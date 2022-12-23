Pacers 95, Heat 88: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (16-16) play against the Miami Heat (16-16) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Indiana Pacers 95, Miami Heat 88 (Q4 07:13)
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That’s the run that continues to happen in these games vs the Heat
Offensive slippage as teams get hot from deep – 9:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
career-high 8 threes for Tyrese Haliburton😤 pic.twitter.com/99pZDENWef – 9:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
84-82 entering the 4th
The Heat have gotten good games from their 4 best players and still trail
A recent theme – 9:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pacers 84, Heat 82 going into fourth. Haliburton with 30 for Pacers. Butler 20 for Heat. Indiana 17 of 36 on 3s. Heat pulling way too many defensive triggers. – 9:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Pacers 84, Heat 82. Tyrese Haliburton already with 30 points on 8-of-13 shooting on threes. – 9:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
That’s a new career-high for Tyrese Haliburton: eight 3s.
Half of Indiana’s output from outside.
He has 30pts. (CH is 38). – 9:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Three No. 7 from Tyrese Haliburton puts us back in front. pic.twitter.com/0UgPEcdvRw – 9:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Heat just had a seven-point lead become a one-point deficit in 70 seconds. – 9:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Feels like the Pacers are living on the edge and will live/die from distance.
Haliburton hits his 7th, matching his career-high, to give the Pacers back the lead.
They’ve attempted 57 shots and 31 have been from range. (Conversely, 21 of Heat’s 63 shots from deep.) – 9:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pacers continue to make threes, now shooting 15 of 31 from deep. Heat trails 76-75. – 9:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
all-star quality finish.⭐️
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/T6jmxAY3iX pic.twitter.com/n1xRTayLu0 – 9:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler went right to the rim 🪄
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/Jc9N3A9lm8 – 9:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin from beyond the arc. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iStkyDH9rC – 9:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner to the bench with four fouls — three minutes into the second half. Going to need big minutes from Jalen Smith and others the rest of the way. – 9:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton (19 points on 9-of-9 shooting) has matched his season-high in points tonight.
He previously tallied 19 points on 10/31 vs. Indiana and 10/21 vs. Toronto. – 9:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We still got a few minutes before the second half starts.
Perfect time to vote our guys to the #NBAAllStar Game ➡️ https://t.co/KwUxqYEMkT pic.twitter.com/bqpZBIDafA – 9:19 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Heat lead the Pacers 58-56 at the break. Pacers shot 50% from the field and from deep, but 11 turnovers and 12 fouls have given the Heat extra possessions (Heat have 7 more shots attempts).
Haliburton has 17 points and 4 assists. Buddy Hield has 12 points, all from threes. – 9:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Didn’t like the Pacers’ close to the half. Settled for 3s and didn’t get into their offense.
Both teams shooting ~50%, Heat lead it 58-56. They have three in double figures.
Haliburton made five 3s, Turner sat with foul trouble and Mathurin, who started, only played 11min. – 9:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 58, Pacers 56. Jimmy Butler with 14 points, Bam Adebayo with 12 points, Tyler Herro with 12 points. Pacers shooting 11 of 22 on threes, but have just five shots at the rim. – 9:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
A little bit of a rhythm now
Herro catch and shoot three into a Kyle Lowry pull-up three out of high PnR
Like I said, Butler-Bam-Herro have been good despite the score – 9:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max with back-to-back triples 👌
We’re down 4 with 3:30 left in the half. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/OvEqKfylzH – 8:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Strus sees one drop, the rim gets bigger
But still struggling to stop this team from deep
Another night of the Heat’s 3 best players playing well, but not meaning much – 8:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus takes Heat from 2 of 12 to 4 of 14 on 3-pointers. Problem is Pacers now are 11 of 16. – 8:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pacers are shooting 10 of 15 (!) on threes and Heat shooting just 2 of 12 on threes.
