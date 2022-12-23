Pacers vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena

The Indiana Pacers are spending $6,121,023 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $9,511,982 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

