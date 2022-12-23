Jayson Tatum on Finals struggles: I was mentally, physically exhausted, all the stress and pressure I put on myself

Then both shots fell a foot short. The first air ball he shook off quickly. But the second one in the span of a few minutes was hard to reconcile. Jayson Tatum rarely shows what he’s feeling on the court. He’s stoic. But his disbelief at how his body had failed him was obvious as he ran back on defense. He wasn’t afraid of the moment. “I was just exhausted,” he says. “Mentally, physically. All the stress and pressure that I was putting on myself. “I remember those plays vividly.”
Source: Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN
The top 10 NBA players this year, according to @CerebroSports’ single number stat C-RAM:
1. Jokic
2. Davis
3. Luka
4. Sabonis
5. Embiid
6. Steph
7. Durant
8. Giannis
9. LeBron
10. Tatum
What stands out? QT with a player and I’ll respond with their rank. pic.twitter.com/ZX8zGoRLDv – 4:20 PM
From yesterday — Can the #Celtics lean on defense when the offense stalls? Tatum admitted they didn't show enough effort to in 1H
Plus, Aaron Nesmith’s revenge game:
Which players have generated the most views on the NBA’s socials this season?
1. Steph Curry (485M)
2. Ja Morant (351M)
3. LeBron James (268M)
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (215M)
5. Luka Doncic (210M)
6. Jayson Tatum (153M)
7. Jordan Poole (148.7M)
Full list:basketballnews.com/stories/curry-… – 2:43 PM
Jayson Tatum was candid about the boos the Celtics got in their loss on Wednesday night
Jayson Tatum was candid about the boos the Celtics got in their loss on Wednesday night: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 9:57 AM
Takeaways from Boston-Indiana are up for @celticsblog:
-So much for the homestand
-Awful first half offense
-Brown’s bad night
-White’s shot has disappeared
-Grant is going through it
-Effort? Again?
-Tatum & Rob almost brought them back
-Figure it out
celticsblog.com/2022/12/22/235… – 9:46 AM
Jayson Tatum: "We gotta learn how to win again. I think it's not as simple as that, but we have to get back to having fun. I think we are playing a little timid, a little tight. Basketball is supposed to be fun, it's supposed to be loose."
Jayson Tatum: “We gotta learn how to win again. I think it’s not as simple as that, but we have to get back to having fun. I think we are playing a little timid, a little tight. Basketball is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be loose.” pic.twitter.com/m7kzVtu2tm – 9:30 AM
BSJ Game Report: Pacers 117, Celtics 112 – 30 point hole too deep despite Tatum-fueled comeback
BSJ Game Report: Pacers 117, Celtics 112 – 30 point hole too deep despite Tatum-fueled comeback bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/22/bsj… – 12:22 AM
Tatum thinks the #Celtics can lean on their defense, but it can't start when they're down 28. The effort wasn't there in the first half, he said.
Tatum thinks the #Celtics can lean on their defense, but it can’t start when they’re down 28. The effort wasn’t there in the first half, he said. – 11:09 PM
Tatum: "I've had a tough stretch every year since I've been in the NBA. This is no different."
Tatum: “I’ve had a tough stretch every year since I’ve been in the NBA. This is no different.” – 11:06 PM
Tatum: "I think we're playing a little timid, a little tight. Basketball is supposed to be fun, it's supposed to be loose. It's supposed to be competitive, I get a sense of everybody wants to make every shot. Myself included, our body language when we miss shots is contagious."
Tatum: “I think we’re playing a little timid, a little tight. Basketball is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be loose. It’s supposed to be competitive, I get a sense of everybody wants to make every shot. Myself included, our body language when we miss shots is contagious.” – 11:06 PM
Jayson Tatum: "We gotta learn how to win again. It's not as simple as that, but we have to get back to having fun. We're playing a little timid, a little tight. Basketball's supposed to be fun."
Jayson Tatum: “We gotta learn how to win again. It’s not as simple as that, but we have to get back to having fun. We’re playing a little timid, a little tight. Basketball’s supposed to be fun.” – 11:04 PM
Jayson Tatum on tonight’s loss:
Obviously not ideal.
We just gotta re-group, we gotta learn how to win again…we gotta get back to having fun…basketball is supposed to be fun. pic.twitter.com/3zGybidP2e – 11:04 PM
Joe Mazzulla said he couldn't challenge the Tatum foul by Nesmith at the end, so it doesn't matter what he saw on the play.
Joe Mazzulla said he couldn’t challenge the Tatum foul by Nesmith at the end, so it doesn’t matter what he saw on the play. – 10:05 PM
Mazzulla confirmed he wasn't allowed to challenge the foul on the floor on Tatum in the final seconds of the game that came right before he hit a 3 through the contact.
