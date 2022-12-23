Pistons 50, Hawks 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

December 23, 2022- by

By |

The Detroit Pistons (8-26) play against the Atlanta Hawks (16-16) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Detroit Pistons 50, Atlanta Hawks 46 (Q2 04:13)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons lead Hawks, 50-46, with 4:13 left. Detroit may be up double digits if not for some unforced mistakes. – 8:25 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter landed awkwardly and got up limping. He’s still in the game but he’s gimpy – 8:25 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela has tied Moses Malone for 16th on the Hawks all-time blocks list with his second rejection of the night (258). – 8:24 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Pistons picked up a delay of game warning. I missed the first one because it resulted in a Tech. – 8:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks get a technical FT for the Pistons’ 2nd delay-of-game violation. – 8:23 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray has swiped 2 steals so far in tonight’s contest, marking his 16th multi-steal game of the season (tonight is Murray’s 28th game played). The 6-4 guard entered tonight ranked 5th in the NBA in steals per game averaging 1.70 SPG. – 8:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 46, Hawks 43 with 6:29 to play until halftime. This is a complete different Detroit team compared to Wednesday. Been good on both ends of the floor – 8:20 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Some much needed hustle from DJM there… Missed his jumper then picked off the inbound pass and scored a layup. Hawks trail 46-43.
Then Clint Capela triggered a jump ball.
The Hawks call time out with 6:29 remaining in the half. – 8:19 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks begin 2Q w. DHM, Bogi, AJG, Hunter and OO. – 8:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 34, Hawks 32. Pistons shot 54.2% overall, 5-11 from 3 and only turned the ball over twice. Bogdanovic, Stewart, Duren and Ivey all have six points, and Hayes has five points and three assists – 8:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 34, #Hawks 32.
Bogdanovic: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Stewart: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Duren: 6 pts, 5 rebs, 1 blk
Ivey: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast – 8:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Pistons 34, Hawks 32
The Hawks allowed the Pistons to make 13 of 24 shots overall and 5 of 11 shots from 3. – 8:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 34, Hawks 32. Detroit couldn’t have played much better offensively. Eight assists on 13 makes, 54% from field and 45% from 3.
Struggled defensively in the drop, though.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young dished out 5 assists in tonight’s opening quarter. It’s his 15th 5+ dime quarter of the season the second-most such quarters in the NBA. – 8:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
J. Holiday hits at 3 and gives the Hawks a 30-29 lead. But Alec Burks hits one on the other end to send the Pistons up 2 before ATL’s Bogi ties the game w/ a reverse. – 8:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks’ roll men have been **open** for a free run to the rim. – 7:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Justin Holiday checks into the game. It’s his first appearance since 12/16. – 7:58 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Justin Holiday is appearing in his 600th career game. – 7:58 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons are shooting 4-of-6 from 3 so far in Atlanta. – 7:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons look fresh today. They had a lot of games and practices in a row prior to yesterday.
You can see the day off has helped early on. – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sorry y’all, had some travel plans to figure out. Pistons leading the Hawks 20-15 after Killian knocks down a 3 – 7:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
In an in-arena video during the timeout AJ Griffin said he has not seen “Home Alone.” His teammates are clearly slacking on top-tier holiday movies. – 7:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks really missed Capela the last 3 games. He’s got 8pts, 5 rebs (3 offensive) in 5 mins. – 7:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks didn’t explode out of the starting gate, but Clint Capela looks like he’s playing against a teen at the moment. – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good offensive start for Detroit, leads Atlanta 17-15 early on. – 7:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks going w/ the Young-Capela PNR and it’s yielding some good results. Hawks trailing 15-11 but they got back to back buckets on it. – 7:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks have left Isaiah Stewart wide open for a couple of 3s and he has made them pay. Stewart is shooting 36.4% from long range. – 7:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Onyeka Okongwu took the mic at center court to wish fans a happy holidays and new year. – 7:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have 7️⃣ players averaging in double figures.
▪️ Trae Young
▪️ Dejounte Murray
▪️ Bogdan Bogdanovic
▪️ De’Andre Hunter
▪️ Clint Capela
▪️ John Collins
▪️ AJ Griffin pic.twitter.com/jji5lghbxL7:25 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters are back to “normal” pic.twitter.com/At625eVegD7:09 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons about to take on the Hawks, with the same starters as usual.
Starting tonight, Detroit plays its first “friendly” stretch of games this season — Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago and Minnesota all between now and Jan. 1. – 7:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 7:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/KAQwuTYdjt6:40 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said they expect to get Isaiah Livers back sometime next week – 6:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
McMillan also said no minutes restriction for John Collins. – 5:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins is not on a minutes restriction per Nate. – 5:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said Clint Capela will play tonight. – 5:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela will play. – 5:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s puffer szn 🥶
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/9KwE3of7fP5:46 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
30. Hornets – 1:49 PM
