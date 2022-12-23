Pacers, Myles Turner open up extension talks, Raptors and Lakers have shown interest in Turner

The Indiana Pacers and center Myles Turner have opened up contract extension discussions and are exploring a potential new deal, league sources with direct knowledge of the discussions who are unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter tell The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Myles Turner, Pacers open contract extension negotiations amid breakout season
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 3:28 PM
NBA rumors: Myles Turner, Pacers open contract extension negotiations amid breakout season
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 3:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
In all seriousness, Myles Turner is a pretty tricky player to negotiate an extension with. Serious durability concerns, but a pretty unique skill set. Rising cap, but a small-market team. I’ll be really interested to see what number they settle on. – 1:55 PM
In all seriousness, Myles Turner is a pretty tricky player to negotiate an extension with. Serious durability concerns, but a pretty unique skill set. Rising cap, but a small-market team. I’ll be really interested to see what number they settle on. – 1:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A little over a month ago, I wrote for @spotrac that the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner would be best to do a rare renegotiation-and-extension deal. Now, it appears that might be exactly what happens. Read more about how that deal could look:
spotrac.com/research/NBA/n… – 1:53 PM
A little over a month ago, I wrote for @spotrac that the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner would be best to do a rare renegotiation-and-extension deal. Now, it appears that might be exactly what happens. Read more about how that deal could look:
spotrac.com/research/NBA/n… – 1:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pacers, Myles Turner open contract extension talks, per sources. Details at @TheAthletic on how Indiana can give its center up to $19 million in additional salary this season alone: theathletic.com/4031652/2022/1… – 1:49 PM
Pacers, Myles Turner open contract extension talks, per sources. Details at @TheAthletic on how Indiana can give its center up to $19 million in additional salary this season alone: theathletic.com/4031652/2022/1… – 1:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Pacers starters:
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Buddy Hield
Andrew Nembhard
Tyrese Haliburton – 7:09 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Pacers starters:
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Buddy Hield
Andrew Nembhard
Tyrese Haliburton – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Pritchard, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyler Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Indiana – Theis, Brown pic.twitter.com/gS9ULpVJxU – 7:08 PM
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Pritchard, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyler Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Indiana – Theis, Brown pic.twitter.com/gS9ULpVJxU – 7:08 PM
More on this storyline
Pacers officials have discussed the renegotiation-and-extension framework with Turner’s agent, Austin Brown of CAA Sports, sources said. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
The Pacers are expected to continue to have an open mindset regarding the trade market and are not ruling out anything as part of their direction. The Lakers and Raptors are among the teams that have shown interest in Turner in recent months, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
Rival teams have expressed interest in Turner and Buddy Hield during the season, sources said. Hield, 30, has been a positive locker room figure for these Pacers and is averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 39.7 percent 3-point shooting this season. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.