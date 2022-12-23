Pascal Siakam scores career-high 52 points in win over Knicks

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points Wednesday night to lead Toronto over New York 113-106. Here’s what you need to know: Siakam’s previous career high was 44, reached three times, most recently in May 2021. He reached the total on 17-of-25 shooting and a career-high 16 free throws on 18 attempts. The Raptors win snaps a six-game losing streak. The Knicks loss snaps an eight-game winning streak, the longest in the NBA.
Source: The Athletic Staff, Eric Koreen, Eric Koreen and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Pascal Siakam coming off his best game in the midst of his best season, thought I’d resurface my feature from last April on how the Raptors star overcame the most difficult year of his career: sportsnet.ca/nba/longform/h… – 5:07 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Pascal Siakam’s rise, previewing Christmas Day games, and David Thorpe’s favorite new NBA dynamic: the Impossible Sink.
The TrueHoop Podcast with @David Thorpe and @jshector
Pascal Siakam’s rise, previewing Christmas Day games, and David Thorpe’s favorite new NBA dynamic: the Impossible Sink.
The TrueHoop Podcast with @David Thorpe and @jshector
StatMuse @statmuse
Raptors players with a 50/5/5 game:
— DeMar DeRozan
— Pascal Siakam
Raptors players with a 50/5/5 game:
— DeMar DeRozan
— Pascal Siakam
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked with @mmargaux8 about Knicks’ approach vs Pascal Siakam & why it’s reasonable to expect Quentin Grimes back on Friday vs Chicago: pic.twitter.com/sgSAfLnC0U – 10:58 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We needed that” – Pascal Siakam wanted to bring some joy to his team after a miserable pre-holiday stretch, and did it in the most emphatic way possible: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/52… – 7:40 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks miss Grimes vs. Raptors as winning streak ends at eight
Knicks miss Grimes vs. Raptors as winning streak ends at eight
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet on Pascal Siakam’s career-high, history-making 52-point night at Madison Square Garden in Raptors streak-stopping win over the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/TU7vbzpaI9 – 10:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
My game over from a history-making night at Madison Square Garden from Pascal Siakam: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/52… – 10:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Tonight at NY, Pascal Siakam became the 5th player in Raptors history with a 50-point game, joining Vince Carter, Terrence Ross, DeMar DeRozan and Fred VanVleet. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/kN6AWHSOsA – 10:14 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Correcting earlier tweet (knew Fred had 54, but I had Jordan’s 55 on my mind):
Raptors scoring record:
Fred VanVleet 54
Pascal Siakam 52
DeMar DeRozan 52
Vince Carter 51
Terrence Ross 51
Charlie Villanueva/Carter 48
Correcting earlier tweet (knew Fred had 54, but I had Jordan’s 55 on my mind):
Raptors scoring record:
Fred VanVleet 54
Pascal Siakam 52
DeMar DeRozan 52
Vince Carter 51
Terrence Ross 51
Charlie Villanueva/Carter 48
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam’s 52 tonight is the 18th 50+ point performance by an opponent at MSG, first since James Harden in Jan. 2019 – 10:08 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
You drop 50 in the Garden, your superstar passport is stamped. Do with it what you will, Pascal Siakam. – 10:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks took care of the ball & rebounded well during their 8-game winning streak. They struggled in both areas tonight during streak-snapping loss to TOR at MSG. NYK had 16 turnovers & allowed 16 off rebounds. Pascal Siakam willed TOR all night w/52p, 9r, 7a. He hit 16 of 18 FTs. – 10:06 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
The Knicks’ 8-game winning streak ends at Madison Square Garden by way of the Toronto Raptors.
The Knicks’ 8-game winning streak ends at Madison Square Garden by way of the Toronto Raptors.
