Mavericks 81, Rockets 84: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (16-16) play against the Houston Rockets (22-22) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Dallas Mavericks 81, Houston Rockets 84 (End Q3)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Free throws

Free throws

And this time I'm not talking about the Mavericks. – 10:00 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Rockets lead 84-81 after the third quarter. Luka has 33-5-8. – 9:59 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 84, Mavericks 81 after 3. Rockets outscore Dallas, 34-20, in the third. Doncic with 33 but he is still the only Mavs player in double figures. Every Rockets player in double figures for the 11th time this season, two shy of last season's total. – 9:59 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Great defense by Garuba on a Luka iso to close out the third. Rockets outscore Dallas 34-20 in the third quarter. Quite a difference from the last three third quarters they've played – 9:58 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The Rockets outscored the Mavs 34-20 in Q3 to take an 84-81 lead. – 9:58 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

TyTy Washington Jr. checked in for KPJ, seeming to have moved up a spot in the rotation. – 9:57 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green with 21 points, the fifth time on the seven-game homestand he has scored at least 20. Also with six rebounds, two shy of career high, four assists. – 9:56 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

That sweet, sweet Tim Hardaway Jr.-to-Luka Doncic alley-oop pass to retake a one-point lead against the Houston Rockets. – 9:56 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

TyTy Washington checks in ahead of Daishen Nix in the second half – 9:55 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green fouled by McKinley Wright IV on a 3. Officials checking video to see if a flagrant. Wright has played seven minutes, one shy of his total this season. – 9:49 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Reggie Bullock is heading to the locker room, holding his head with both hands. – 9:47 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Reggie Bullock shaken up, holding his head and then doubled over. Officials call time out. Bullock looking woozy on his way to the locker room. – 9:47 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 21st 30 point game of the season.

That’s tied with Luka Donicic for #1 in the NBA.

SGA is scoring 30+ in 70% of his games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 21st 30 point game of the season.

That's tied with Luka Donicic for #1 in the NBA.

SGA is scoring 30+ in 70% of his games.

All Star. – 9:41 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Silas challenges a foul called on Tari Eason. Would send Spencer Dinwiddie to the line. Would be Eason's third. He just checked in after Smith's fourth foul. – 9:40 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Dallas and Boston — teams that have been there before — we're seeing have a 4th quarter gear that this Wolves team either doesn't have or hasn't yet learned. – 9:40 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Should this become relevant. Rockets' largest comebacks to wins this season have been from down 16 vs. Atlanta and in Phoenix. Mavs largest lead tonight was 16. – 9:39 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith 3 off a Sengun postup and Rockets go in front. Sengun with six assists for a second-consecutive game. And he is 4 of 5 for 15 points in 18 minutes. – 9:36 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

tuff finish JG 💪

tuff finish JG 💪

tune into the second half on @ATTSportsNetSW! 9:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With a Martin 3 off Sengun assist, his fifth, Rockets within one. Sengun had six assists on Wednesday. Season high is seven, career high eight. – 9:33 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

James Harden: 9th player in NBA history with a 20-point, 20-assist triple double.

20 points, 11 rebounds, 21 assists for The Beard.

James Harden: 9th player in NBA history with a 20-point, 20-assist triple double.

20 points, 11 rebounds, 21 assists for The Beard.

The 8 others to do it: Westbrook (5 times), Magic (3 times), Oscar (3 times), Wilt, Isiah Thomas, Rod Strickland, Guy Rodgers and Luka Doncic. – 9:29 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets trailed by 16. They are within five nearly two minutes into the second half but it does not feel that close. That could be because Doncic looks like he can do whatever he pleases. – 9:29 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs lead in HOU 61-50. Choppy affair that saw 25 fouls/32 FT shot. Mavs using nearly the entire available roster, as 11 players played & all scored led by Luka's 18 & 6 asts. Mindful of Opening Night last yr vs HOU when all 15 available players played. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Dallas went 8-20 from deep in the first half, while the Rockets were 2-8. Eight threes attempted in the entire half. The House That Daryl Built has been burned to the ground. – 9:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Mavericks 61, Rockets 50 at half. Dallas hits 5 of 7 3s in second quarter. Rockets bench, which averages 33.3 points, with five in the first half, hitting 1 of 7 shots. Dallas with 20 bench points. Green, Sengun, Porter combine for 30 on 9 of 16 shooting. – 9:11 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Mavs lead 61-50 at the half. Luka has 18-2-6, – 9:10 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

TyTy Washington passed up an iso against JaVale McGee twice – 9:10 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

TyTy Washington passed up and iso against JaVale McGee twice – TyTy Washington passed up and iso against JaVale McGee twice – 9:09 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Alperen Sengun picked up his third foul with 2:09 left in the half. Garuba waiting to check in for him. Mavs up 14 with Sengun going to the line. All Rockets can do to stay in the neighborhood. – 9:05 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

2:17 left in the first half and the Rockets have only attempted seven three pointers. The Mavs have made eight – 9:02 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Mavericks are 5 of 7 on 3s in the second quarter. Rockets are 2 of 7 on 3s in the game. Dallas up 13. – 8:59 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks have done what they are supposed to do so far. They lead Rockets 49-35 late in the first half. Defense is locking down the home team. – 8:58 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Come for the Theo 3️⃣

