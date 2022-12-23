Pelicans vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $7,774,310 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $10,243,266 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Jeremy Sochan had himself a career night versus Pelicans 👀🔥
23 PTS
9 REB
6 AST pic.twitter.com/QXAkWD410h2:06 AM

Paul Garcia
@PaulGarciaNBA
Shot location stats from the Spurs @ Pelicans game Thursday.
Also mid-quarter and full quarter leads pic.twitter.com/NY5REQoGYH2:06 AM

