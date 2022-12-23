Pelicans 91, Thunder 99: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (19-12) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-18) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 91, Oklahoma City Thunder 99 (Q4 07:17)
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Still trying to figure out the correlation between John Cena’s theme and &-1’s for OKC – 9:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder pushes the pace out in transition!
Thunder pushes the pace out in transition!
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams is having a great response to his first half, I love that about him. Snap and clear mindset he has made a huge impact in this comeback in the second half. – 9:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey completes the 3v1 with a layup
OKC takes a 89-83 lead with 9:35 left in 4Q
Thunder has outscored the Pelicans, 43-19 in the second half – 9:54 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams runs the 3-on-1 to perfection, Josh Giddey finishes it off, OKC leads 89-83. – 9:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey passes will never become normal to me, they are so special. What a dime to a cutting Jalen Williams. – 9:49 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was down 21 in this game.
It’s a tie game with 11:30 to go.
Thunder things. – 9:49 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Well, good thing the Thunder doesn’t have the NBA’s leader in clutch scoring on their team. – 9:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A Tre Mann three just tied the game. He deserved that moment and pop from the crowd. Man, playing in three games in as many days as to be tough and he just tied the game fresh off a plane from Vegas. – 9:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Hands down one of the ugliest quarters of the season. Pelicans now have to work hard to notch the victory as OKC is within 3 to start the fourth. – 9:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up by 3 going into the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/yoEoFfMbdW – 9:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 80, Thunder 77
Murphy 16 pts
Marshall 12 pts
Alvarado 11 pts
Pels were held to 16 points in the 3rd quarter, shot 6-24 from the field. Went from being in complete control to barely holding on to a 3-point lead going into the 4th. – 9:47 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Pelicans 80, Thunder 77
SGA – 32 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists
Giddey – 13 points, 9 rebounds
Poku – 15 points
Murphy III – 16 points
Marshall – 12 points – 9:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Maximum effort ALWAYS.
Tomorrow’s standard starts today. Vote Shai: https://t.co/h3lk5UXpyt pic.twitter.com/6N82oM55up – 9:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Some MVP chants for SGA late in the 3Q as he attempted a pair of FTs – 9:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on top of the scoring, just broke up a lob play, then closed out on a three forcing a miss to keep the score 80-77 going to the 4th. He is special. Just special. – 9:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA through three quarters: 32 points (14-of-21), seven rebounds, six assists.
One of his best all-around games. – 9:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA after 3 quarters: 32 points on 14-of-21 shooting, 7 rebounds, 6 assists – 9:45 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
SGA is like the smoke monster from Lost if it had a crazy layup package. – 9:44 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA with another 30-point game — and it’s not the fourth quarter yet — and he’s only made one free throw. – 9:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 21st 30 point game of the season.
That’s tied with Luka Donicic for #1 in the NBA.
SGA is scoring 30+ in 70% of his games.
All Star. – 9:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai is extra slippery tonight. The Pels can’t stay in front of him. – 9:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aleksej Pokusevski scored 8 straight OKC points in 80 seconds.
Poku has 13 points and is 3-3 from 3. – 9:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Another 3rd quarter, another Thunder comeback attempt
A Josh Giddey 3 cuts the Pelicans lead to 75-68 with 4:49 left in the 3Q
NOLA takes a timeout – 9:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey just stepped into a three, and OKC is making noise. 75-68, NOP. – 9:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New Year’s resolution proposal for the Pelicans: stop the moving screens. – 9:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Poku just popped another three, and Lu Dort immediately gets an illegal screen call, OKC trails 75-63 with 5:45 left. – 9:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dropped some dimes, poku cashed in, Dort fumbled one out of bounds, but SGA looks amazing tonight. it is down to a 13 point game. – 9:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey swats it away and finishes on the other end! pic.twitter.com/xAwIltIsJn – 9:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lindy Waters III starting the 2nd half in place of Jalen Williams – 9:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a dime by Josh Giddey to set up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 19th slam which prompted a great SGA smile. – 9:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up at the half! 💪
@HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/Z2dZQZsIDO – 9:12 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans, without their two best players, lead the Thunder by 18 at halftime on the road. New Orleans had 18 assists on 22 FG. Naji (12 points), Jose Alvarado (11 points) and Trey Murphy (10 points) all in double digits. – 9:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 64, Thunder 46
Marshall 12 pts
Alvarado 11 pts (3-4 on 3s)
Murphy 10 pts
Pels have dominated both sides for most of the game with pace and activity. They’ve got 18 assists on 22 baskets and are winning the bench battle, 27-8. Strong start on a B2B. – 9:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 64, Thunder 46
– Naji: 12p, 3r, 2a
– Trey: 11p, 2r, 2s
– CJ: 9p, 5r, 4a
– Jose: 11p, 3/4 3P
– Devonte: 7p, 4a
– Jax: 6p, 2r, 3a
Pels: 18 assists on 22 FG
Pels: 44.0 FG%, 8/21 3P, 12/14 FT
OKC: 42.2 FG%, 2/15 3P, 6/11 FT – 9:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Pelicans 64, Thunder 46
SGA – 18 points
Giddey – 6 points, 6 rebounds
Dort – 6 points
Marshall – 12 points
Murphy III – 10 points
Alvarado – 11 points
McCollum – 9 points, 4 assists
OKC 2/15 from 3 – 9:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ puts the Pelicans up 21 points! 💪💪
Vote for CJ for #NBAAllstar!
