Matt Barnes has some words for Wally Szczerbiak for criticism of Tyrese Haliburton

Matt Barnes is now jumping on the bandwagon against Szczerbiak. The former NBA champ went all-in on Szczerbiak as he ripped apart the ex-Minnesota Timberwolves star over his Haliburton slander: “This bum a** motherf**ker Wally Sczcerbiak is just completely disrespecting Tyrese Haliburton, who’s leading the league in assists,” Barnes said. “(Szczerbiak) called him a fake All-Star and fake this and fake that. … I don’t see why former players feel like it’s their spot or does it make them feel better to disrespect these guys. To me, this s**t is super weak. I don’t like it.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Tyrese Haliburton has 318 assists and 86 3P made this season.
Only two other players in NBA history have recorded at least 300 assists and 75 3P made through their first 30 games of a season:
Steve Nash (2006-07)
James Harden (2016-17, 2020-21)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 12:37 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating, Tyrese Haliburton would be an All-Star starter as of now.
Do as you please with that info. pic.twitter.com/CT1bIo51St – 12:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
FWIW: Tyrese Haliburton isn’t a wannabe All-Star. He’s a very real All-Star. Any suggestion to the contrary is nonsensical and hot-take foolishness. – 10:02 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his ninth consecutive double-double and his NBA-leading 22nd of the season. Nikola Jokic is second with 21 followed by Anthony Davis (18), Tyrese Haliburton (18), Giannis Antetokounmpo (17) and Bobby Portis (17). – 12:02 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The Pacers have blown a lead in clutch time during their last few games. Things looked to be heading that way again tonight in Boston.
Then, Tyrese Haliburton scored or assisted on every Pacer point in the final 5 minutes. Takeaways from an impressive win:si.com/nba/pacers/sch… – 10:31 PM
The Pacers have blown a lead in clutch time during their last few games. Things looked to be heading that way again tonight in Boston.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Boston closed a 30-point deficit to 5, losing to Indiana, 117-112.
The Celtics talk will be about all the missed 3-pointers (28), but the mind-numbing amount of missed layups may be even more yikes-worthy.
Also, Tyrese Haliburton (33 points) is a beast. – 9:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lose to #Pacers 117-112, trail by as many as 30, couldn’t rally in another really disappointing performance. Tatum 41, Brown 19, Brogdon 18, Hauser 10; Haliburton 33, Nesmith 15, Duarte 14, Turner 10.
1-5 in past six games. – 9:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Haliburton tonight:
33 PTS
3 REB
8 AST
Big win on the road. pic.twitter.com/mKRg2ROptl – 9:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Haliburton handed #Celtics a gift turnover in a 7 point game and Brogdon nearly turned it over in transition, then air balled the follow-up 3 from the corner. – 9:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rolling Turner dunk and the foul on Rob after a Haliburton 3.
That might do it. #Pacers up 117-106 with 2 min to go. – 9:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rolling dunk and the foul on Rob after a Haliburton 3.
That might do it. #Pacers up 117-106 with 2 min to go. – 9:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Haliburton is that MFer. Meant sincerely as a compliment of the highest order. – 9:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob blocks Nesmith off the glass down 7, but Pritchard misses a layup the other way and Haliburton takes the ball back for a 3.
111-101. – 9:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pascal is absolutely torching the Knicks, Jalen Brunson has 5 points on 11 shots, and Tyrese Haliburton has 27 with the Pacers leading the Celtics.
Somebody check on Wally Szczerbiak. – 9:25 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
All-Star worthy first half for Tyrese Haliburton
20 and 5
0 turnovers – 8:39 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers lead the Celtics by 28 at halftime. An absolutely dominant first half. It’s 71-43. Celtics have the best offense in the league, so the Pacers need to keep defending well and stay engaged.
Tyrese Haliburton has 20 points and 5 assists. Buddy Hield has 8 points and 5 dimes. – 8:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another #Pacers OREB, their 7th, gets Haliburton a second look at the rim before the buzzer through Horford’s foul. He hits the FT and Rob leaks loose for a dunk the other way. #Celtics down 71-43 and the boos rain down. – 8:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Haliburton shoots, misses, every #Celtics player runs away from the ball ready for the fastbreak, but no one gets the rebound. Haliburton gets the ball and scores on an and-1. Just embarrassing.
#Pacers – 8:35 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
the Pacers working the Celtics this quarter and doing this all with Tyrese Haliburton on the bench is brutal. He just checked back into the game. – 8:28 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics got worked that first quarter, down 42-22 to the Pacers. Indiana shot 61.5% while the C’s were just 33.3%. Tyrese Haliburton torched the Celtics with 15 points and 5 assists after playing the whole quarter. – 8:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Pacers 42-22 after 1Q. BOS actually led 8-2. IND goes 15 for 17 FG after starting 1 for 9. Tatum 7, Brown 6; Haliburton 15, Hield 8, Turner 7. – 8:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tyrese Haliburton playing like Wally Szczerbiak is still on the Celtics tonight. – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#pacers by 15 after a Turner 3 and crafty Haliburton layup getting Rob off the ground with a fake and finishing left to right off glass.
28-13 – 7:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Pacers started 1/9 FG, but shot ahead 20-11 on a 7/7 FG run through Turner, Hield, Haliburton and Nembhard. – 7:56 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Jaylen Brown chasing Buddy Hield to the corner as Nembhard runs free for a layup. Textbook shooting gravity, and Haliburton did a great job using his eyes to lure the defender away. pic.twitter.com/2U1fu4Lvmt – 7:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Aaron Nesmith will start for the 16th time this season in 28 games tonight alongside Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield and Turner. #Pacers #Celtics – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Pacers starters:
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Buddy Hield
Andrew Nembhard
Tyrese Haliburton – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Pritchard, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyler Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Indiana – Theis, Brown pic.twitter.com/gS9ULpVJxU – 7:08 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
Trae Young
Jalen Brunson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Julius Randle
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
ALTERNATES
Siakam, Porzingis, Butler, Mobley pic.twitter.com/h1s1QNdl1s – 10:30 AM