The Pacers, somehow, lead by just five. – 8:53 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
defense ➡️ offense
Myles Turner’s block leads to a Buddy Hield triple. pic.twitter.com/p334fmbClv – 8:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Buddy Hield has 4 threes
Tyrese Haliburton has 4 threes
The Heat have 2 threes – 8:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
defense ➡️ offense
Myles Turner’s block leads to a Buddy Hield triple. pic.twitter.com/PbCKw4A2eA – 8:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith again doing some good things for the Heat on both ends tonight. – 8:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith with a three to close the quarter. pic.twitter.com/kYCFty2cTA – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Pacers 31, Heat 28. Heat shooting just 2 of 10 on threes, Pacers shooting 6 of 11 on threes. But Miami has kept it close behind 18 paint points.
Jimmy Butler with 12 points for the Heat. – 8:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Saw some decent stuff from that lineup
Heavy usage for Herro and Oladipo
Dipo with some rim pressure
Holding up defensively
Just gotta piece some of this stuff together – 8:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pacers 31, Heat 28 after one. Haliburton 14 for Pacers, Butler 12 for Heat. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat opens 1 of 8 on threes. The shooting struggles (that are honestly hard to explain) continue. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
First four off the Heat’s bench tonight: Oladipo, Strus, O. Robinson and Highsmith. No D. Robinson or Gabe Vincent yet. – 8:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat did this with Omer Yurtseven, and seeing same thing now with Orlando Robinson
They love blitzing and recovering with those guys – 8:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson enters as the Heat’s backup center tonight with Dewayne Dedmon out. – 8:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat’s offensive process so far:
Spamming a good amount of elbow touches and post splits for Bam Adebayo early
Jimmy Butler just doesn’t look to be slowed up out of any action
Been the case for a while – 8:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The official got that wrong, calling Myles Turner for a defense 3-seconds. He had just stepped out. Jimmy Butler made the FT. – 8:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyrese Haliburton already up to 12 points in the first seven minutes tonight. He scored just one point the last time the Heat and Pacers faced off less than two weeks ago. – 8:25 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bryn Forbes continues to bleed on the ball, so he’s headed to the locker room to get his hand stitched up. BOS 48, MIA 41. #Celtics #Timberwolves – 8:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton already with three threes‼️
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp pic.twitter.com/ttazhOrx9C – 8:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics very early in the shot clock (24-18 sec)
vs. IND 7/20 2PT, 3/7 3PT
vs. ORL G2 6/8, 5/10
vs. ORL G1 8/9, 0/2
Pretty good results on early entries into the offensive zone continuing in this one. Transition game strong. – 8:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat shut down Haliburton in last matchup with the Bam switch
The adjustment from the Pacers:
Don’t wait for the switch
He’s just firing immediately when the switch is occurring – 8:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy going to work down low 💪
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/5o6RkE3x4O – 8:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting unit generating plenty of good looks on the offensive end and Pacers shooting 4 of 7 on threes.
Heat and Pacers tied, 15-15. – 8:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton is feeling good, nailing three triples in the first five minutes.
That’s important because when they squared off 10 days ago, he was kept to 1pt and didn’t make a shot (0 for 9). – 8:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pacers really working to get their shots up early in the shot clock before Heat defense can really get set. – 8:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield gets us going.
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/DaQS6Izwhh pic.twitter.com/JsT9alJSj8 – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
First action of game
Lowry cross screen for Butler to get low post entry pass
He gets the bucket to fall in middle of floor – 8:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pacers with the always fun approach of starting a No. 0 (Haliburton) and a No. 00 (Mathurin). – 8:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
makes both of these look so easy.
@Chris Duarte | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/rMjIKXUA4D – 7:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton will play tonight in Miami. Bennedict Mathurin replaces Aaron Nesmith (out) in the starting lineup. His second career start. – 7:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For only the 12th time this season, the Heat will roll out their projected preseason preferred lineup of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. The Heat are 5-6 with that starting lineup. – 7:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re closing in on tipoff and Duncan Robinson is closing in on a really significant milestone. See what happens if he hits just one 3-pointer tonight, plus more info surrounding our 8pm matchup with the Pacers ⬇️
gohe.at/3VBDMo1 – 7:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon out for Heat tonight. So Jovic as backup center? Highsmith? No backup center? – 7:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#INDvsMIA UPDATE: Dewayne Dedmon (foot) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Pacers. – 7:16 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Wrote about Myles Turner, a contract extension, the many factors at play, and the importantce of timing: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 7:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon will miss tonight’s game and Jamal Cain is inactive as Heat look to save his two-way contract days. Omer Yurtseven also out.
