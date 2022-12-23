Mikal Bridges on blowup with Deandre Ayton: It was f*cked up on my end

Gerald Bourguet: “It was f*cked up on my end.” Mikal Bridges spoke at length about getting into it with Deandre Ayton the other night, saying he apologized to DA because he knew he was out of line for how he reacted to Ayton messing up the play: pic.twitter.com/PcEiTLBiWV
“Feel like it was an embarrassment on DA’s part cause I’m going at him like that. It messed me up. That was fucked up on my end. I apologized to the team and him after that.”
“We were just going at each other. I apologized to him. I was just mad and yelling at anything, but offensively it was a play and defensively just a play, me being riled up the whole night.”
Updated story from the other night on the Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton spat, with Mikal Bridges adding clarification on what happened and taking accountability for his role in it: bit.ly/3YDLYqn – 2:14 PM
“It was fucked up on my end.”
Mikal Bridges said it was “fucked up” on his end in regards to his argument with Deandre Ayton in #Suns loss to #Wizards. pic.twitter.com/mdZkCeE1A0 – 1:20 PM
Deandre Ayton, Jock Landale (concussion protocol), Dario Saric and Bismack Biyombo getting up shots.
Cam Johnson (knee), Mikal Bridges, Josh Okogie (hip) and Torrey Craig getting up shots.
On today’s @PHNX_Suns show, we talked about the latest Suns trade rumors, snake-drafted the best Christmas movies, and ranted about why the national discourse over Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams annoys us so much
5 takeaways after Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams spat in #Suns loss to #Wizards azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:30 PM
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Everyone’s going to use Monty and Deandre Ayton’s heated exchange from last night to push their own narratives. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what happened and what they actually had to say about it: https://t.co/oKosn1RJYf pic.twitter.com/ycLRsQhbdg – 9:03 AM
Three things to know: Suns’ Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of ugly loss nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/21/thr… – 8:01 AM
UPDATED: Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams have heated exchange in #Suns loss to #Wizards (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:37 AM
Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams have heated exchange in #Suns loss to #Wizards (w/videos of exchange) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:19 AM
“Everybody got to see us intensified in the moment. Damn, we lost our upper hand. It can get a little emotional. Oh I thought you said this, but Coach clarified it up in the huddle where we all were exchanging words.”
Deandre Ayton said he apologized to Landry Shamet for messing up his career-high night.
Deandre Ayton on his charge call late: “I was completely controlled and everything. I don’t know what type of charge call that was, but I was very controlled, and the ref saw it different. He said I put my shoulder in his chest. I’m like…’Shaq did it!'” – 12:22 AM
Deandre Ayton on the heated exchange with Monty in the huddle: “We a family, so he knows how to talk to his boys, and his boys know how to communicate. Obviously the whole world sees it, but it’s really all love and just getting us back to regroup.” – 12:13 AM
“We’re a family.” #Suns big Deandre Ayton on his back and forth with Monty Williams on the bench. #Wizards pic.twitter.com/p3IbYvjrUz – 12:05 AM
“Monty Williams said it was a team thing with him and Deandre Ayton, not an isolated one-on-one deal.#Suns pic.twitter.com/G4CRWroY9G – 11:50 PM
Final: WAS 113, PHX 110
Ayton: 30 Pts, 13 Reb, 12-20 FG
Shamet: 31 Pts, 5 Ast, 9-16 3P
Paul: 12 Pts, 11 Ast, 3-11 FG
Kuzma: 29-6-6, 10-19 FG
Wizards end game on 25-12 run to end their 10-game skid – 11:30 PM
Final: Wizards 113, Suns 110
Beal: 27 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
Avdija: 16 pts., 10 rebs., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 29 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
Ayton: 30 pts., 13 rebs.
Points scored off turnovers: Wizards 25, Suns 8
Wizards: Ended 10-game losing streak – 11:30 PM
One of the key plays in this game occurred with Phoenix ahead 100-96. Deandre Ayton had the ball down low, and Taj Gibson drew a charging foul to negate what would’ve been an Ayton layup with 3:39 to play. Washington has outscored Phoenix 11-0 since then. – 11:20 PM
Craig denied coming out of time. #Suns down seven after Wizards FTs, Ayton 5th foul. – 11:18 PM
Kyle Kuzma can’t answer Landry Shamet’s three and the Wizards head to the fourth with an 80-78 lead. They led by 17 points midway through the third.
Kuzma: 21p
Gafford: 12p 8r
Beal: 11p
Ayton: 24 & 12
Shamet: 19p – 10:50 PM
End of the 3rd quarter: Wizards 80, Suns 78
Kuzma: 21 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
Beal: 11 pts., 3 rebs., 5 assts.
Ayton: 24 pts., 12 rebs.
Points scored off turnovers: Wizards 20, Suns 6 – 10:50 PM
End of 3Q: WAS 80, PHX 78
Ayton: 24 Pts, 12 Reb, 10-18 FG
Shamet: 19 Pts, 5-7 3P
Paul: 11 Pts, 7 Ast, 3-9 FG
Kuzma: 21-5-5, 7-15 FG
Suns close 3Q on 24-9 run – 10:49 PM
Paul and Ayton have scored all 16 of the Suns’ point in the third quarter. Ayton is up to 22 points after 10 this quarter. Suns now within 9. – 10:34 PM
The Wizards head into the locker room with a 53-48 lead on the Suns at halftime.
Kuzma: 14p 5r 4a
Gafford: 10p 6r
Beal: 2p (1-8 fg) 5a
Shamet has 14p, Ayton didn’t score in the second quarter. – 10:01 PM
Halftime: Wizards 53, Suns 48
Kuzma: 14 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts.
Gafford: 10 pts., 6 rebs.
Beal: 2 pts., 2 rebs., 5 assts.
Ayton: 12 pts., 5 rebs.
FG%: Wizards 50%, Suns 44% – 10:01 PM
Halftime: WAS 53, PHX 48
Shamet: 14 Pts, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-11 FG
Bridges: 6-2-2, 2-6 FG
Kuzma: 14-5-4, 4-9 FG – 10:00 PM
Wizards trail the Suns 30-27 at the end of the 1st. Ayton has been tough so far with 12 pts on 6-9 FG. Kuzma has 10 pts in 8 min on 2-3 3PT. – 9:35 PM
End of 1st Quarter: Suns 30, Wizards 27
Kuzma: 10 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Beal: 2 pts., 4 assts.
Ayton: 12 pts., 4 rebs.
Second-chance points: Suns 9, Wizards 3
FG%: Suns 54%, Wizards 52% – 9:34 PM
After one, the Suns lead the Wizards 30-27.
Kuzma: 10p
Beal: 2p 4a
Gafford: 6p 2r
Ayton has 12p – 9:34 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 30, WAS 27
Ayton: 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-9 FG
Craig: 4 Pts, 6 Reb
Bridges: 5 Pts, 2-4 FG
Kuzma: 10-3-3, 3-4 FG – 9:33 PM
Deandre Ayton has 12 first-quarter points on 6-of-9 shooting so far. Suns are feeding him early and often – 9:24 PM
Same starters for Suns: Paul, Lee, Bridges, Craig, Ayton
No Porzingis or Hachimura for the Wizards. They’re going with Morris, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma and Gafford. – 8:36 PM
Same starters for Suns: Paul, Lee, Bridges, Craig, Ayton
No Porzingis or Hachimura for the Wizards. They’re going with Morris, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma and Gafford. – 8:36 PM
