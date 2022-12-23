Pelicans 91, Thunder 99: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (19-12) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-18) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans 91, Oklahoma City Thunder 99 (Q4 07:17)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Pelicans in the bonus with 8:05 left in the 4Q – Pelicans in the bonus with 8:05 left in the 4Q – 9:59 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Still trying to figure out the correlation between John Cena’s theme and &-1’s for OKC – Still trying to figure out the correlation between John Cena’s theme and &-1’s for OKC – 9:58 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Thunder pushes the pace out in transition!

@OGandE Power Play of the Game 9:58 PM Thunder pushes the pace out in transition!@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/Ise0UeUI2E

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams is having a great response to his first half, I love that about him. Snap and clear mindset he has made a huge impact in this comeback in the second half. – Jalen Williams is having a great response to his first half, I love that about him. Snap and clear mindset he has made a huge impact in this comeback in the second half. – 9:57 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey completes the 3v1 with a layup

OKC takes a 89-83 lead with 9:35 left in 4Q

Thunder has outscored the Pelicans, 43-19 in the second half – Josh Giddey completes the 3v1 with a layupOKC takes a 89-83 lead with 9:35 left in 4QThunder has outscored the Pelicans, 43-19 in the second half – 9:54 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA in the 3rd quarter

14 points

4 assists

SGA scored or assisted on 23 3rd quarter points.

OKC outscored the Pelicans 31-16. – SGA in the 3rd quarter14 points4 assistsSGA scored or assisted on 23 3rd quarter points.OKC outscored the Pelicans 31-16. – 9:54 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams runs the 3-on-1 to perfection, Josh Giddey finishes it off, OKC leads 89-83. – Jalen Williams runs the 3-on-1 to perfection, Josh Giddey finishes it off, OKC leads 89-83. – 9:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey passes will never become normal to me, they are so special. What a dime to a cutting Jalen Williams. – Josh Giddey passes will never become normal to me, they are so special. What a dime to a cutting Jalen Williams. – 9:49 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC was down 21 in this game.

It’s a tie game with 11:30 to go.

Thunder things. – OKC was down 21 in this game.It’s a tie game with 11:30 to go.Thunder things. – 9:49 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Well, good thing the Thunder doesn’t have the NBA’s leader in clutch scoring on their team. – Well, good thing the Thunder doesn’t have the NBA’s leader in clutch scoring on their team. – 9:49 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

A Tre Mann three just tied the game. He deserved that moment and pop from the crowd. Man, playing in three games in as many days as to be tough and he just tied the game fresh off a plane from Vegas. – A Tre Mann three just tied the game. He deserved that moment and pop from the crowd. Man, playing in three games in as many days as to be tough and he just tied the game fresh off a plane from Vegas. – 9:48 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

A Tre Mann 3 ties the game at 80-80 – A Tre Mann 3 ties the game at 80-80 – 9:48 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Hands down one of the ugliest quarters of the season. Pelicans now have to work hard to notch the victory as OKC is within 3 to start the fourth. – Hands down one of the ugliest quarters of the season. Pelicans now have to work hard to notch the victory as OKC is within 3 to start the fourth. – 9:47 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Pelicans 80, Thunder 77

Murphy 16 pts

Marshall 12 pts

Alvarado 11 pts

Pels were held to 16 points in the 3rd quarter, shot 6-24 from the field. Went from being in complete control to barely holding on to a 3-point lead going into the 4th. – End of the 3rd: Pelicans 80, Thunder 77Murphy 16 ptsMarshall 12 ptsAlvarado 11 ptsPels were held to 16 points in the 3rd quarter, shot 6-24 from the field. Went from being in complete control to barely holding on to a 3-point lead going into the 4th. – 9:47 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 3Q: Pelicans 80, Thunder 77

SGA – 32 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

Giddey – 13 points, 9 rebounds

Poku – 15 points

Murphy III – 16 points

Marshall – 12 points – End of 3Q: Pelicans 80, Thunder 77SGA – 32 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assistsGiddey – 13 points, 9 reboundsPoku – 15 pointsMurphy III – 16 pointsMarshall – 12 points – 9:46 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Some MVP chants for SGA late in the 3Q as he attempted a pair of FTs – Some MVP chants for SGA late in the 3Q as he attempted a pair of FTs – 9:45 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on top of the scoring, just broke up a lob play, then closed out on a three forcing a miss to keep the score 80-77 going to the 4th. He is special. Just special. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on top of the scoring, just broke up a lob play, then closed out on a three forcing a miss to keep the score 80-77 going to the 4th. He is special. Just special. – 9:45 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA through three quarters: 32 points (14-of-21), seven rebounds, six assists.