Mazzulla confirmed he wasn’t allowed to challenge the foul on the floor on Tatum in the final seconds of the game that came right before he hit a 3 through the contact. – 10:04 PM
Wow. Tatum almost had a chance at a 4pt play to pull within one, but the official called the foul on the floor.
He misses the follow-up try and the #Pacers escape, 117-112.
Boston has lost 5 of 6. – 9:53 PM
Wow. Tatum almost had a chance at a 4pt play to pull within one, but the official called the foul on the floor.
He misses the follow-up try and the #Pacers escape, 117-112.
Boston has lost 5 of 6. – 9:53 PM
Tatum was 100% into his shot on that play. Just a terrible call.
Tatum was 100% into his shot on that play. Just a terrible call. – 9:53 PM
#Celtics lose to #Pacers 117-112, trail by as many as 30, couldn't rally in another really disappointing performance. Tatum 41, Brown 19, Brogdon 18, Hauser 10; Haliburton 33, Nesmith 15, Duarte 14, Turner 10.
1-5 in past six games.
1-5 in past six games. – 9:52 PM
#Celtics lose to #Pacers 117-112, trail by as many as 30, couldn’t rally in another really disappointing performance. Tatum 41, Brown 19, Brogdon 18, Hauser 10; Haliburton 33, Nesmith 15, Duarte 14, Turner 10.
1-5 in past six games. – 9:52 PM
Wow. Tatum almost had a chance at a 4pt play to tie it, but the official called the foul on the floor.
He misses the follow-up try and the #Pacers escape, 117-112.
Boston has lost 5 of 6. – 9:51 PM
Pacers beat Celtics 117-112 despite 41 points from Jayson Tatum. First three-game losing streak of the year for Boston after atrocious first half.
Pacers beat Celtics 117-112 despite 41 points from Jayson Tatum. First three-game losing streak of the year for Boston after atrocious first half. – 9:51 PM
The Pacers’ 3-point defense on Tatum this half has been…interesting.
(Rob Williams offensive boards haven’t helped them) – 9:35 PM
The Pacers’ 3-point defense on Tatum this half has been…interesting.
(Rob Williams offensive boards haven’t helped them) – 9:35 PM
Celtics have a very simple offensive plan: Miss 3, Rob tips the OREB out, Tatum 3.
Celtics have a very simple offensive plan: Miss 3, Rob tips the OREB out, Tatum 3. – 9:34 PM
Rob's energy has completely lifted the Celtics. And Tatum is Tatuming all over the place right now.
Rob’s energy has completely lifted the Celtics. And Tatum is Tatuming all over the place right now. – 9:34 PM
Celtics back within 7 for the first time since 4:44 of the first quarter.
They’ve trailed by as many as 30.
Tatum, who led the 32-point comeback here against the Spurs two years ago, is up to 35.
106-99, Pacers, 6:05 left. – 9:34 PM
Celtics back within 7 for the first time since 4:44 of the first quarter.
They’ve trailed by as many as 30.
Tatum, who led the 32-point comeback here against the Spurs two years ago, is up to 35.
106-99, Pacers, 6:05 left. – 9:34 PM
Celtics get it down to a 10-point deficit with 6:51 left in the game. Jayson Tatum now up to 32 points.
Celtics get it down to a 10-point deficit with 6:51 left in the game. Jayson Tatum now up to 32 points. – 9:33 PM
jayson tatum spent a year complaining about calls to the point that his coach basically said he needs to stfu and now he gets like every star call to the point that he barely gets annoyed anymore
jayson tatum spent a year complaining about calls to the point that his coach basically said he needs to stfu and now he gets like every star call to the point that he barely gets annoyed anymore – 9:31 PM
Tatum doing his MVP thing
Heading to the line with a chance to bring the Pacers lead down to 9 – 9:30 PM
Tatum doing his MVP thing
Heading to the line with a chance to bring the Pacers lead down to 9 – 9:30 PM
Tatum-Brogdon-Brown-White-Rob need to give the #Celtics a run here or this one's going to be over.
Tatum-Brogdon-Brown-White-Rob need to give the #Celtics a run here or this one’s going to be over. – 9:28 PM
Assumed Tatum was coming out here but he's not. He's over the 30-minute mark with more than 3 left in the third. No one else in the game is above 24.
Assumed Tatum was coming out here but he’s not. He’s over the 30-minute mark with more than 3 left in the third. No one else in the game is above 24. – 9:12 PM
#Celtics attacking the glass and Tatum's leading them downhill aggressively. #pacers under pressure even with a big lead in hand. C's have 16 mins left.
