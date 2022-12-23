Raptors 61, Cavaliers 50: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (14-18) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-11) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Toronto Raptors 61, Cleveland Cavaliers 50 (Q2 03:25)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors are looking quite good but a ton of fouls and 10 turnovers are keeping this game closer than it probably should be – Raptors are looking quite good but a ton of fouls and 10 turnovers are keeping this game closer than it probably should be – 8:25 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors have made 10 3-pointers on 16 attempts in 18 1st-half minutes. That’s more than they hit in 4 of the previous 6 GAMES. – The Raptors have made 10 3-pointers on 16 attempts in 18 1st-half minutes. That’s more than they hit in 4 of the previous 6 GAMES. – 8:24 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Malachi Flynn is now shooting 47.5% from three-point range this season – Malachi Flynn is now shooting 47.5% from three-point range this season – 8:23 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Malachi Flynn balling out and, *checks calendar*, it’s not even March. Love to see it. – Malachi Flynn balling out and, *checks calendar*, it’s not even March. Love to see it. – 8:22 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Another unreal start for Pascal Siakam. This time the bench is doing it too. Bench had 12 points against the Knicks. Already have 14 in second quarter today. – Another unreal start for Pascal Siakam. This time the bench is doing it too. Bench had 12 points against the Knicks. Already have 14 in second quarter today. – 8:20 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Thad Young just reached 14,000 career points. He’s the 23rd active player to score 14K. – Thad Young just reached 14,000 career points. He’s the 23rd active player to score 14K. – 8:19 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs are shooting 63% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc so far tonight. Only issue is that the Raptors re shooting 73% from the floor and 67% from 3. – 8:16 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

No Boucher in the first 14 minutes for the Raptors – No Boucher in the first 14 minutes for the Raptors – 8:12 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Toronto’s made 7 three-pointers already because sports makes no sense – Toronto’s made 7 three-pointers already because sports makes no sense – 8:12 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

It would appear the Raptors are just going to make all their shots tonight, eh? – It would appear the Raptors are just going to make all their shots tonight, eh? – 8:12 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors hit 6 3s that quarter, matching their output from many games. – Raptors hit 6 3s that quarter, matching their output from many games. – 8:08 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first quarter, Raptors lead the

Darius Garland: 8 pts, 3 assists

Isaac Okoro: 7 pts, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block – At the end of the first quarter, Raptors lead the #Cavs 39-31 after that 3 from Pascal Siakam as time expired. Cavs shot 60% from the field and 44.4% from 3. They have 10 assists on 12 made shots.Darius Garland: 8 pts, 3 assistsIsaac Okoro: 7 pts, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block – 8:07 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

A Siakam 35-footer gives the Raptors an 8-point lead after a quarter – A Siakam 35-footer gives the Raptors an 8-point lead after a quarter – 8:06 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Just your ordinary pull-up rainbow 37-footer to beat the buzzer from Pascal Siakam to finish an ugly first quarter for Just your ordinary pull-up rainbow 37-footer to beat the buzzer from Pascal Siakam to finish an ugly first quarter for #Cavs . Sheesh. – 8:06 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs trail the Raptors 39-31 after the first quarter here. Darius Garland has had a nice start with eight early points and Isaac Okoro has seven. Not much defense played, though. – 8:05 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That steal by Donovan Mitchell just snatching the ball with one hand was really impressive. He does that on rebounds from time to time, but that’s the first time I can remember it on a steal. – That steal by Donovan Mitchell just snatching the ball with one hand was really impressive. He does that on rebounds from time to time, but that’s the first time I can remember it on a steal. – 8:02 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors look good. How good? They’re looking ‘might not need Pascal Siakam to score 52 points tonight’ good. Barnes and Anunoby have 21 points and are playing with force, Trent’s given them a spark off the bench, and Siakam is in playmaking mode. – The Raptors look good. How good? They’re looking ‘might not need Pascal Siakam to score 52 points tonight’ good. Barnes and Anunoby have 21 points and are playing with force, Trent’s given them a spark off the bench, and Siakam is in playmaking mode. – 8:01 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Raptors a tough matchup for Love. Can’t guard anyone – Raptors a tough matchup for Love. Can’t guard anyone – 7:59 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors by 8; as good as the offence has looked in a while. Ball’s flying around and they are attacking the Cavs bigs – Raptors by 8; as good as the offence has looked in a while. Ball’s flying around and they are attacking the Cavs bigs – 7:58 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors look very determined to get out in transition tonight, which has led to their best offensive quarter in ages. – The Raptors look very determined to get out in transition tonight, which has led to their best offensive quarter in ages. – 7:58 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Barnes has two baskets at the rim and was fouled another time; solid start in Cleveland