One of his best all-around games. – SGA through three quarters: 32 points (14-of-21), seven rebounds, six assists.One of his best all-around games. – 9:45 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA after 3 quarters: 32 points on 14-of-21 shooting, 7 rebounds, 6 assists – SGA after 3 quarters: 32 points on 14-of-21 shooting, 7 rebounds, 6 assists – 9:45 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

SGA is like the smoke monster from Lost if it had a crazy layup package. – SGA is like the smoke monster from Lost if it had a crazy layup package. – 9:44 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

SGA with another 30-point game — and it’s not the fourth quarter yet — and he’s only made one free throw. – SGA with another 30-point game — and it’s not the fourth quarter yet — and he’s only made one free throw. – 9:41 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 21st 30 point game of the season.

That’s tied with Luka Donicic for #1 in the NBA.

SGA is scoring 30+ in 70% of his games.

All Star. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 21st 30 point game of the season.That’s tied with Luka Donicic for #1 in the NBA.SGA is scoring 30+ in 70% of his games.All Star. – 9:41 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 30 points in the third quarter. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 30 points in the third quarter. – 9:41 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai is extra slippery tonight. The Pels can’t stay in front of him. – Shai is extra slippery tonight. The Pels can’t stay in front of him. – 9:40 PM

Brad Stevens said earlier that the Celtics need to create easier buckets around the rim. They are now up to 56 points in the paint. That’s their most since scoring 60 in the paint during a Nov. 14 win against OKC. – Brad Stevens said earlier that the Celtics need to create easier buckets around the rim. They are now up to 56 points in the paint. That’s their most since scoring 60 in the paint during a Nov. 14 win against OKC. – 9:36 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Aleksej Pokusevski scored 8 straight OKC points in 80 seconds.

Poku has 13 points and is 3-3 from 3. – Aleksej Pokusevski scored 8 straight OKC points in 80 seconds.Poku has 13 points and is 3-3 from 3. – 9:34 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Another 3rd quarter, another Thunder comeback attempt

A Josh Giddey 3 cuts the Pelicans lead to 75-68 with 4:49 left in the 3Q

NOLA takes a timeout – Another 3rd quarter, another Thunder comeback attemptA Josh Giddey 3 cuts the Pelicans lead to 75-68 with 4:49 left in the 3QNOLA takes a timeout – 9:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey just stepped into a three, and OKC is making noise. 75-68, NOP. – Josh Giddey just stepped into a three, and OKC is making noise. 75-68, NOP. – 9:33 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

New Year’s resolution proposal for the Pelicans: stop the moving screens. – New Year’s resolution proposal for the Pelicans: stop the moving screens. – 9:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Poku just popped another three, and Lu Dort immediately gets an illegal screen call, OKC trails 75-63 with 5:45 left. – Poku just popped another three, and Lu Dort immediately gets an illegal screen call, OKC trails 75-63 with 5:45 left. – 9:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dropped some dimes, poku cashed in, Dort fumbled one out of bounds, but SGA looks amazing tonight. it is down to a 13 point game. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dropped some dimes, poku cashed in, Dort fumbled one out of bounds, but SGA looks amazing tonight. it is down to a 13 point game. – 9:30 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lindy Waters III starting the 2nd half in place of Jalen Williams – Lindy Waters III starting the 2nd half in place of Jalen Williams – 9:22 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

