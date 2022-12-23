Mavericks 81, Rockets 84: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (16-16) play against the Houston Rockets (22-22) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 81, Houston Rockets 84 (End Q3)
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 more to go
Rockets: 84
Mavericks: 81
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/wmcNyPOwsY – 10:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 84, Mavericks 81 after 3. Rockets outscore Dallas, 34-20, in the third. Doncic with 33 but he is still the only Mavs player in double figures. Every Rockets player in double figures for the 11th time this season, two shy of last season’s total. – 9:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Great defense by Garuba on a Luka iso to close out the third. Rockets outscore Dallas 34-20 in the third quarter. Quite a difference from the last three third quarters they’ve played – 9:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Rockets outscored the Mavs 34-20 in Q3 to take an 84-81 lead. – 9:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
TyTy Washington Jr. checked in for KPJ, seeming to have moved up a spot in the rotation. – 9:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with 21 points, the fifth time on the seven-game homestand he has scored at least 20. Also with six rebounds, two shy of career high, four assists. – 9:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
That sweet, sweet Tim Hardaway Jr.-to-Luka Doncic alley-oop pass to retake a one-point lead against the Houston Rockets. – 9:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
TyTy Washington checks in ahead of Daishen Nix in the second half – 9:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green fouled by McKinley Wright IV on a 3. Officials checking video to see if a flagrant. Wright has played seven minutes, one shy of his total this season. – 9:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Reggie Bullock is heading to the locker room, holding his head with both hands. – 9:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Reggie Bullock shaken up, holding his head and then doubled over. Officials call time out. Bullock looking woozy on his way to the locker room. – 9:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Silas challenges a foul called on Tari Eason. Would send Spencer Dinwiddie to the line. Would be Eason’s third. He just checked in after Smith’s fourth foul. – 9:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dallas and Boston — teams that have been there before — we’re seeing have a 4th quarter gear that this Wolves team either doesn’t have or hasn’t yet learned. – 9:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Should this become relevant. Rockets’ largest comebacks to wins this season have been from down 16 vs. Atlanta and in Phoenix. Mavs largest lead tonight was 16. – 9:39 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith 3 off a Sengun postup and Rockets go in front. Sengun with six assists for a second-consecutive game. And he is 4 of 5 for 15 points in 18 minutes. – 9:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With a Martin 3 off Sengun assist, his fifth, Rockets within one. Sengun had six assists on Wednesday. Season high is seven, career high eight. – 9:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets trailed by 16. They are within five nearly two minutes into the second half but it does not feel that close. That could be because Doncic looks like he can do whatever he pleases. – 9:29 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs lead in HOU 61-50. Choppy affair that saw 25 fouls/32 FT shot. Mavs using nearly the entire available roster, as 11 players played & all scored led by Luka’s 18 & 6 asts. Mindful of Opening Night last yr vs HOU when all 15 available players played. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:18 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Dallas went 8-20 from deep in the first half, while the Rockets were 2-8. Eight threes attempted in the entire half. The House That Daryl Built has been burned to the ground. – 9:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks 61, Rockets 50 at half. Dallas hits 5 of 7 3s in second quarter. Rockets bench, which averages 33.3 points, with five in the first half, hitting 1 of 7 shots. Dallas with 20 bench points. Green, Sengun, Porter combine for 30 on 9 of 16 shooting. – 9:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun picked up his third foul with 2:09 left in the half. Garuba waiting to check in for him. Mavs up 14 with Sengun going to the line. All Rockets can do to stay in the neighborhood. – 9:05 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
2:17 left in the first half and the Rockets have only attempted seven three pointers. The Mavs have made eight – 9:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks are 5 of 7 on 3s in the second quarter. Rockets are 2 of 7 on 3s in the game. Dallas up 13. – 8:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have done what they are supposed to do so far. They lead Rockets 49-35 late in the first half. Defense is locking down the home team. – 8:58 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne was getting up shots pregame tonight. Hasn’t played since first half of loss at #Rockets. #Suns – 8:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Four minutes into the second quarter, Rockets had played 12 players, everybody in uniform other than Boban Marjanovic and Darius Days. If things continue to go as they have the past 10 minutes, they might want to start stretching. – 8:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just went airborne, multiple times, to celebrate that McKinley Wright IV-to-Theo Pinson 3-pointer. – 8:51 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