Siakam’s got 3 assists – Barnes has two baskets at the rim and was fouled another time; solid start in ClevelandSiakam’s got 3 assists – 7:52 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Lamar Stevens is the first sub off the bench tonight for the Lamar Stevens is the first sub off the bench tonight for the #Cavs . He’s missed the last three games with knee soreness. – 7:50 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Message received, it would seem. After sitting for all but 2 minutes of the 4th quarter in NYC, this has been a much better & far more aggressive Scottie Barnes early. He’s been to the line 3 times in 5 minutes – that’s more FTs than he attempted in his previous 88 mins (3 games) – Message received, it would seem. After sitting for all but 2 minutes of the 4th quarter in NYC, this has been a much better & far more aggressive Scottie Barnes early. He’s been to the line 3 times in 5 minutes – that’s more FTs than he attempted in his previous 88 mins (3 games) – 7:50 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Raptors with a 15-12 lead at the first break. The energy in the building feels off with so many folks not being able to make it due to the weather. Odd night. – Raptors with a 15-12 lead at the first break. The energy in the building feels off with so many folks not being able to make it due to the weather. Odd night. – 7:48 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Lamar Stevens told me before the game that his knee is feeling a lot better than it was. While the timing wasn’t ideal, with him being in the starting lineup and getting big minutes, he needed time off to let the soreness dissipate. – 7:39 PM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Donovan Mitchell has elevated his game to an elite level in his first year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s absolutely an MVP candidate and Cleveland’s best player. But does that make him the most important piece for the Cavs? 7:04 PM Donovan Mitchell has elevated his game to an elite level in his first year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s absolutely an MVP candidate and Cleveland’s best player. But does that make him the most important piece for the Cavs? cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/w…

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors sticking with Hernangomez in starting lineup. Will be interesting against Allen + Mobley – Raptors sticking with Hernangomez in starting lineup. Will be interesting against Allen + Mobley – 7:01 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Juancho Hernangomez will start tonight. Gary Trent Jr. goes back to the 6th man spot – Juancho Hernangomez will start tonight. Gary Trent Jr. goes back to the 6th man spot – 7:00 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Trent’s back for the Raptors but will come off the bench

They’ll start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Hernangomez again

Second group gets a potential shooting/scoring boost – Trent’s back for the Raptors but will come off the benchThey’ll start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Hernangomez againSecond group gets a potential shooting/scoring boost – 6:50 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports



Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Gary Trent Jr. returns from a four-game absence tonight for the Raptors in Cleveland. He had a quad injury. Khem Birch remains out. – Gary Trent Jr. returns from a four-game absence tonight for the Raptors in Cleveland. He had a quad injury. Khem Birch remains out. – 6:15 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors report Gary Trent Jr. is available in Cleveland tonight – Raptors report Gary Trent Jr. is available in Cleveland tonight – 6:14 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Gary Trent is back for the Raptors tonight after dealing with his quad injury. Khem Birch (non-COVID illness) remains out. – Gary Trent is back for the Raptors tonight after dealing with his quad injury. Khem Birch (non-COVID illness) remains out. – 6:12 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Raptors say Trent is in tonight against Cavs. Birch is out. Trent has played well against Cleveland the last two years. Provides needed boost. – Raptors say Trent is in tonight against Cavs. Birch is out. Trent has played well against Cleveland the last two years. Provides needed boost. – 6:07 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Gary Trent Jr. is available for the Raptors in Cleveland tonight. Khem Birch is still out. – Gary Trent Jr. is available for the Raptors in Cleveland tonight. Khem Birch is still out. – 6:05 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Gary Trent Jr. will play tonight. Khem Birch is out – Gary Trent Jr. will play tonight. Khem Birch is out – 6:05 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Gary Trent Jr. will play tonight, Khem Birch remains out. – Gary Trent Jr. will play tonight, Khem Birch remains out. – 6:05 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Well, there’s at least one #Cavs player here so far tonight. Evan Mobley lives downtown and is already going thru his pregame workout. 6:05 PM Well, there’s at least one #Cavs player here so far tonight. Evan Mobley lives downtown and is already going thru his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/f207DA5usH

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites tonight at home against the Toronto Raptors. – The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites tonight at home against the Toronto Raptors. – 3:54 PM