What a dime by Josh Giddey to set up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 19th slam which prompted a great SGA smile. – What a dime by Josh Giddey to set up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 19th slam which prompted a great SGA smile. – 9:21 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans, without their two best players, lead the Thunder by 18 at halftime on the road. New Orleans had 18 assists on 22 FG. Naji (12 points), Jose Alvarado (11 points) and Trey Murphy (10 points) all in double digits. – Pelicans, without their two best players, lead the Thunder by 18 at halftime on the road. New Orleans had 18 assists on 22 FG. Naji (12 points), Jose Alvarado (11 points) and Trey Murphy (10 points) all in double digits. – 9:09 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Pelicans 64, Thunder 46

Marshall 12 pts

Alvarado 11 pts (3-4 on 3s)

Murphy 10 pts

Pels have dominated both sides for most of the game with pace and activity. They’ve got 18 assists on 22 baskets and are winning the bench battle, 27-8. Strong start on a B2B. – End of 1st half: Pelicans 64, Thunder 46Marshall 12 ptsAlvarado 11 pts (3-4 on 3s)Murphy 10 ptsPels have dominated both sides for most of the game with pace and activity. They’ve got 18 assists on 22 baskets and are winning the bench battle, 27-8. Strong start on a B2B. – 9:08 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 64, Thunder 46

– Naji: 12p, 3r, 2a

– Trey: 11p, 2r, 2s

– CJ: 9p, 5r, 4a

– Jose: 11p, 3/4 3P

– Devonte: 7p, 4a

– Jax: 6p, 2r, 3a

Pels: 18 assists on 22 FG

Pels: 44.0 FG%, 8/21 3P, 12/14 FT

OKC: 42.2 FG%, 2/15 3P, 6/11 FT – HALF: Pelicans 64, Thunder 46– Naji: 12p, 3r, 2a– Trey: 11p, 2r, 2s– CJ: 9p, 5r, 4a– Jose: 11p, 3/4 3P– Devonte: 7p, 4a– Jax: 6p, 2r, 3aPels: 18 assists on 22 FGPels: 44.0 FG%, 8/21 3P, 12/14 FTOKC: 42.2 FG%, 2/15 3P, 6/11 FT – 9:06 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Pelicans 64, Thunder 46

SGA – 18 points

Giddey – 6 points, 6 rebounds

Dort – 6 points

Marshall – 12 points

Murphy III – 10 points

Alvarado – 11 points

McCollum – 9 points, 4 assists

OKC 2/15 from 3 – HALF: Pelicans 64, Thunder 46SGA – 18 pointsGiddey – 6 points, 6 reboundsDort – 6 pointsMarshall – 12 pointsMurphy III – 10 pointsAlvarado – 11 pointsMcCollum – 9 points, 4 assistsOKC 2/15 from 3 – 9:06 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

SGA missed a pair of free throws so that means 6 more weeks of winter I think – SGA missed a pair of free throws so that means 6 more weeks of winter I think – 9:03 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Feels like this Thunder team might’ve drank too much eggnog – Feels like this Thunder team might’ve drank too much eggnog – 9:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams is having a rough first half, probably the roughest it has been all season for the rookie in a single half, it will be interesting to see how he responds. He has the confidence to make you believe he can have a big second half despite this rough first. – Jalen Williams is having a rough first half, probably the roughest it has been all season for the rookie in a single half, it will be interesting to see how he responds. He has the confidence to make you believe he can have a big second half despite this rough first. – 9:01 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Rare 2 misses from SGA at the FT line – Rare 2 misses from SGA at the FT line – 9:01 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Outside shot just isn’t falling for OKC this first half

Currently 2-of-14 (14.3%) from 3 – Outside shot just isn’t falling for OKC this first halfCurrently 2-of-14 (14.3%) from 3 – 8:59 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA blasted past Herb Jones and threw down a dunk while Jones tried to catch up.

