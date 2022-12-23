Pistons 50, Hawks 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (8-26) play against the Atlanta Hawks (16-16) at State Farm Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Detroit Pistons 50, Atlanta Hawks 46 (Q2 04:13)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons lead Hawks, 50-46, with 4:13 left. Detroit may be up double digits if not for some unforced mistakes. – Pistons lead Hawks, 50-46, with 4:13 left. Detroit may be up double digits if not for some unforced mistakes. – 8:25 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

De’Andre Hunter landed awkwardly and got up limping. He’s still in the game but he’s gimpy – De’Andre Hunter landed awkwardly and got up limping. He’s still in the game but he’s gimpy – 8:25 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Clint Capela has tied Moses Malone for 16th on the Hawks all-time blocks list with his second rejection of the night (258). – Clint Capela has tied Moses Malone for 16th on the Hawks all-time blocks list with his second rejection of the night (258). – 8:24 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

The Pistons picked up a delay of game warning. I missed the first one because it resulted in a Tech. – The Pistons picked up a delay of game warning. I missed the first one because it resulted in a Tech. – 8:23 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks get a technical FT for the Pistons’ 2nd delay-of-game violation. – Hawks get a technical FT for the Pistons’ 2nd delay-of-game violation. – 8:23 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray has swiped 2 steals so far in tonight’s contest, marking his 16th multi-steal game of the season (tonight is Murray’s 28th game played). The 6-4 guard entered tonight ranked 5th in the NBA in steals per game averaging 1.70 SPG. – Dejounte Murray has swiped 2 steals so far in tonight’s contest, marking his 16th multi-steal game of the season (tonight is Murray’s 28th game played). The 6-4 guard entered tonight ranked 5th in the NBA in steals per game averaging 1.70 SPG. – 8:22 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons 46, Hawks 43 with 6:29 to play until halftime. This is a complete different Detroit team compared to Wednesday. Been good on both ends of the floor – Pistons 46, Hawks 43 with 6:29 to play until halftime. This is a complete different Detroit team compared to Wednesday. Been good on both ends of the floor – 8:20 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Some much needed hustle from DJM there… Missed his jumper then picked off the inbound pass and scored a layup. Hawks trail 46-43.

Then Clint Capela triggered a jump ball.

The Hawks call time out with 6:29 remaining in the half. – Some much needed hustle from DJM there… Missed his jumper then picked off the inbound pass and scored a layup. Hawks trail 46-43.Then Clint Capela triggered a jump ball.The Hawks call time out with 6:29 remaining in the half. – 8:19 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

I see that @laurenjbara went through the Hawks Shop and isn’t old enough to remember what the 1980s were really like. 8:08 PM I see that @laurenjbara went through the Hawks Shop and isn’t old enough to remember what the 1980s were really like. pic.twitter.com/ePHfEksFDr

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Pistons 34, Hawks 32. Pistons shot 54.2% overall, 5-11 from 3 and only turned the ball over twice. Bogdanovic, Stewart, Duren and Ivey all have six points, and Hayes has five points and three assists – End of 1: Pistons 34, Hawks 32. Pistons shot 54.2% overall, 5-11 from 3 and only turned the ball over twice. Bogdanovic, Stewart, Duren and Ivey all have six points, and Hayes has five points and three assists – 8:07 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter:

Bogdanovic: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast

Stewart: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast

Duren: 6 pts, 5 rebs, 1 blk

Ivey: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast – End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 34, #Hawks 32.Bogdanovic: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 astStewart: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 astDuren: 6 pts, 5 rebs, 1 blkIvey: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast – 8:06 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Pistons 34, Hawks 32

The Hawks allowed the Pistons to make 13 of 24 shots overall and 5 of 11 shots from 3. – 1Q: Pistons 34, Hawks 32The Hawks allowed the Pistons to make 13 of 24 shots overall and 5 of 11 shots from 3. – 8:06 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Pistons 34, Hawks 32. Detroit couldn’t have played much better offensively. Eight assists on 13 makes, 54% from field and 45% from 3.

Struggled defensively in the drop, though.

Anyway, can I use someone’s private jet to get home tonight? – END OF 1Q: Pistons 34, Hawks 32. Detroit couldn’t have played much better offensively. Eight assists on 13 makes, 54% from field and 45% from 3.Struggled defensively in the drop, though.Anyway, can I use someone’s private jet to get home tonight? – 8:05 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young dished out 5 assists in tonight’s opening quarter. It’s his 15th 5+ dime quarter of the season the second-most such quarters in the NBA. – Trae Young dished out 5 assists in tonight’s opening quarter. It’s his 15th 5+ dime quarter of the season the second-most such quarters in the NBA. – 8:05 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

J. Holiday hits at 3 and gives the Hawks a 30-29 lead. But Alec Burks hits one on the other end to send the Pistons up 2 before ATL’s Bogi ties the game w/ a reverse. – J. Holiday hits at 3 and gives the Hawks a 30-29 lead. But Alec Burks hits one on the other end to send the Pistons up 2 before ATL’s Bogi ties the game w/ a reverse. – 8:04 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks’ roll men have been **open** for a free run to the rim. – Hawks’ roll men have been **open** for a free run to the rim. – 7:59 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Justin Holiday checks into the game. It’s his first appearance since 12/16. – Justin Holiday checks into the game. It’s his first appearance since 12/16. – 7:58 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Justin Holiday is appearing in his 600th career game. – Justin Holiday is appearing in his 600th career game. – 7:58 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons are shooting 4-of-6 from 3 so far in Atlanta. – The Pistons are shooting 4-of-6 from 3 so far in Atlanta. – 7:54 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons look fresh today. They had a lot of games and practices in a row prior to yesterday.

