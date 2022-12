Pistons 50, Hawks 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The top-5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:1. Grizzlies2. Knicks3. Nets4. Cavaliers5. 76ersThe bottom 5 is more predictable:26. Pacers27. Wizards28. Pistons29. Spurs30. Hornets – 1:48 PM

The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:1. Grizzlies2. Knicks3. Nets4. Cavaliers5. 76ersThe bottom 5 is more predictable:26. Pacers27. Wizards28. Pistons29. Spurs30. Hornets – 1:49 PM

We’re live on @getcallin with @BTRowland talking all things Hawks, and taking your questions on anything NBA: callin.com/link/cVhyIdLgGN

Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @BTRowland really covered all angles on Atlanta. Great insight from Brad and smart callers: It’s up now on @getcallin , Apple, Spotify.Come for the info and stay for my post-Vegas raspiness: callin.com/link/MSWSwxBlap

New Hoop Collective Podcast w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon : previewing all five Christmas Day games, from GSW’s struggles to Philly when Maxey returns and more.Plus, analyzing the fallout from the Suns sale and the chaos surrounding the Hawks: open.spotify.com/episode/0G2YI1…

Pistons about to take on the Hawks, with the same starters as usual.Starting tonight, Detroit plays its first “friendly” stretch of games this season — Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago and Minnesota all between now and Jan. 1. – 7:08 PM

Onyeka Okongwu took the mic at center court to wish fans a happy holidays and new year. – 7:34 PM

The Hawks have left Isaiah Stewart wide open for a couple of 3s and he has made them pay. Stewart is shooting 36.4% from long range. – 7:45 PM

Hawks going w/ the Young-Capela PNR and it’s yielding some good results. Hawks trailing 15-11 but they got back to back buckets on it. – 7:48 PM

Hawks didn’t explode out of the starting gate, but Clint Capela looks like he’s playing against a teen at the moment. – 7:50 PM

In an in-arena video during the timeout AJ Griffin said he has not seen “Home Alone.” His teammates are clearly slacking on top-tier holiday movies. – 7:52 PM

In an in-arena video during the timeout AJ Griffin said he has not seen “Home Alone.” His teammates are clearly slacking on getting him up to speed on top-tier holiday movies. – 7:53 PM

Sorry y’all, had some travel plans to figure out. Pistons leading the Hawks 20-15 after Killian knocks down a 3 – 7:53 PM

Pistons look fresh today. They had a lot of games and practices in a row prior to yesterday.You can see the day off has helped early on. – 7:53 PM

J. Holiday hits at 3 and gives the Hawks a 30-29 lead. But Alec Burks hits one on the other end to send the Pistons up 2 before ATL’s Bogi ties the game w/ a reverse. – 8:04 PM

Trae Young dished out 5 assists in tonight’s opening quarter. It’s his 15th 5+ dime quarter of the season the second-most such quarters in the NBA. – 8:05 PM

END OF 1Q: Pistons 34, Hawks 32. Detroit couldn’t have played much better offensively. Eight assists on 13 makes, 54% from field and 45% from 3.Struggled defensively in the drop, though.Anyway, can I use someone’s private jet to get home tonight? – 8:05 PM

1Q: Pistons 34, Hawks 32The Hawks allowed the Pistons to make 13 of 24 shots overall and 5 of 11 shots from 3. – 8:06 PM

End of 1: Pistons 34, Hawks 32. Pistons shot 54.2% overall, 5-11 from 3 and only turned the ball over twice. Bogdanovic, Stewart, Duren and Ivey all have six points, and Hayes has five points and three assists – 8:07 PM

I see that @laurenjbara went through the Hawks Shop and isn’t old enough to remember what the 1980s were really like. pic.twitter.com/ePHfEksFDr

Some much needed hustle from DJM there… Missed his jumper then picked off the inbound pass and scored a layup. Hawks trail 46-43.Then Clint Capela triggered a jump ball.The Hawks call time out with 6:29 remaining in the half. – 8:19 PM

Pistons 46, Hawks 43 with 6:29 to play until halftime. This is a complete different Detroit team compared to Wednesday. Been good on both ends of the floor – 8:20 PM

Dejounte Murray has swiped 2 steals so far in tonight’s contest, marking his 16th multi-steal game of the season (tonight is Murray’s 28th game played). The 6-4 guard entered tonight ranked 5th in the NBA in steals per game averaging 1.70 SPG. – 8:22 PM

The Pistons picked up a delay of game warning. I missed the first one because it resulted in a Tech. – 8:23 PM

Clint Capela has tied Moses Malone for 16th on the Hawks all-time blocks list with his second rejection of the night (258). – 8:24 PM

De’Andre Hunter landed awkwardly and got up limping. He’s still in the game but he’s gimpy – 8:25 PM

Pistons lead Hawks, 50-46, with 4:13 left. Detroit may be up double digits if not for some unforced mistakes. – 8:25 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.