So Heat will have 13 of 16 players available tonight vs. Pacers. – 7:12 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Butler, Lowry, Vincent, Martin all back for Heat tonight. Dedmon out – 7:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Aaron Nesmith won’t play tonight in Miami due to a right ankle sprain.
Tyrese Haliburton (sore right wrist) is a game-time decision.
When the Pacers and Heat played 10 days ago, it was the lowest-scoring game in the NBA season, 87-82. – 7:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Miami:
Tyrese Haliburton – Questionable (sore right wrist)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (right ankle sprain)
Terry Taylor – Out (G League – on assignment)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/4hfzf0US1T – 7:09 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The moment you see your Herro in real life 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bLWDDFSLOM – 6:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on Lowry missing the last three games: “I think these days have been really helpful and that he’s also been able to work behind the scenes. Big picture, I think that will be helpful.” – 6:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo defensively:
“I really like where he is right now.”
“He can really be a game changer for us on that end.”
Tonight, we should get the first look of the season at the Vincent-Oladipo backup back-court – 6:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry getting the last three games off, “I think these days have been really helpful.” – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent pushing through his knee soreness, “He’s passed every test to this point.” – 6:19 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I wrote about Myles Turner earlier this month in this piece; the cap situation means an extension in Indy makes all kinds of sense.
theathletic.com/3971294/2022/1… – 6:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#INDvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (knee), Udonis Haslem (Achilles), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Caleb Martin (ankle) will all warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Pacers. – 6:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon will all warm up with the intention to play.
So Heat could have 15 of its 16 players available tonight vs. Pacers. Only Omer Yurtseven has been definitively ruled out. – 6:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin still questionable for tonight
Jimmy Butler still probable
All warming up with the intention to play
This is NEW – 6:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Jimmy Butler and everyone else listed as probable or questionable will warm up with the intention to play. That would leave only Omer Yurtseven definitively out. – 6:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith is coming off probably his best NBA game. A look at his case to remain in the rotation even as the Heat gets healthier miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch acknowledged the Wolves upcoming schedule during his pregame media tonight — at Boston, at Miami, at New Orleans, at Milwaukee.
Finch said these road matchups against top teams are exactly what they need to know where they’re at in the greater landscape of the league – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat seek to flip script from stagnant to something more substantive on offense. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — A shot clock like no other: Inside a 24-hour Miami Heat whirlwind of three times zones, two leagues, two teams and just the clothes on his back. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Heat approach too taxing over an 82-game schedule, especially with an older roster? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla said he doesn’t think the defensive issues from the first half of the Indiana game take away from consistency they’ve built defensively, and called the defense the only positive from the recent stretch. – 5:49 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
My biggest takeaway from the @nbagleague Winter Showcase?
The competitiveness.
Caught up with @TerryTaylor21 from the Pacers after he dropped FOURTY SIX points–the most points scored at the Showcase. pic.twitter.com/OhzMxYNZ1f – 5:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
don’t forget to cast your #NBAAllStar ballots today.⭐️
🗳️ https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp pic.twitter.com/RNXs77jYn0 – 5:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
seasons greetings from warmer weather.☀️ pic.twitter.com/pHFCC2Ja6U – 4:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Seeing all the smiles…that’s exactly what it’s about.”
we invited 30 kids from the Concord Neighborhood Center for a night of fun at Sky Zone to wrap up our Season of Giving delivered by @PapaJohns. they got to hang with the squad & left with gift bags for the holidays.🎁 pic.twitter.com/d8zcu1Y59N – 3:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Myles Turner, Pacers open contract extension negotiations amid breakout season
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 3:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a media member from the Bahamas gave @Buddy Hield one of his original National Team jerseys after shootaround in Miami, and Buddy gifted it to T.J. McConnell.🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/8nH99GoEuZ – 3:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
With both Bam & Tyler continuing to evolve offensively, Miami is primed for improvement with the ball heading into the new year.
@CoupNBA explains how early season steps back could translate into steps forward pretty soon ⬇️ – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A shot clock like no other: Inside a 24-hour Miami Heat whirlwind of three times zones, two leagues, two teams and just the clothes on his back sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:11 PM