🗳: https://t.co/sf63UmhOAf pic.twitter.com/W5WUaXyRR9 – 9:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Derrick White’s up to 18 points on 8-13 shooting. Most he’s scored in a game since Nov. 18 when he put up 26 points against the Pelicans. C’s really needed that production. – 9:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Feels like this Thunder team might’ve drank too much eggnog – 9:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams is having a rough first half, probably the roughest it has been all season for the rookie in a single half, it will be interesting to see how he responds. He has the confidence to make you believe he can have a big second half despite this rough first. – 9:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Outside shot just isn’t falling for OKC this first half
Currently 2-of-14 (14.3%) from 3 – 8:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Downhill drives for the Thunder 💪 pic.twitter.com/MyT63B6zK1 – 8:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA blasted past Herb Jones and threw down a dunk while Jones tried to catch up.
Herb Jones defended SGA better than anyone this season in their first meeting, holding Shai to 7-21 shooting…
…but SGA is getting whatever he wants tonight: he’s shooting 8-10 so far. – 8:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Give the Pels credit for making Shai Gilgeous-Alexander work this hard but he has shown off just elite shot making ability. – 8:56 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey goes coast to coast
Pelicans call timeout as their lead shrinks to 50-37 with 5:28 left in the 2Q – 8:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That was one of my favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dunks. Up to 18, 23 is his career high in slams. – 8:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey and Aleksej Pokusevski both have three fouls midway through the second quarter. – 8:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went and grabbed Josh Giddey’s wrist and pulled him away from the ref, saving the sophomore the tech after picking up his third foul on a weak call. – 8:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
OKC’s recklessness with passes has been playing right into the hands of #Pelicans aggressive defenders getting into the passing lanes – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are in fact going to Mike Muscala trying to match the Pels size down low. Mark Daigneault has tried small ball with Kenny at the five, now it is Muscala’s turn. – 8:49 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wednesday: Tre Mann drops 35 points.
Thursday: Tre Mann drops 40 points.
Friday: 6’3″ 178 pound Tre Mann blocks 7’0″ 265 pound Jonas Valančiūnas at the rim. – 8:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder will need a 20 point comeback to keep their winning streak alive against this tough Pels team. – 8:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That Aaron Wiggins cut cleared out that open three for Mann, but it was just too long. Another way Wiggins makes winning plays that do not count in the stat sheet – 8:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado has been loving the alley oop to Jaxson Hayes even though they’ve only played together in very minimal amounts – 8:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann is playing in three games in as many nights. That is impressive after a flight back to OKC from Vegas thrown in the mix. – 8:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Winning Aaron Wiggins checks in, he saved basketball will save this game. – 8:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans trailed 9-2 out of the gates.
They now lead the Thunder 36-23 after Devonte’ opens up the 2nd quarter with a triple.
A fun 34-14 run. – 8:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
That’s a wrap for the first Q
@TaxAct pic.twitter.com/mGM1EQCYgD – 8:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter
10 points
2 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
1 block
5-7 shooting
OKC down double digits… every Thunder fan knows that means they have the Pelicans right where they want them. – 8:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 33, Thunder 23
Marshall 11 pts (3-4 FG)
McCollum 6 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts
Alvarado 6 pts (2-2 on 3s) – 8:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Slippery move from Shai.
