Kevin Durant on leaving Warriors: 'I just wanted to play ball somewhere else. But a lot of people see it as I’m chasing something'

“It was another pivot,” Durant says of leaving Golden State. “I just wanted to play ball somewhere else. But a lot of people see it as I’m chasing something. And I think it probably stems when I said, ‘I don’t want to be number two no more.’ I was number two in high school, in the draft. But what I had to explain to people was, I had just lost in the Finals. I wanted to go back and win the Finals. It wasn’t about: ‘I want to be the best ever. I want to be better than LeBron or [Michael Jordan].’ I don’t give a s— about that. I want to wake up every day and do what I do. If we win, I know that stuff comes with me being the best that I can be.”
Source: Washington Post
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Three of the NBA’s top 12 scorers at the Garden tonight.
Jayson Tatum begins the night 17 points behind KD and Luka for the league lead. pic.twitter.com/a2DWa706bj – 2:47 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Defensively is the step that needs to be taken on a winning team.”
Pretty interesting and eye-opening final words from Patrick Baldwin Jr. when I talked with him about playing Kevin Durant, one of his basketball idols, for the first time https://t.co/pQwTzBkd2N pic.twitter.com/oSfeNbADdl – 12:06 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
My guy was in his bag for this one. Chef’s kiss writing
@Michael Lee on KD:
washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12… – 4:43 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The top 10 NBA players this year, according to @CerebroSports’ single number stat C-RAM:
1. Jokic
2. Davis
3. Luka
4. Sabonis
5. Embiid
6. Steph
7. Durant
8. Giannis
9. LeBron
10. Tatum
What stands out? QT with a player and I’ll respond with their rank. pic.twitter.com/ZX8zGoRLDv – 4:20 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant jokes it’s ‘probably’ his fault the Nets aren’t playing on Christmas nj.com/nets/2022/12/k… – 3:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is obsessed with watching film and has been studying Kevin Durant since he can remember. When I asked what he’s noticed, he loved sharing his notes https://t.co/pQwTzBkd2N pic.twitter.com/5DgJaF0WxI – 3:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
#Nets notes
Kevin Durant: Knicks-Nets should be on Christmas docket.
Kyrie Irving (right calf tightness) uncertain for Friday vs MIL
Jacque Vaughn: “Do I envision (TJ Warren) playing 35 minutes? No.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked KD about the 2024 Olympics. He said no decision made yet but looked like a kid in a candy store while thinking about representing the country trib.al/wtUBwHn – 12:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He was like, ‘Welcome to the league, young fella,’”
Growing up, Patrick Baldwin Jr. wanted to be like Carmelo, Kobe and Kevin Durant. With his dad in Brooklyn, Baldwin had his best game in his first vs. KD. I talked with him about the experience nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD is averaging 30.1 PTS on 67.2% true shooting percentage.
That would be the highest true shooting percentage by a player to average 30 PTS in a season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/kM5HZnQYHq – 10:47 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant to @YahooSports on the Nets working through early-season struggles: “We don’t get that grace. But we got to play through everything. With other teams, they get some of that grace.” sports.yahoo.com/nets-run-up-th… – 9:12 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant to @YahooSports on the Nets: “We don’t get that grace. But we got to play through everything. With other teams, they get some of that grace.” sports.yahoo.com/nets-run-up-th… – 9:09 AM
More on this storyline
What players did you watch growing up? Bennedict Mathurin: Growing up, I liked watching DeMar DeRozan because he played for Toronto. I had no cable (TV), so he was the only one I could watch. But yeah, DeMar DeRozan. And then I started watching NBA Hardwood Classics with Michael Jordan playing as well. -via Bally Sports / December 22, 2022
Clutch Points: “It still gives me chills to this day. I play for that validation from my peers… For them to give me that respect—that’s like a championship to me.” Kevin Durant contemplates on what Michael Jordan’s, Kobe’s & other NBA greats’ praise meant to him. pic.twitter.com/cS9N3NsPca -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 22, 2022
Rachel Nichols: “It’s my league now.” Magic Johnson telling a story about Michael Jordan at Dream Team practice during last night’s live taping of All the Smoke. So much fun with @DaTrillStak5 @Matt_Barnes22 & the @shobasketball crew. -via Twitter / December 17, 2022
