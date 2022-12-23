Raptors 61, Cavaliers 50: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (14-18) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-11) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Toronto Raptors 61, Cleveland Cavaliers 50 (Q2 03:25)
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Half of Toronto’s made shots so far are 3s. #Cavs perimeter defense is, um, frightful. – 8:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Caught himself a nice little bird!
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/UtGpIoWvoq – 8:25 PM
Caught himself a nice little bird!
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are looking quite good but a ton of fouls and 10 turnovers are keeping this game closer than it probably should be – 8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have made 10 3-pointers on 16 attempts in 18 1st-half minutes. That’s more than they hit in 4 of the previous 6 GAMES. – 8:24 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Malachi Flynn is now shooting 47.5% from three-point range this season – 8:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Malachi Flynn balling out and, *checks calendar*, it’s not even March. Love to see it. – 8:22 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Another unreal start for Pascal Siakam. This time the bench is doing it too. Bench had 12 points against the Knicks. Already have 14 in second quarter today. – 8:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young just reached 14,000 career points. He’s the 23rd active player to score 14K. – 8:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
CEDI RIGHT TO THE BASKET!
📺 #CavsRaptors on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/NkGSc1ayB8 – 8:17 PM
CEDI RIGHT TO THE BASKET!
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are shooting 63% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc so far tonight. Only issue is that the Raptors re shooting 73% from the floor and 67% from 3. – 8:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Toronto’s made 7 three-pointers already because sports makes no sense – 8:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It would appear the Raptors are just going to make all their shots tonight, eh? – 8:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors hit 6 3s that quarter, matching their output from many games. – 8:08 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, Raptors lead the #Cavs 39-31 after that 3 from Pascal Siakam as time expired. Cavs shot 60% from the field and 44.4% from 3. They have 10 assists on 12 made shots.
Darius Garland: 8 pts, 3 assists
Isaac Okoro: 7 pts, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block – 8:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A Siakam 35-footer gives the Raptors an 8-point lead after a quarter – 8:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Just your ordinary pull-up rainbow 37-footer to beat the buzzer from Pascal Siakam to finish an ugly first quarter for #Cavs. Sheesh. – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Raptors 39-31 after the first quarter here. Darius Garland has had a nice start with eight early points and Isaac Okoro has seven. Not much defense played, though. – 8:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That steal by Donovan Mitchell just snatching the ball with one hand was really impressive. He does that on rebounds from time to time, but that’s the first time I can remember it on a steal. – 8:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
JA x2! #LetEmKnow
VOTE⭐️: https://t.co/RhbNoHWttd pic.twitter.com/YdpeYd8BSu – 8:01 PM
JA x2! #LetEmKnow
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors look good. How good? They’re looking ‘might not need Pascal Siakam to score 52 points tonight’ good. Barnes and Anunoby have 21 points and are playing with force, Trent’s given them a spark off the bench, and Siakam is in playmaking mode. – 8:01 PM
Tom Liston @Liston
#Raptors For those concerned about @ScottBarnes561 this year, he has 11 points on 4 FGAs in 9 minutes to start this game. He’s going to be just fine this season. Be patient. He’s 21 years old. #RTZ – 7:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 8; as good as the offence has looked in a while. Ball’s flying around and they are attacking the Cavs bigs – 7:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors look very determined to get out in transition tonight, which has led to their best offensive quarter in ages. – 7:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes has two baskets at the rim and was fouled another time; solid start in Cleveland
Siakam’s got 3 assists – 7:52 PM
Barnes has two baskets at the rim and was fouled another time; solid start in Cleveland
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lamar Stevens is the first sub off the bench tonight for the #Cavs. He’s missed the last three games with knee soreness. – 7:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Message received, it would seem. After sitting for all but 2 minutes of the 4th quarter in NYC, this has been a much better & far more aggressive Scottie Barnes early. He’s been to the line 3 times in 5 minutes – that’s more FTs than he attempted in his previous 88 mins (3 games) – 7:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ice with an early dunk! Are you tuned in?
📺 #CavsRaptors on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/ly38J4ShBn – 7:48 PM
Ice with an early dunk! Are you tuned in?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Raptors with a 15-12 lead at the first break. The energy in the building feels off with so many folks not being able to make it due to the weather. Odd night. – 7:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens told me before the game that his knee is feeling a lot better than it was. While the timing wasn’t ideal, with him being in the starting lineup and getting big minutes, he needed time off to let the soreness dissipate. – 7:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Raptors: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:08 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell has elevated his game to an elite level in his first year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s absolutely an MVP candidate and Cleveland’s best player. But does that make him the most important piece for the Cavs? cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/w… – 7:04 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Mamadi Diakite has gone back to his old Virginia look ahead of tonight’s game. Blonde-ish buzzcut. – 7:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors sticking with Hernangomez in starting lineup. Will be interesting against Allen + Mobley – 7:01 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Juancho Hernangomez will start tonight. Gary Trent Jr. goes back to the 6th man spot – 7:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Trent’s back for the Raptors but will come off the bench
They’ll start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Hernangomez again
Second group gets a potential shooting/scoring boost – 6:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Raptors. – 6:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Even though #Cavs Lamar Stevens will play tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom that Isaac Okoro will remain in tonight’s starting lineup. – 6:32 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Cubs claimed LHP Anthony Kay off waivers from Toronto and designated Alfonso Rivas for assignment.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. returns from a four-game absence tonight for the Raptors in Cleveland. He had a quad injury. Khem Birch remains out. – 6:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent is back for the Raptors tonight after dealing with his quad injury. Khem Birch (non-COVID illness) remains out. – 6:12 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say Trent is in tonight against Cavs. Birch is out. Trent has played well against Cleveland the last two years. Provides needed boost. – 6:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. is available for the Raptors in Cleveland tonight. Khem Birch is still out. – 6:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Well, there’s at least one #Cavs player here so far tonight. Evan Mobley lives downtown and is already going thru his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/f207DA5usH – 6:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Lamar Stevens WILL PLAY tonight, barring some kind of unforeseen setback. – 5:55 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said both Evan Mobley and Lamar Stevens WILL play tonight, “barring something crazy happening.” – 5:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites tonight at home against the Toronto Raptors. – 3:54 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I wrote this after the Donovan Mitchell trade and I stand by all of it.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The top-5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
The top-5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