Carrying on the Thunder Way. Vote Shai: https://t.co/h3lk5UXpyt pic.twitter.com/ogFP0sSntx – 8:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Pelicans 33, Thunder 23
SGA – 10 points
Poku – 5 points
Marshall – 11 points
McCollum – 6 points
Alvarado – 6 points – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dyson Daniels is doing a good job of making Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earn it, but SGA is up to ten points in the first. – 8:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are playing a fire remix of Sir Paul’s wonderful Christmas time, shoutout to the DJ this is very enjoyable. Sources tell me the kids would even say fire. – 8:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I must say — Thunder got some good taste in Christmas music – 8:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji up to 11 points early!
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/NpY7S3PSbg – 8:26 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Naji Marshall has been the lone Pelican attacking the rim early and now he hits a 3-pointer. Fantastic. He’s got 11 points already and New Orleans leads 19-16. – 8:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
After a DNP-CD on Wednesday, Darius Bazley returns to the floor. – 8:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams are the first two off the bench, they take off Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey – 8:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe & Kenrich Williams are the first players to check in for the Thunder – 8:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku sells the hesitation to finish at the rim pic.twitter.com/tqFmzkgc2c – 8:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku sells the hesitation to finish in at the rim pic.twitter.com/m4N5S9UiBn – 8:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Among multiple #Pelicans success stories in terms of shooting improvement, Naji Marshall may be a bit under the radar, but after shooting 73% on free throws in college at Xavier (over three seasons) and 71% as #NBA rookie, he’s up to 83% this season. He’s 4/4 in 1Q at OKC – 8:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Happy Holidays! 🎉
Jalen Williams addresses the crowd ahead of tonight’s game! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/wA9DwAuge2 – 8:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Aleksej Pokusevski look off lay up off the fly by from Jonas really got some oowes and awes from the crowd. OKC up 8-2 early. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski trying to deny Jonas a catch, they fronted Nurkic a little bit Wednesday, going to be interesting to see this matchup and if they call on Muscala. They are doubling down low on the catch. – 8:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams wishes all Thunder fans happy holidays pic.twitter.com/ntbUGtxlpS – 8:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams addressed the crowd in the last Thunder home game before Christmas “Happy Holiday and a Safe Holiday as well, thank you for all your support, and let’s get this dub. Thunder Up!” – 8:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters vs Pelicans
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski – 8:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Holiday Hoops 🔜
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/jag7Evyk6m – 8:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giving the gift of autographs! ⚡️
City Nights Autographs presented by @socios pic.twitter.com/l2A32HUyCA – 8:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Threes from @zai_joe1 look good from anywhere on the court 😌 pic.twitter.com/7W5reRRa61 – 7:53 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Fans are placing their All-Star votes in-arena. You can do the same every day! 🗳
Vote Thunder ➡️ https://t.co/h3lk5Vf0X3 pic.twitter.com/GKE7a2blNI – 7:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum, fresh off a 40-ball last night, will play.
Larry Nance Jr. is out. Will miss his second straight game with right Achilles soreness. – 7:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans say CJ McCollum is available for tonight’s game in OKC.
Larry Nance remains out. – 7:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
For tonight’s game:
CJ McCollum (Right Calf Soreness) is AVAILABLE.
Larry Nance (Right Achilles Soreness) is OUT. – 7:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
One hour away!
Tune In👀
🕖: 7 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/kdCUrLQtKH – 7:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
As @NickAGallo noted yesterday at practice, tonight will be the 82nd game of Josh Giddey’s career. – 6:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting ready pic.twitter.com/eqMOELMFBB – 6:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Colossal 14-game slate
– Bucks re-visit an old friend
– Shai’s ascension into stratosphere
– Breaking injury/lineup news from all 28 teams
– Minutes implications
– Picks/Q&A
Big night, join us!