Herb Jones defended SGA better than anyone this season in their first meeting, holding Shai to 7-21 shooting…

…but SGA is getting whatever he wants tonight: he’s shooting 8-10 so far. – SGA blasted past Herb Jones and threw down a dunk while Jones tried to catch up.Herb Jones defended SGA better than anyone this season in their first meeting, holding Shai to 7-21 shooting……but SGA is getting whatever he wants tonight: he’s shooting 8-10 so far. – 8:57 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Give the Pels credit for making Shai Gilgeous-Alexander work this hard but he has shown off just elite shot making ability. – Give the Pels credit for making Shai Gilgeous-Alexander work this hard but he has shown off just elite shot making ability. – 8:56 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey goes coast to coast

Pelicans call timeout as their lead shrinks to 50-37 with 5:28 left in the 2Q – Josh Giddey goes coast to coastPelicans call timeout as their lead shrinks to 50-37 with 5:28 left in the 2Q – 8:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

That was one of my favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dunks. Up to 18, 23 is his career high in slams. – That was one of my favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dunks. Up to 18, 23 is his career high in slams. – 8:53 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey and Aleksej Pokusevski both have three fouls midway through the second quarter. – Josh Giddey and Aleksej Pokusevski both have three fouls midway through the second quarter. – 8:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went and grabbed Josh Giddey’s wrist and pulled him away from the ref, saving the sophomore the tech after picking up his third foul on a weak call. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went and grabbed Josh Giddey’s wrist and pulled him away from the ref, saving the sophomore the tech after picking up his third foul on a weak call. – 8:51 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey picks up his 3rd foul in the middle of the 2Q – Josh Giddey picks up his 3rd foul in the middle of the 2Q – 8:50 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

OKC’s recklessness with passes has been playing right into the hands of OKC’s recklessness with passes has been playing right into the hands of #Pelicans aggressive defenders getting into the passing lanes – 8:49 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Thunder are in fact going to Mike Muscala trying to match the Pels size down low. Mark Daigneault has tried small ball with Kenny at the five, now it is Muscala’s turn. – The Thunder are in fact going to Mike Muscala trying to match the Pels size down low. Mark Daigneault has tried small ball with Kenny at the five, now it is Muscala’s turn. – 8:49 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Wednesday: Tre Mann drops 35 points.

Thursday: Tre Mann drops 40 points.

Friday: 6’3″ 178 pound Tre Mann blocks 7’0″ 265 pound Jonas Valančiūnas at the rim. – Wednesday: Tre Mann drops 35 points.Thursday: Tre Mann drops 40 points.Friday: 6’3″ 178 pound Tre Mann blocks 7’0″ 265 pound Jonas Valančiūnas at the rim. – 8:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Thunder will need a 20 point comeback to keep their winning streak alive against this tough Pels team. – The Thunder will need a 20 point comeback to keep their winning streak alive against this tough Pels team. – 8:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

That Aaron Wiggins cut cleared out that open three for Mann, but it was just too long. Another way Wiggins makes winning plays that do not count in the stat sheet – That Aaron Wiggins cut cleared out that open three for Mann, but it was just too long. Another way Wiggins makes winning plays that do not count in the stat sheet – 8:48 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jose Alvarado has been loving the alley oop to Jaxson Hayes even though they’ve only played together in very minimal amounts – Jose Alvarado has been loving the alley oop to Jaxson Hayes even though they’ve only played together in very minimal amounts – 8:47 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann is playing in three games in as many nights. That is impressive after a flight back to OKC from Vegas thrown in the mix. – Tre Mann is playing in three games in as many nights. That is impressive after a flight back to OKC from Vegas thrown in the mix. – 8:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Winning Aaron Wiggins checks in, he saved basketball will save this game. – Winning Aaron Wiggins checks in, he saved basketball will save this game. – 8:41 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans trailed 9-2 out of the gates.

They now lead the Thunder 36-23 after Devonte’ opens up the 2nd quarter with a triple.

