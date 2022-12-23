Mavericks vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $10,545,851 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $15,192,950 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
