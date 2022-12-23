Pacers, Myles Turner open up extension talks, Raptors and Lakers have shown interest in Turner

The Indiana Pacers and center Myles Turner have opened up contract extension discussions and are exploring a potential new deal, league sources with direct knowledge of the discussions who are unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter tell The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Myles Turner, Pacers open contract extension negotiations amid breakout season
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r…3:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
In all seriousness, Myles Turner is a pretty tricky player to negotiate an extension with. Serious durability concerns, but a pretty unique skill set. Rising cap, but a small-market team. I’ll be really interested to see what number they settle on. – 1:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A little over a month ago, I wrote for @spotrac that the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner would be best to do a rare renegotiation-and-extension deal. Now, it appears that might be exactly what happens. Read more about how that deal could look:
spotrac.com/research/NBA/n…1:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pacers, Myles Turner open contract extension talks, per sources. Details at @TheAthletic on how Indiana can give its center up to $19 million in additional salary this season alone: theathletic.com/4031652/2022/1…1:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Pacers starters:
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Buddy Hield
Andrew Nembhard
Tyrese Haliburton – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Pritchard, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyler Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Indiana – Theis, Brown pic.twitter.com/gS9ULpVJxU7:08 PM

More on this storyline

Rival teams have expressed interest in Turner and Buddy Hield during the season, sources said. Hield, 30, has been a positive locker room figure for these Pacers and is averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 39.7 percent 3-point shooting this season. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022