A fun 34-14 run. – Pelicans trailed 9-2 out of the gates.They now lead the Thunder 36-23 after Devonte’ opens up the 2nd quarter with a triple.A fun 34-14 run. – 8:40 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Tre Mann checks in for the Thunder to start the 2Q – Tre Mann checks in for the Thunder to start the 2Q – 8:38 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter

10 points

2 rebounds

2 assists

1 steal

1 block

5-7 shooting

OKC down double digits… every Thunder fan knows that means they have the Pelicans right where they want them. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter10 points2 rebounds2 assists1 steal1 block5-7 shootingOKC down double digits… every Thunder fan knows that means they have the Pelicans right where they want them. – 8:37 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 33, Thunder 23

Marshall 11 pts (3-4 FG)

McCollum 6 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts

Alvarado 6 pts (2-2 on 3s) – End of the 1st: Pelicans 33, Thunder 23Marshall 11 pts (3-4 FG)McCollum 6 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asstsAlvarado 6 pts (2-2 on 3s) – 8:37 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Pelicans 33, Thunder 23

SGA – 10 points

Poku – 5 points

Marshall – 11 points

McCollum – 6 points

Alvarado – 6 points – End of 1Q: Pelicans 33, Thunder 23SGA – 10 pointsPoku – 5 pointsMarshall – 11 pointsMcCollum – 6 pointsAlvarado – 6 points – 8:36 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Dyson Daniels is doing a good job of making Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earn it, but SGA is up to ten points in the first. – Dyson Daniels is doing a good job of making Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earn it, but SGA is up to ten points in the first. – 8:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Thunder are playing a fire remix of Sir Paul’s wonderful Christmas time, shoutout to the DJ this is very enjoyable. Sources tell me the kids would even say fire. – The Thunder are playing a fire remix of Sir Paul’s wonderful Christmas time, shoutout to the DJ this is very enjoyable. Sources tell me the kids would even say fire. – 8:31 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

I must say — Thunder got some good taste in Christmas music – I must say — Thunder got some good taste in Christmas music – 8:31 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Naji Marshall has been the lone Pelican attacking the rim early and now he hits a 3-pointer. Fantastic. He’s got 11 points already and New Orleans leads 19-16. – Naji Marshall has been the lone Pelican attacking the rim early and now he hits a 3-pointer. Fantastic. He’s got 11 points already and New Orleans leads 19-16. – 8:25 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Darius Bazley checks in for the Thunder in the 1Q – Darius Bazley checks in for the Thunder in the 1Q – 8:25 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

After a DNP-CD on Wednesday, Darius Bazley returns to the floor. – After a DNP-CD on Wednesday, Darius Bazley returns to the floor. – 8:25 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams are the first two off the bench, they take off Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey – Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams are the first two off the bench, they take off Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey – 8:24 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Isaiah Joe & Kenrich Williams are the first players to check in for the Thunder – Isaiah Joe & Kenrich Williams are the first players to check in for the Thunder – 8:24 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Poku sells the hesitation to finish in at the rim 8:23 PM Poku sells the hesitation to finish in at the rim pic.twitter.com/m4N5S9UiBn

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Among multiple Among multiple #Pelicans success stories in terms of shooting improvement, Naji Marshall may be a bit under the radar, but after shooting 73% on free throws in college at Xavier (over three seasons) and 71% as #NBA rookie, he’s up to 83% this season. He’s 4/4 in 1Q at OKC – 8:23 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Aleksej Pokusevski look off lay up off the fly by from Jonas really got some oowes and awes from the crowd. OKC up 8-2 early. – The Aleksej Pokusevski look off lay up off the fly by from Jonas really got some oowes and awes from the crowd. OKC up 8-2 early. – 8:14 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski trying to deny Jonas a catch, they fronted Nurkic a little bit Wednesday, going to be interesting to see this matchup and if they call on Muscala. They are doubling down low on the catch. – Aleksej Pokusevski trying to deny Jonas a catch, they fronted Nurkic a little bit Wednesday, going to be interesting to see this matchup and if they call on Muscala. They are doubling down low on the catch. – 8:13 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jalen Williams wishes all Thunder fans happy holidays 8:09 PM Jalen Williams wishes all Thunder fans happy holidays pic.twitter.com/ntbUGtxlpS

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams addressed the crowd in the last Thunder home game before Christmas “Happy Holiday and a Safe Holiday as well, thank you for all your support, and let’s get this dub. Thunder Up!” – Jalen Williams addressed the crowd in the last Thunder home game before Christmas “Happy Holiday and a Safe Holiday as well, thank you for all your support, and let’s get this dub. Thunder Up!” – 8:09 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder starters vs Pelicans

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Aleksej Pokusevski – Thunder starters vs PelicansShai Gilgeous-AlexanderJosh GiddeyLu DortJalen WilliamsAleksej Pokusevski – 8:07 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesNaji MarshallTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 7:39 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

CJ McCollum, fresh off a 40-ball last night, will play.