📺 https://t.co/fwxcsUIBA9 pic.twitter.com/DMJFSBCJSR – 6:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann, back from the G League Showcase, is available to play tonight, Mark Daigneault said. – 6:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said he watched Tre Mann’s G League game last night: “Tre did a great job and I think gained a lot of rhythm and confidence.” – 6:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on SGA: “As great of a year he’s had offensively, he’s made as big of a leap defensively.” – 6:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says both CJ McCollum and Larry Nance will both warm up to see if they’ll be able to go tonight. – 6:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on the Pelicans: “The most underrated thing about them is how they defend.” – 6:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on the Pelicans “really good team, obviously having a great year.” Said they’re “well coached. Disciplined.” – 6:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Festivus Fits 🥶
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/vhYPas5bKs – 6:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tonight is the second game of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who lost at New Orleans on Thursday.
They are 2-9 this season in back-to-backs, 1-5 in the first games and 1-4 in second games. – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Answer the 5 questions with your predictions and you could win 🎁
Switch over to the #Pelicans app now… this is your chance!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/mL107aPxH9 – 6:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
No Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) or Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) tonight against the Thunder. CJ McCollum (right calf soreness) is questionable. – 6:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch acknowledged the Wolves upcoming schedule during his pregame media tonight — at Boston, at Miami, at New Orleans, at Milwaukee.
Finch said these road matchups against top teams are exactly what they need to know where they’re at in the greater landscape of the league – 6:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The last time the Pelicans faced the Thunder, Herb Jones held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 2 of 9 shooting, while also forcing four turnovers.
An encore performance, please! https://t.co/xUnvwvq0wM pic.twitter.com/BRmkhWky7D – 6:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
& some people say the Thunder don’t have fun smh 🎅 pic.twitter.com/OexVUY2B7Y – 5:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
we love a good #NotOnHerb moment 👏
#BlockOfTheGame | @ankr pic.twitter.com/Loypdnd8bQ – 5:17 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
RIP Walter Wolfman Washington
A true legend of the New Orleans local music scene and somebody everyone loved to see out.
He will be dearly missed. Irreplaceable. – 4:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
NBA All-Star voting continues.
We’re all in it to go all out.
Vote Thunder ➡️ https://t.co/h3lk5Vf0X3 pic.twitter.com/Ee2If0Sxg6 – 4:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jaxson Hayes visited the Behrman Boys Town to deliver gifts from him and his “elves”, rookies Dyson Daniels and EJ Liddell😎
🔗: https://t.co/iw5IcfnwMY pic.twitter.com/6opbquCfe2 – 4:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On Today’s @PodcastPelicans: @Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in last night’s win, and he chats with Dyson Daniels and NOLA.com‘s @Christian Clark
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek ⤵️
neworlns.co/3VnYgjE – 3:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
This past week @CJ McCollum hosted his annual Christmas party where he went bowling with the Boys & Girls Club. Everyone in attendance got an iPad, a McCollum jersey, and two tickets to yesterday’s game versus the Spurs 🎁
🔗: https://t.co/qSZxul9OE3 pic.twitter.com/3pUEQTxaqQ – 3:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Lakers are screwed. There’s no way out unless they sell low on Davis and begin the process of moving on from LeBron this summer. Instead, it seems like they’re gonna hope for a miracle. It’s not coming. What a disaster. #Pelicans can legitimately dream of Victor Wembenyama. – 3:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ’s last four games:
31.5 PPG // 6.0 REB // 7.5 AST // 1.3 BLK
on 49/51/92 splits 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/9aCsj3QPue – 3:01 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum (right calf soreness) and Larry Nance (right Achilles soreness) are questionable for tonight’s game against OKC. – 2:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Hear from #Pelicans rookie guard Dyson Daniels after Thursday’s win + check out our conversation with writer @Christian Clark on NOLA’s valuable depth; hypothetical Christmas game slots for Pels; parity in #NBA on Friday’s episode of @PodcastPelicans: https://t.co/n2YZtO8vVM pic.twitter.com/MHTlqWwpHn – 2:29 PM
Hear from #Pelicans rookie guard Dyson Daniels after Thursday’s win + check out our conversation with writer @Christian Clark on NOLA’s valuable depth; hypothetical Christmas game slots for Pels; parity in #NBA on Friday’s episode of @PodcastPelicans: https://t.co/n2YZtO8vVM pic.twitter.com/MHTlqWwpHn – 2:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. are questionable for tonight’s game at OKC
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 2:02 PM