You can see the day off has helped early on. – Pistons look fresh today. They had a lot of games and practices in a row prior to yesterday.You can see the day off has helped early on. – 7:53 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Sorry y’all, had some travel plans to figure out. Pistons leading the Hawks 20-15 after Killian knocks down a 3 – Sorry y’all, had some travel plans to figure out. Pistons leading the Hawks 20-15 after Killian knocks down a 3 – 7:53 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

In an in-arena video during the timeout AJ Griffin said he has not seen “Home Alone.” His teammates are clearly slacking on getting him up to speed on top-tier holiday movies. – In an in-arena video during the timeout AJ Griffin said he has not seen “Home Alone.” His teammates are clearly slacking on getting him up to speed on top-tier holiday movies. – 7:53 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

In an in-arena video during the timeout AJ Griffin said he has not seen “Home Alone.” His teammates are clearly slacking on top-tier holiday movies. – In an in-arena video during the timeout AJ Griffin said he has not seen “Home Alone.” His teammates are clearly slacking on top-tier holiday movies. – 7:52 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

The Hawks really missed Capela the last 3 games. He’s got 8pts, 5 rebs (3 offensive) in 5 mins. – The Hawks really missed Capela the last 3 games. He’s got 8pts, 5 rebs (3 offensive) in 5 mins. – 7:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks didn’t explode out of the starting gate, but Clint Capela looks like he’s playing against a teen at the moment. – Hawks didn’t explode out of the starting gate, but Clint Capela looks like he’s playing against a teen at the moment. – 7:50 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks going w/ the Young-Capela PNR and it’s yielding some good results. Hawks trailing 15-11 but they got back to back buckets on it. – Hawks going w/ the Young-Capela PNR and it’s yielding some good results. Hawks trailing 15-11 but they got back to back buckets on it. – 7:48 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

The Hawks have left Isaiah Stewart wide open for a couple of 3s and he has made them pay. Stewart is shooting 36.4% from long range. – The Hawks have left Isaiah Stewart wide open for a couple of 3s and he has made them pay. Stewart is shooting 36.4% from long range. – 7:45 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Morning flight back to Detroit tomorrow got cancelled and pushed back to 10:55 p.m. Mannnn – Morning flight back to Detroit tomorrow got cancelled and pushed back to 10:55 p.m. Mannnn – 7:43 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Onyeka Okongwu took the mic at center court to wish fans a happy holidays and new year. – Onyeka Okongwu took the mic at center court to wish fans a happy holidays and new year. – 7:34 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks have 7️⃣ players averaging in double figures.

▪️ Trae Young

▪️ Dejounte Murray

▪️ Bogdan Bogdanovic

▪️ De’Andre Hunter

▪️ Clint Capela

▪️ John Collins

▪️ AJ Griffin 7:25 PM Hawks have 7️⃣ players averaging in double figures.▪️ Trae Young▪️ Dejounte Murray▪️ Bogdan Bogdanovic▪️ De’Andre Hunter▪️ Clint Capela▪️ John Collins▪️ AJ Griffin pic.twitter.com/jji5lghbxL

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons about to take on the Hawks, with the same starters as usual.

Starting tonight, Detroit plays its first “friendly” stretch of games this season — Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago and Minnesota all between now and Jan. 1. – Pistons about to take on the Hawks, with the same starters as usual.Starting tonight, Detroit plays its first “friendly” stretch of games this season — Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago and Minnesota all between now and Jan. 1. – 7:08 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said they expect to get Isaiah Livers back sometime next week – Dwane Casey said they expect to get Isaiah Livers back sometime next week – 6:03 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins is not on a minutes restriction per Nate. – John Collins is not on a minutes restriction per Nate. – 5:53 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with

Come for the info and stay for my post-Vegas raspiness: 3:00 PM Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @BTRowland really covered all angles on Atlanta. Great insight from Brad and smart callers: It’s up now on @getcallin , Apple, Spotify.Come for the info and stay for my post-Vegas raspiness: callin.com/link/MSWSwxBlap

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:

1. Grizzlies

2. Knicks

3. Nets

4. Cavaliers

5. 76ers

The bottom 5 is more predictable:

26. Pacers

27. Wizards

28. Pistons

29. Spurs

30. Hornets – The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:1. Grizzlies2. Knicks3. Nets4. Cavaliers5. 76ersThe bottom 5 is more predictable:26. Pacers27. Wizards28. Pistons29. Spurs30. Hornets – 1:49 PM