Mavericks vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 23, 2022

By |

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $10,545,851 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $15,192,950 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Three of the NBA’s top 12 scorers at the Garden tonight.
Jayson Tatum begins the night 17 points behind KD and Luka for the league lead. pic.twitter.com/a2DWa706bj2:47 AM