Come for the Theo 3️⃣

Stay for the Luka celebration 🙌 8:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cameron Payne was getting up shots pregame tonight. Hasn't played since first half of loss at #Suns – 8:53 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Four minutes into the second quarter, Rockets had played 12 players, everybody in uniform other than Boban Marjanovic and Darius Days. If things continue to go as they have the past 10 minutes, they might want to start stretching. – 8:53 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic just went airborne, multiple times, to celebrate that McKinley Wright IV-to-Theo Pinson 3-pointer. – 8:51 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

This is twice this week Kevin Porter Jr has gotten in foul trouble which has kept him off the floor for a long stretch. That can't happen – 8:49 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green hit a mid-range jumper with 4:11 left in the first quarter. Rockets have scored 7 points in the 7 1/2 minutes since. Rockets second unit has been dreadful. Not even making the hustle plays it normally wins. – 8:49 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Josh Christopher, back from the G League yesterday, to get some first half minutes. Played well for the Vipers houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:44 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Josh Christopher minutes are coming up – 8:43 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Second-quarter McKinley Wright IV minutes. This is definitely not a scheduled tweet. – 8:42 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Of the Mavs' 30 points in Q1, Luka Doncic scored 14 and assisted 7 more. – 8:39 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Mavericks 30, Rockets 24. Rockets shot 52.4 % but Mavs score 11 points off four turnovers. Dallas also 9 of 10 from the line while the Rockets go 1 of 4. Doncic with 14 points, three assists. Rockets took just four 3-pointers. – 8:39 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets trail 30-24 after a quarter. They started strong, but couldn't stop fouling. Kevin Porter Jr picked up 3 fouls – 8:38 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Mavs lead 30-24 after the first quarter. Luka has 14-2-3 and two steals. – 8:38 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Garrison Mathews, who missed the past three games with an illness, at the table to check in for Green. But Green went to the line so he has to wait. – 8:34 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With Eric Gordon out, Daishen Nix checks in for Kevin Porter Jr. at the point Gordon usually sits. That's so Porter can return when Gordon normally plays with the second unit. – 8:24 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Daishen Nix is first off the Rockets bench tonight. Silas will stagger Porter and Green tonight without Gordon – 8:24 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Now Jabari Smith Jr gets a turn against Luka – 8:22 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Mavericks come out of the time out in a zone. They apparently saw the Rockets game on Wednesday. – 8:22 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Really not liking the way this game has started. Rockets scrapping out loose balls and the Mavericks can't make a shot so far. Rox up 12-8 early. – 8:21 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

An Alpe no look coming out of a scramble for a loose ball. Porter to Sengun to a Martin slam. Got the bench on its feet. – 8:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

As expected, Kevin Porter Jr. starts on Doncic. He has done relatively well on with the tough assignments. – 8:13 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets start with Kevin Porter Jr guarding Luka Doncic – 8:11 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal in the front row for Rockets-Mavericks. He's the one in the hat. – 8:11 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Since Mavs’ last game, their travel schedule has looked like this:

— Hour delay out of Minneapolis blizzard Wed night

— 3-hour flight to Houston airspace

— 1 hour (at 3 a.m.!) circling in fog

— Diversion back to Dallas at 4:30 a.m. Thurs

Since Mavs' last game, their travel schedule has looked like this:

— Hour delay out of Minneapolis blizzard Wed night

— 3-hour flight to Houston airspace

— 1 hour (at 3 a.m.!) circling in fog

— Diversion back to Dallas at 4:30 a.m. Thurs

— New flight to Houston Thurs night – 8:09 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

No reaction to speak of to the introduction of former Rockets center Christian Wood. – 8:07 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr. addresses the crowd, wishing a "Merry Christmas, enjoy the game and go Rockets." – 8:03 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Guard Frank Ntilikina, who was a game-time decision, is available for the Mavericks vs. Rockets tonight. – 8:02 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Tonight's lead official, Curtis Blair was drafted in the second round by the Rockets 30 years ago – 7:58 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs’ starters tonight vs. Rockets: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Christian Wood.

Mavs' starters tonight vs. Rockets: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Christian Wood.

Fourth straight CWood start. – 7:36 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

For Mavs at Rockets tonight, Frank Ntilikina was listed as questionable with knee soreness but is available. Finney-Smith, Green, Kleber, Kemba and Hardy are out. Tyler Dorsey and McKinley Wright IV are w/ the team and active. Mavs at Rockets, 7p on BSSW. – 7:34 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

drop a 🎅 if you were freezing cold today 7:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.

Rockets 0-1 with this lineup.

Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.

Rockets 0-1 with this lineup.

Mavericks starters: Hardaway Jr., Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic. – 7:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers lead 19-15 through first 6.5 minutes in Philadelphia.

Kawhi x JoJo duel. Leonard with 8 points on 4/5 FGs, Embiid with 10 points on 5/7 FGs. 2019 postseason all over again 👀

Clippers lead 19-15 through first 6.5 minutes in Philadelphia.

