want Denver to counter and push guys as well, Jokic with extra minutes can’t hurt. – 12:01 AM
The Grizzlies want this one.
Ja Morant played the entire 3rd quarter and out there to start the 4th. This game matters. Want Denver to counter and push guys as well, Jokic with extra minutes can’t hurt. – 12:01 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is on the floor to start the fourth quarter. This doesn’t happen often. Taylor Jenkins is going for it. – 11:56 PM
Ja Morant is on the floor to start the fourth quarter. This doesn’t happen often. Taylor Jenkins is going for it. – 11:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
19 points in the third quarter for Ja Morant. How many minutes will Jenkins use him for in the fourth quarter?
Two days rest after this one. – 11:53 PM
19 points in the third quarter for Ja Morant. How many minutes will Jenkins use him for in the fourth quarter?
Two days rest after this one. – 11:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets lead by 13 after 3 quarters. Ja Morant did just enough to keep Memphis alive.
Entering the 4th, the Nuggets lead 84-71 over Memphis. – 11:51 PM
Nuggets lead by 13 after 3 quarters. Ja Morant did just enough to keep Memphis alive.
Entering the 4th, the Nuggets lead 84-71 over Memphis. – 11:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i just watched Ja Morant dribble past Jokic like the Roadrunner was messing with Wile E. Coyote. – 11:51 PM
i just watched Ja Morant dribble past Jokic like the Roadrunner was messing with Wile E. Coyote. – 11:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ball movement is just not as crisp right now. It’s a lot of Ja Morant and watching with minimal movement. Denver is loading up when he plays 1on1. – 11:40 PM
Ball movement is just not as crisp right now. It’s a lot of Ja Morant and watching with minimal movement. Denver is loading up when he plays 1on1. – 11:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Christian Braun just ate up Ja Morant who tried to iso him.
ATE. HIM. UP. – 11:39 PM
Christian Braun just ate up Ja Morant who tried to iso him.
ATE. HIM. UP. – 11:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant was holding his left hand, but when he got the ball, he immediately started dribbling with that hand. He does a lot of finishing and dribbling with his left hand. Something to watch. – 11:25 PM
Ja Morant was holding his left hand, but when he got the ball, he immediately started dribbling with that hand. He does a lot of finishing and dribbling with his left hand. Something to watch. – 11:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
If the defensive intensity and communication gets better, this is a very winnable game. You know Ja Morant is going to attack like a mad man, and it’s hard to see Memphis getting owned on the boards like that again. – 11:23 PM
If the defensive intensity and communication gets better, this is a very winnable game. You know Ja Morant is going to attack like a mad man, and it’s hard to see Memphis getting owned on the boards like that again. – 11:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Nuggets 55 Grizzlies 40
All things considered, the Grizzlies played better in the second quarter, but they have an uphill climb out of this one. Denver has led by as many as 23. Ja Morant has 13points and 8 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3 fouls. – 11:07 PM
Halftime:
Nuggets 55 Grizzlies 40
All things considered, the Grizzlies played better in the second quarter, but they have an uphill climb out of this one. Denver has led by as many as 23. Ja Morant has 13points and 8 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3 fouls. – 11:07 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets have ran a few different defensive sets against Ja Morant, but what is most impressive to me is how well the rest of the team behind the screen have played. The rotations have been perfect, guys are sliding over and taking charges (Jeff Green). It’s the details. – 10:38 PM
The Nuggets have ran a few different defensive sets against Ja Morant, but what is most impressive to me is how well the rest of the team behind the screen have played. The rotations have been perfect, guys are sliding over and taking charges (Jeff Green). It’s the details. – 10:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The speed with which Ja Morant has absolutely discarded the pick and roll coverage on Denver’s side PnR’s is insane. – 10:24 PM
The speed with which Ja Morant has absolutely discarded the pick and roll coverage on Denver’s side PnR’s is insane. – 10:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That’s a transition defense stop by Christian Braun on Ja Morant.
It’s 20-6. – 10:15 PM
That’s a transition defense stop by Christian Braun on Ja Morant.
It’s 20-6. – 10:15 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said the Nuggets will use multiple guys and multiple coverages on Ja Morant tonight and specified limiting turnovers and offensive rebounds. – 8:21 PM
Malone said the Nuggets will use multiple guys and multiple coverages on Ja Morant tonight and specified limiting turnovers and offensive rebounds. – 8:21 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
No bells, no whistles, no makeup(?), C Steven Adams said. The Grizzlies just get down and go to work.
There’s a Grit And Grind 2.0 feel to West-leading Memphis and its electrifying leader Ja Morant.
https://t.co/jMkrBazqF0 pic.twitter.com/OXGutaAr9P – 5:32 PM
No bells, no whistles, no makeup(?), C Steven Adams said. The Grizzlies just get down and go to work.
There’s a Grit And Grind 2.0 feel to West-leading Memphis and its electrifying leader Ja Morant.
https://t.co/jMkrBazqF0 pic.twitter.com/OXGutaAr9P – 5:32 PM
More on this storyline
Drew Hill: Desmond Bane on Ja Morant’s “fine in the West” comment: “That’s how we all feel. We may not all say it on that platform, or have the opportunity to say it on that platform. But he is a good representation of our team and how we all feel.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / December 23, 2022
NBACentral: Malika Andrews: “Who do you look at around the league as you’re studying and say, ‘We’re gonna have to run through them?'” Ja Morant: “Celtics” Malik Andrews: “No one in the West.” Ja Morant: “Nah. I’m fine in the West.” (h/t @_Talkin_NBA ) -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / December 22, 2022
Nick DePaula: Ja Morant unveiled his upcoming Nike signature logo & tee 👀👀 -via Twitter @NickDePaula / December 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.