This is twice this week Kevin Porter Jr has gotten in foul trouble which has kept him off the floor for a long stretch. That can’t happen – 8:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green hit a mid-range jumper with 4:11 left in the first quarter. Rockets have scored 7 points in the 7 1/2 minutes since. Rockets second unit has been dreadful. Not even making the hustle plays it normally wins. – 8:49 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher, back from the G League yesterday, to get some first half minutes. Played well for the Vipers houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Second-quarter McKinley Wright IV minutes. This is definitely not a scheduled tweet. – 8:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Of the Mavs’ 30 points in Q1, Luka Doncic scored 14 and assisted 7 more. – 8:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks 30, Rockets 24. Rockets shot 52.4 % but Mavs score 11 points off four turnovers. Dallas also 9 of 10 from the line while the Rockets go 1 of 4. Doncic with 14 points, three assists. Rockets took just four 3-pointers. – 8:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets trail 30-24 after a quarter. They started strong, but couldn’t stop fouling. Kevin Porter Jr picked up 3 fouls – 8:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 30-24 after the first quarter. Luka has 14-2-3 and two steals. – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews, who missed the past three games with an illness, at the table to check in for Green. But Green went to the line so he has to wait. – 8:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Eric Gordon out, Daishen Nix checks in for Kevin Porter Jr. at the point Gordon usually sits. That’s so Porter can return when Gordon normally plays with the second unit. – 8:24 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Daishen Nix is first off the Rockets bench tonight. Silas will stagger Porter and Green tonight without Gordon – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks come out of the time out in a zone. They apparently saw the Rockets game on Wednesday. – 8:22 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Really not liking the way this game has started. Rockets scrapping out loose balls and the Mavericks can’t make a shot so far. Rox up 12-8 early. – 8:21 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
An Alpe no look coming out of a scramble for a loose ball. Porter to Sengun to a Martin slam. Got the bench on its feet. – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As expected, Kevin Porter Jr. starts on Doncic. He has done relatively well on with the tough assignments. – 8:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal in the front row for Rockets-Mavericks. He’s the one in the hat. – 8:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
No reaction to speak of to the introduction of former Rockets center Christian Wood. – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. addresses the crowd, wishing a “Merry Christmas, enjoy the game and go Rockets.” – 8:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Guard Frank Ntilikina, who was a game-time decision, is available for the Mavericks vs. Rockets tonight. – 8:02 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Purdue, UConn, Kansas and Arizona are the projected No. 1 seeds right now as we head into holidays, with Tennessee, UCLA, Houston and Alabama as the 2s, per @ESPNLunardi pic.twitter.com/dWqe2WuEMO – 8:01 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tonight’s lead official, Curtis Blair was drafted in the second round by the Rockets 30 years ago – 7:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Rockets tonight, Frank Ntilikina was listed as questionable with knee soreness but is available. Finney-Smith, Green, Kleber, Kemba and Hardy are out. Tyler Dorsey and McKinley Wright IV are w/ the team and active. Mavs at Rockets, 7p on BSSW. – 7:34 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will miss his eight consecutive game tonight, but this is the first time I’ve seen him shooting on the court pregame since getting hurt Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/K7hkWKFSof – 7:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks had some challenges getting to Houston. Flew after the game in Minneapolis on Wednesday, but circled Hobby for an hour or two and finally, heading home to Dallas. Landed at about 4:30 a.m. and flew back last night. – 7:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) is out tonight bc of quick turnaround for Christmas game, not new pain: “We pushed him to play 40-plus [Saturday vs. Cavs], so to give him tonight and…hopefully be able to play in the day game on Christmas is the goal.” – 7:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said Jae’Sean Tate is getting closer to making his return. He said it’s now days instead of weeks. Tate did some 3-on-3 work after yesterday’s practice – 6:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Garrison Mathews is available tonight, per Stephen Silas. Today is the first day he’s shot a basketball since he got sick last weekend. He had done some jump rope work before today – 6:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Silas said of Jae’Sean Tate’s return “looks like it will be pretty soon.” Tate has played three games this season. – 6:21 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Ok. So I had a connecting flight from Minneapolis to Chicago. The plane left Minneapolis over an hour late. I missed my connection in Chicago and wound up spending over 14 hours at the airport in Chicago. I got to Houston and it took over an hour to find my luggage. But I made. – 6:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Light middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo to take the “First Shot’ before Rockets-Mavericks tonight. – 5:12 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins going through a post-practice workout on Friday. He practiced fully for the first time since he suffered an adductor strain.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Josh Christopher looks for his niche on Rockets after G League trip ift.tt/KCpWiSV – 4:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
