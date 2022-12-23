Pistons vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The Detroit Pistons are spending $15,562,608 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $9,422,346 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 950 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!