#Celtics attacking the glass and Tatum’s leading them downhill aggressively. #pacers under pressure even with a big lead in hand. C’s have 16 mins left. – 9:11 PM
Tatum rocks a dunk off Nesmith's chest and sends him flying past the stanchion. That's Nesmith's 4th foul. Tatum with a shout at the end of it. 86-66 IND
Wow. Tatum rocks a dunk off Nesmith’s chest and sends him flying past the stanchion. That’s Nesmith’s 4th foul. Tatum with a shout at the end of it. 86-66 IND – 9:07 PM
Tatum rock as dunk off Nesmith's chest and sends him flying past the stanchion. That's Nesmith's 4th foul. Tatum with a shout at the end of it. 86-66 IND
Wow. Tatum rock as dunk off Nesmith’s chest and sends him flying past the stanchion. That’s Nesmith’s 4th foul. Tatum with a shout at the end of it. 86-66 IND – 9:06 PM
That was probably a flagrant 1 the officials missed on the Tatum drive.
That was probably a flagrant 1 the officials missed on the Tatum drive. – 9:03 PM
A tepid but respectable "Let's Go Celtics" chant as Tatum shoots free throws with the C's down 25+ in the first half
A tepid but respectable “Let’s Go Celtics” chant as Tatum shoots free throws with the C’s down 25+ in the first half – 8:30 PM
#Celtics trail #Pacers 42-22 after 1Q. BOS actually led 8-2. IND goes 15 for 17 FG after starting 1 for 9. Tatum 7, Brown 6; Haliburton 15, Hield 8, Turner 7.
#Celtics trail #Pacers 42-22 after 1Q. BOS actually led 8-2. IND goes 15 for 17 FG after starting 1 for 9. Tatum 7, Brown 6; Haliburton 15, Hield 8, Turner 7. – 8:08 PM
Free throws by Jayson Tatum cuts into 28-5 run by the Pacers who lead 31-15.
Free throws by Jayson Tatum cuts into 28-5 run by the Pacers who lead 31-15. pic.twitter.com/XfohgJvlbS – 8:04 PM
Tatum just tried put Turner on a poster. Great challenge by Turner though.
Tatum just tried put Turner on a poster. Great challenge by Turner though. – 7:52 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Pacers starters:
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Buddy Hield
Andrew Nembhard
Tyrese Haliburton – 7:09 PM
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Pritchard, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyler Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Indiana – Theis, Brown pic.twitter.com/gS9ULpVJxU – 7:08 PM
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Pritchard, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyler Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Indiana – Theis, Brown pic.twitter.com/gS9ULpVJxU – 7:08 PM
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
Trae Young
Jalen Brunson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Julius Randle
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
ALTERNATES
Siakam, Porzingis, Butler, Mobley pic.twitter.com/h1s1QNdl1s – 10:30 AM
Dec. 20 RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 15.7
3. Joel Embiid: 15.5
4. Nikola Jokic: 14.7
5. Kevin Durant: 14.7
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
7. Stephen Curry: 14.6
8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.6
10. Donovan Mitchell: 13.4 pic.twitter.com/2dNds983eI – 10:20 AM
Dec. 20 RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 15.7
3. Joel Embiid: 15.5
4. Nikola Jokic: 14.7
5. Kevin Durant: 14.7
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
7. Stephen Curry: 14.6
8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.6
10. Donovan Mitchell: 13.4 pic.twitter.com/2dNds983eI – 10:20 AM
How does one choose between Embiid, Giannis, Durant, and Tatum in All-Star voting right now? That feels like an impossible call.
How does one choose between Embiid, Giannis, Durant, and Tatum in All-Star voting right now? That feels like an impossible call. – 6:29 PM
Jayson Tatum will be back Wednesday night but the Celtics have a couple new additions for Wednesday's injury report
Jayson Tatum will be back Wednesday night but the Celtics have a couple new additions for Wednesday’s injury report masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 5:58 PM
JAYSON TATUM HAS replayed the two air balls he shot in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals so many times he can tell you every last detail of the plays. From the way Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney were defending him to the footwork he used to set up his fadeaway from the elbow and the 3-pointer he’d confidently taken and made just a minute earlier. The ball had come out of his hands just as he wanted it to. This was what he lived for. “I thought [they were] going in,” he says. -via ESPN / December 23, 2022
He’s spent virtually every moment since thinking about them and why he and the Celtics came up short last June — working to ensure it never happens again. “Talent-wise, we were right there with them,” Tatum says of the Warriors. “But you could tell that they had been there before. You could tell they didn’t panic. They were just mentally tougher than we were and that’s a hard pill to swallow.” -via ESPN / December 23, 2022
But as the series wore on, he wore down. He had been sleeping terribly. This stage had been everything he’d ever wanted. The chance to prove himself against the best and win a championship. And, for the most part, he’d met every challenge. Then, with a chance to go up 3-2 in the series heading home to Boston, he had two air balls in the waning moments of the fourth quarter in Game 5. All night he replayed them in his head as the Celtics flew across the country and tried to regroup for Game 6. “I thought I was rested [for Game 6] but I played terrible then, too,” Tatum says. “I didn’t have any legs. I was breathing heavy.” -via ESPN / December 23, 2022
