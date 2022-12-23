Nicolas Batum: 'Two years ago... I was more about retirement'

It’s why he has also never forgotten how it felt to be on the verge of prematurely losing his place in the league, in the fall of 2020, wondering whether he had been finally replaced by the next wave of long-armed, multi-positional wings. Once one of the Hornets’ centerpieces under coach Steve Clifford, Batum had been consigned to the bench as Charlotte underwent a youth movement under new coach James Borrego, and after a career-worst season, he was waived to make room for the signing of Gordon Hayward. “Two years ago, I didn’t think I would be in that spot today still playing major minutes, have a role for a contending team, no,” Batum said. “I was more about retirement.”
Source: Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times
Nicolas Batum learned a lesson about making it in the NBA during his first months in the league. After considering retirement in Charlotte, he is still here, a study in longevity.
Nicolas Batum said ‘nothing personal’ against his former team 🔥
21 PTS
7 REB
Clippers sweep season series with Hornets, win 126-105 after hitting 23/49 3s. LA survived season-worst 27 turnovers and 33 points allowed off turnovers.
The depth was depthing, led by Nicolas Batum (21 points, all triples).
Steve Clifford sending in his reserves after Nic Batum drilled his seventh 3 to push Clippers’ lead back up to 24 with 3:20 left. LaMelo Ball finishes with 25-12-11 triple-double. – 12:54 AM
Nicolas Batum is 11 of 16 on 3s in 2 games vs Hornets this season.
Nicolas Batum is outscoring Hornets bench 18-16, and has 6 3s to Hornets 5 through 3 quarters. – 12:30 AM
The answer to the question “Can the Clippers play a complete game after three days rest?” is no.
LA still leads Hornets 97-74, but they still have plenty of teachable moments, starting with a horrible 22:22 assist-TO ratio, capped by McDaniels buzzer beating 3.
Batum: 18 points – 12:29 AM
For those who wanted to see Luke Kennard at point guard… another Kennard drive and kick that eventually led to a swing and Batum 3.
LA back up 84-58 after making some subs. The starters don’t play these Hornets well in the 3rd quarter, evidently. – 12:17 AM
LA leads Hornets 47-27 with 8:42 left in first half.
Zubac came in for Batum when Nick Richards checked in, and Jackson/George were at scorers table when Lue called timeout.
Ball has created all 4 Hornets buckets in this quarter so far. – 11:27 PM
Clippers rotation watch:
– Both Leonard and George are on bench.
– Wall/Batum came in early at PG and C
– Morris staying out there
– Kennard and Powell on wings
– First December game for Powell – 11:03 PM
Nicolas Batum, the oldest Clipper at 34, is the only player on the team who has played every game this season.
Asked him if he’s had to speak with Tyronn Lue about managing his workload.
Batum: “We have so many guys… I’m good. I don’t need that talk with Ty.” pic.twitter.com/TBKUq0sNS9 – 2:29 PM