Larry Nance Jr. is out. Will miss his second straight game with right Achilles soreness. – CJ McCollum, fresh off a 40-ball last night, will play.Larry Nance Jr. is out. Will miss his second straight game with right Achilles soreness. – 7:12 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans say CJ McCollum is available for tonight’s game in OKC.

Larry Nance remains out. – Pelicans say CJ McCollum is available for tonight’s game in OKC.Larry Nance remains out. – 7:11 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned

– Colossal 14-game slate

– Bucks re-visit an old friend

– Shai’s ascension into stratosphere

– Breaking injury/lineup news from all 28 teams

– Minutes implications

– Picks/Q&A

Big night, join us!

📺 https://t.co/fwxcsUIBA9 pic.twitter.com/DMJFSBCJSR – 6:35 PM Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned– Colossal 14-game slate– Bucks re-visit an old friend– Shai’s ascension into stratosphere– Breaking injury/lineup news from all 28 teams– Minutes implications– Picks/Q&ABig night, join us!

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Tre Mann, back from the G League Showcase, is available to play tonight, Mark Daigneault said. – Tre Mann, back from the G League Showcase, is available to play tonight, Mark Daigneault said. – 6:35 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said he watched Tre Mann’s G League game last night: “Tre did a great job and I think gained a lot of rhythm and confidence.” – Mark Daigneault said he watched Tre Mann’s G League game last night: “Tre did a great job and I think gained a lot of rhythm and confidence.” – 6:35 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on SGA: “As great of a year he’s had offensively, he’s made as big of a leap defensively.” – Mark Daigneault on SGA: “As great of a year he’s had offensively, he’s made as big of a leap defensively.” – 6:32 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says both CJ McCollum and Larry Nance will both warm up to see if they’ll be able to go tonight. – Willie Green says both CJ McCollum and Larry Nance will both warm up to see if they’ll be able to go tonight. – 6:30 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on the Pelicans: “The most underrated thing about them is how they defend.” – Mark Daigneault on the Pelicans: “The most underrated thing about them is how they defend.” – 6:29 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on the Pelicans “really good team, obviously having a great year.” Said they’re “well coached. Disciplined.” – Mark Daigneault on the Pelicans “really good team, obviously having a great year.” Said they’re “well coached. Disciplined.” – 6:29 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

No Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) or Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) tonight against the Thunder. CJ McCollum (right calf soreness) is questionable. – No Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) or Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) tonight against the Thunder. CJ McCollum (right calf soreness) is questionable. – 6:13 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The last time the Pelicans faced the Thunder, Herb Jones held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 2 of 9 shooting, while also forcing four turnovers.

An encore performance, please! pic.twitter.com/BRmkhWky7D – 6:03 PM The last time the Pelicans faced the Thunder, Herb Jones held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 2 of 9 shooting, while also forcing four turnovers.An encore performance, please! https://t.co/xUnvwvq0wM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

& some people say the Thunder don’t have fun smh 🎅 5:53 PM & some people say the Thunder don’t have fun smh 🎅 pic.twitter.com/OexVUY2B7Y

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

CJ McCollum (right calf soreness) and Larry Nance (right Achilles soreness) are questionable for tonight’s game against OKC. – CJ McCollum (right calf soreness) and Larry Nance (right Achilles soreness) are questionable for tonight’s game against OKC. – 2:35 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Hear from #Pelicans rookie guard Dyson Daniels after Thursday’s win + check out our conversation with writer pic.twitter.com/MHTlqWwpHn – 2:29 PM Hear from #Pelicans rookie guard Dyson Daniels after Thursday’s win + check out our conversation with writer @Christian Clark on NOLA’s valuable depth; hypothetical Christmas game slots for Pels; parity in #NBA on Friday’s episode of @PodcastPelicans: https://t.co/n2YZtO8vVM