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam tonight:
52 PTS (career high)
17-25 FG
9 REB
7 AST
Pascal Siakam tonight:
52 PTS (career high)
17-25 FG
9 REB
7 AST
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Hey @Chris Vernon, Pascal Siakam with 52 points on 25 shots with 9 rebounds and 7 assists. So much for “spin central.” Bless your heart. – 9:58 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors scoring record:
Fred VanVleet 55
Pascal Siakam 52
DeMar DeRozan 52
Vince Carter 51
Terrence Ross 51
Raptors scoring record:
Fred VanVleet 55
Pascal Siakam 52
DeMar DeRozan 52
Vince Carter 51
Terrence Ross 51
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Hey @Chris Vernon, Pascal Siakam with 52 points on 24 shots with 9 rebounds and 7 assists. So much for “spin central.” Bless your heart. – 9:57 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most points by a Toronto Raptor …
54 — Fred VanVleet, 2/2/21 vs. ORL
52 — DeMar DeRozan, 1/1/18 vs. MIL
Most points by a Toronto Raptor …
54 — Fred VanVleet, 2/2/21 vs. ORL
52 — DeMar DeRozan, 1/1/18 vs. MIL
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win. 113-106. 52 for Pascal Siakam. The team with the longest active losing streak in the league beats the team with the longest active winning streak. – 9:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Visiting players to score 50+ points at MSG:
Wilt Chamberlain (x7)
Elgin Baylor
Rick Barry
Michael Jordan (x2)
Richard Hamilton
LeBron James (x2)
Kobe Bryant
Steph Curry
James Harden
Visiting players to score 50+ points at MSG:
Wilt Chamberlain (x7)
Elgin Baylor
Rick Barry
Michael Jordan (x2)
Richard Hamilton
LeBron James (x2)
Kobe Bryant
Steph Curry
James Harden
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam is now the fifth Raptor to score 50 points, joining DeRozan, Ross and Carter and VanVleet – 9:56 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
A new career-high 45 for Pascal Siakam (and counting). One of the best games of his career. But because Raptors can’t have nice things, it comes in a game that is also one of worst we’ve seen from Scottie Barnes (1-for-10, just got outmuscled by Randle). – 9:46 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Pascal Siakam sets a single-game Raptors record at MSG
Previous high in points Andrea Bargnani – 41 points on Dec 8, 2010
Siakam…43 and counting. But I’m sure he’d rather get a win!!
Pascal Siakam sets a single-game Raptors record at MSG
Previous high in points Andrea Bargnani – 41 points on Dec 8, 2010
Siakam…43 and counting. But I’m sure he’d rather get a win!!
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
What a ridiculous stretch from Pascal Siakam, 17 straight points to end the third quarter pic.twitter.com/FW70B3VWD4 – 9:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Pascal Siakam has controlled this game for Toronto. Knicks came back from 10 down early in the third but Siakam answered with 17 points in the quarter (5-8 shooting) to help TOR go up seven entering the fourth. Siakam has 43p, 8r, 6a through three quarters. – 9:27 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 87-80 after 3. Pascal Siakam has 49.4% of the Raptors’ points. – 9:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This is the 5th 40+ point game of Pascal Siakam’s career. His personal-best is 44 points. He’s got 43 through 3 quarters tonight. Knicks don’t have an answer for him, but with the way he’s been playing, who does? – 9:24 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Now seems like a good time to let you know that @BodogCA has Pascal Siakam at +250 to make an All-NBA team this season. That implies a 28.6% chance which… um… seems low. pic.twitter.com/OSWtG6CPTs – 9:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I don’t know if Quentin Grimes could guard Pascal Siakam, but I know the 9 players who have played tonight can not. He’s up to 41 as we near the end of the 3rd quarter. – 9:21 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I shall not be criticizing Nick Nurse’s heavy reliance on Pascal Siakam tonight. – 9:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam scored or assisted on 27 of the Raptors’ 35 2nd-quarter points (17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 7-9 FG). Over his last 6 quarters: 64 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, 24-39 FG, 5-10 3P. Can’t ask for much more than that. He’s playing at another level right now. – 8:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 63-53 at half. Now let’s take a look at Pascal Siakam. pic.twitter.com/Qfka1AeZ9Z – 8:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors starters: Fred VanVleet; Scottie Barnes; O.G. Anunoby; Pascal Siakam; Juancho Hernangómez – 7:11 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Players averaging 25-8-6 this season:
Luka Doncic 32.5PTS 8.3REB 8.6AST
58.0 2PT% 34.8 3PT% 73.2 FT% (60.4 TS%)
LeBron James 27.0PTS 8.5REB 6.5AST
56.7 2PT% 31.2 3PT% 71.0 FT% (55.9 TS%)
Pascal Siakam 25.0PTS 8.6REB 6.8AST
Players averaging 25-8-6 this season:
Luka Doncic 32.5PTS 8.3REB 8.6AST
58.0 2PT% 34.8 3PT% 73.2 FT% (60.4 TS%)
LeBron James 27.0PTS 8.5REB 6.5AST
56.7 2PT% 31.2 3PT% 71.0 FT% (55.9 TS%)
Pascal Siakam 25.0PTS 8.6REB 6.8AST
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
PJ Tucker was terrific on the defensive end as he played a huge role in Pascal Siakam struggling in OT. He received praise after the win. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/20/six… via @SixersWire – 8:20 AM
