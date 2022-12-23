Kevin Durant: 'Watching the Finals, I knew so many people would turn their focus on me once the Warriors won'

“I can’t lie: Watching the Finals, I knew so many people would turn their focus on me once they won. I was like, I hate that they won, because y’all not going to make it about them; it’s going to be all about me,” Durant says. “I think it’s just a childish way of looking at that experience. I feel like you can take it all in and appreciate what they did and not even talk about me. I was just sitting at home. But I get how it is.”
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Three of the NBA’s top 12 scorers at the Garden tonight.
Jayson Tatum begins the night 17 points behind KD and Luka for the league lead. pic.twitter.com/a2DWa706bj – 2:47 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Defensively is the step that needs to be taken on a winning team.”
Pretty interesting and eye-opening final words from Patrick Baldwin Jr. when I talked with him about playing Kevin Durant, one of his basketball idols, for the first time https://t.co/pQwTzBkd2N pic.twitter.com/oSfeNbADdl – 12:06 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
My guy was in his bag for this one. Chef’s kiss writing
@Michael Lee on KD:
washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12… – 4:43 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The top 10 NBA players this year, according to @CerebroSports’ single number stat C-RAM:
1. Jokic
2. Davis
3. Luka
4. Sabonis
5. Embiid
6. Steph
7. Durant
8. Giannis
9. LeBron
10. Tatum
What stands out? QT with a player and I’ll respond with their rank. pic.twitter.com/ZX8zGoRLDv – 4:20 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant jokes it’s ‘probably’ his fault the Nets aren’t playing on Christmas nj.com/nets/2022/12/k… – 3:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is obsessed with watching film and has been studying Kevin Durant since he can remember. When I asked what he’s noticed, he loved sharing his notes https://t.co/pQwTzBkd2N pic.twitter.com/5DgJaF0WxI – 3:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
#Nets notes
Kevin Durant: Knicks-Nets should be on Christmas docket.
Kyrie Irving (right calf tightness) uncertain for Friday vs MIL
Jacque Vaughn: “Do I envision (TJ Warren) playing 35 minutes? No.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked KD about the 2024 Olympics. He said no decision made yet but looked like a kid in a candy store while thinking about representing the country trib.al/wtUBwHn – 12:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He was like, ‘Welcome to the league, young fella,’”
Growing up, Patrick Baldwin Jr. wanted to be like Carmelo, Kobe and Kevin Durant. With his dad in Brooklyn, Baldwin had his best game in his first vs. KD. I talked with him about the experience nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD is averaging 30.1 PTS on 67.2% true shooting percentage.
That would be the highest true shooting percentage by a player to average 30 PTS in a season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/kM5HZnQYHq – 10:47 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant to @YahooSports on the Nets working through early-season struggles: “We don’t get that grace. But we got to play through everything. With other teams, they get some of that grace.” sports.yahoo.com/nets-run-up-th… – 9:12 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant to @YahooSports on the Nets: “We don’t get that grace. But we got to play through everything. With other teams, they get some of that grace.” sports.yahoo.com/nets-run-up-th… – 9:09 AM
The noise couldn’t drown out the memories Durant made with his Warriors teammates. When Stephen Curry was named Finals MVP, he silenced the silly attempts to disparage all he had built with the Warriors. And when he crossed paths with Curry last summer, Durant says, he told his former MVP partner, “The way you played in that Finals is the way I enjoy seeing you play.” “That’s my family over there,” he says. “I can be a Brooklyn Net and y’all can be the Golden State Warriors, and it’ll still be love. … When they succeed, I succeed, because I’m a part of that history forever.” -via Washington Post / December 23, 2022
“I’ve never done anything I want to do on this Earth of significance by myself,” Durant says. “Even if I win on this team, it’s going to be a contribution from everybody. I never made winning about me, even when I was at Golden State. I could’ve easily stepped out and said, ‘Yeah, this is my s—.’ I never did that. I didn’t even come here to prove to people that I could win on my own. -via Washington Post / December 23, 2022
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, on the league’s top studio show, “Inside the NBA,” belittled Durant’s achievements by saying he wasn’t the bus driver and was simply along for the ride. “I hated that,” Durant says. “Riding coattails? That’ll never happen when I’m playing basketball. Either I’m going to step back, so you can go ahead and do your thing, or I’m going to take control.” -via Washington Post / December 23, 2022