Kawhi x JoJo duel. Leonard with 8 points on 4/5 FGs, Embiid with 10 points on 5/7 FGs. 2019 postseason all over again 👀

76ers are 2nd-worst rebounding team in NBA (Mavericks). Zubac and 76ers with 3 rebounds each. – 7:21 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will miss his eight consecutive game tonight, but this is the first time I've seen him shooting on the court pregame since getting hurt Dec. 9. 7:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Mavericks had some challenges getting to Houston. Flew after the game in Minneapolis on Wednesday, but circled Hobby for an hour or two and finally, heading home to Dallas. Landed at about 4:30 a.m. and flew back last night. – 7:06

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) is out tonight bc of quick turnaround for Christmas game, not new pain: “We pushed him to play 40-plus [Saturday vs. Cavs], so to give him tonight and…hopefully be able to play in the day game on Christmas is the goal.” – Jason Kidd said Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) is out tonight bc of quick turnaround for Christmas game, not new pain: “We pushed him to play 40-plus [Saturday vs. Cavs], so to give him tonight and…hopefully be able to play in the day game on Christmas is the goal.” – 7:05 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Frank Ntilikina (left knee soreness) is available for tonight’s game in Houston.

Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain), Jaden Hardy (back contusion), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Kemba Walker (left knee, injury recovery) are out. – Frank Ntilikina (left knee soreness) is available for tonight’s game in Houston.Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain), Jaden Hardy (back contusion), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Kemba Walker (left knee, injury recovery) are out. – 6:57 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Christian Wood’s first game back in Houston since the Rockets traded him to Mavs in mid-June, but he’s not the only one with reunion motivation.

Jason Kidd pregame: “Hopefully we can get a win for CWood here tonight.” 6:50 PM Christian Wood’s first game back in Houston since the Rockets traded him to Mavs in mid-June, but he’s not the only one with reunion motivation.Jason Kidd pregame: “Hopefully we can get a win for CWood here tonight.” pic.twitter.com/dEkjWBBvjz

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd says Frank Ntilikina, late addition to the Mavs’ injury report today, is a “game-time decision” tonight vs. Rockets. 6:44 PM Jason Kidd says Frank Ntilikina, late addition to the Mavs’ injury report today, is a “game-time decision” tonight vs. Rockets. pic.twitter.com/tk0pTyE2dr

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will make the first 3 pointer of the second-half?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:41 PM Which team will make the first 3 pointer of the second-half?

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas said Jae’Sean Tate is getting closer to making his return. He said it’s now days instead of weeks. Tate did some 3-on-3 work after yesterday’s practice – Stephen Silas said Jae’Sean Tate is getting closer to making his return. He said it’s now days instead of weeks. Tate did some 3-on-3 work after yesterday’s practice – 6:25 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Garrison Mathews is available tonight, per Stephen Silas. Today is the first day he’s shot a basketball since he got sick last weekend. He had done some jump rope work before today – Garrison Mathews is available tonight, per Stephen Silas. Today is the first day he’s shot a basketball since he got sick last weekend. He had done some jump rope work before today – 6:22 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Stephen Silas said of Jae’Sean Tate’s return “looks like it will be pretty soon.” Tate has played three games this season. – Stephen Silas said of Jae’Sean Tate’s return “looks like it will be pretty soon.” Tate has played three games this season. – 6:21 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Ok. So I had a connecting flight from Minneapolis to Chicago. The plane left Minneapolis over an hour late. I missed my connection in Chicago and wound up spending over 14 hours at the airport in Chicago. I got to Houston and it took over an hour to find my luggage. But I made. – Ok. So I had a connecting flight from Minneapolis to Chicago. The plane left Minneapolis over an hour late. I missed my connection in Chicago and wound up spending over 14 hours at the airport in Chicago. I got to Houston and it took over an hour to find my luggage. But I made. – 6:09 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Light middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo to take the “First Shot’ before Rockets-Mavericks tonight. – Light middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo to take the “First Shot’ before Rockets-Mavericks tonight. – 5:12 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Texas showdown tonight vs. Mavs 🤠

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN

🚀 @DraftKings 4:00 PM Texas showdown tonight vs. Mavs 🤠⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off📺 @ATTSportsNetSW📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN🚀 @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/IzxVnObVFt

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets wearing the City Edition gear tonight. Gang will all be here for the broadcast. @SportsMT & @adamclanton with the call on @SportsTalk790 . I’m filling in on @ATTSportsNetSW for @KevinEsch1 starting at 6:30. Of course, #TheATeam w/ me & @JoeGeorgeRadio comes first, 3-6p 3:52 PM #Rockets wearing the City Edition gear tonight. Gang will all be here for the broadcast. @SportsMT & @adamclanton with the call on @SportsTalk790 . I’m filling in on @ATTSportsNetSW for @KevinEsch1 starting at 6:30. Of course, #TheATeam w/ me & @JoeGeorgeRadio comes first, 3-6p pic.twitter.com/G0mC4Dqwkl